New Year’s celebration held at Starport Arcade and Pub

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Starport Arcade and Pub hosted its first “New Year’s Eve party” at its location on Walnut Street in Morgantown between 11 a.m. on Dec. 31 and 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Co-owners of this arcade and pub have offered “free-play” all day and night to help bring something in for everyone. Children and families were welcome to the arcade but had to come before 9 p.m. Only adults 21 years of age and older were allowed into the arcade after then. Admission was $10 per adult and $5 per child.

Typically, all the games at this location are token-based, but since they offered “free-play” for all hours on Saturday into Sunday morning, playing was a bit different. If anyone had gone to enjoy this New Year’s Eve at the arcade and pub, they would’ve found that they only had to pay the cover charges and all of the machines were set to free play mode, besides the few that gave out prizes.

Along with the decorations and flashy lights, the arcade and pub played Time Square’s Ball Drop at midnight and held a champagne toast to welcome in the new 2023 year. An idea for this New Year’s Eve party came about when Max Cummons, co-owner, was looking for a way to bring everyone together while also targeting all age groups.

While talking with a 12 News reporter, Cummons and Rob Khoury, both co-owners, explained why they felt it was important to plan something for everyone. Cummons said, “well it’s – it’s New Year’s Eve, so we just wanna celebrate, give something back to the – the family, you know, give everybody an opportunity to do something fun.” Shortly after, Khoury said, “this way we can kind of include everyone, I think it’s a holiday for all ages to celebrate, and this way we can kind of, you know, meet that criteria.”

Due to local laws and regulations, there was a capacity limit in which the arcade’s maximum number of entries was around 260 people at once.

If you missed your chance to play some modern and vintage games at this three story arcade and pub, do not worry, because the owners are planning on making this an annual event for years to come.

