ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Comments / 20

Terry
3d ago

wv crime pays... f light sentence...resorts name why you hiding the name....????

Reply(4)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
woay.com

Maryland man sentenced in West Virginia resort theft case

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – A federal court has sentenced a Maryland man to two years and three months in federal prison after he admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a West Virginia resort where he worked as maintenance director. The news release does not disclose the...
BOWIE, MD
Lootpress

Mount Hope man wanted out of Virginia is arrested

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia after getting additional charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just after 1:00 a.m. on January 4, 2022, deputies were performing routine traffic control on US Rt in...
MOUNT HOPE, WV
niceville.com

Former Florida police officer sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud

FLORIDA – A former Florida police officer has been ordered to pay restitution for COVID-19 relief fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Jason Scott Carter, 45, a former...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
wchstv.com

COVID hospitalizations in W.Va., active virus cases decline in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — COVID-19 hospitalizations declined and active virus cases in West Virginia fell by about 100 over the long holiday weekend. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed hospitalizations at 327 on Tuesday – 17 fewer than the agency has reported in a news release last week. Of those, 45 were in intensive care and 16 were on a ventilator.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

2 suspects charged in New Year's Eve murder in Frederick

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - After three days of searching for suspects, police have charged two people in connection with a New Year's Eve murder in Frederick. Ruben Terod Williams, and Erin Elizabeth Davis are accused of stabbing and killing Mary Alice Seward on Dec. 31 in the 200 block of Linden Avenue.
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

Clinton Couple Killed, Two Hospitalized In 'Self Defense' New Year Brawl With Multiple Weapons

A Maryland couple is dead and two others are hospitalized after a domestic incident that police believe may have been self defense, authorities say. Monique Duncan, 42, and Maurice Moore, 42, were pronounced dead around 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 after a domestic incident at their home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton, according to Prince George's County Police.
CLINTON, MD
weaa.org

Police: Couple abducted in Federal Hill by teens

(Baltimore, MD) -- A couple is not likely to forget how they celebrated the start of 2023. Police say the couple was kidnapped in the early morning hours on January 1st by a group of teenagers. Officials say the incident occurred near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Man Accused of Killing Father With Hatchet in Loudoun County

A 24-year-old man killed his father with a hatchet early Monday morning at a home in Loudoun County, Virginia, authorities say. Sheriff's deputies arrested Angus Brown and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of his father, 62-year-old David Brown, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. The killing happened...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia on list of worst states to live in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though West Virginia is one of the most affordable states to live in, the Mountain State is considered one of the worst places to live in, according to a study by WalletHub. The study says they used four criteria to make the list: affordability; economy; education and health; and quality […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
WSAZ

At-risk children focus of W.Va. Senate letter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia taxpayers are spending more money than ever before to care for the state’s most vulnerable children, according to a letter from leaders in the state Senate that alleges the agency tasked with spending those dollars of failing to make progress. “The things that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy