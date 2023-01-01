Read full article on original website
Terry
3d ago
wv crime pays... f light sentence...resorts name why you hiding the name....????
Reply(4)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports SayNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Related
woay.com
Maryland man sentenced in West Virginia resort theft case
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – A federal court has sentenced a Maryland man to two years and three months in federal prison after he admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a West Virginia resort where he worked as maintenance director. The news release does not disclose the...
WV resort’s maintenance director sentenced to prison for moving more than $300,000 in stolen money
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A maintenance director at a resort in Southern West Virginia was sentenced to prison this past weekend for embezzling and transporting $300,000 from West Virginia to Maryland. Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Saturday, December 31, 2022, followed by three […]
Mount Hope man wanted out of Virginia is arrested
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia after getting additional charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just after 1:00 a.m. on January 4, 2022, deputies were performing routine traffic control on US Rt in...
niceville.com
Former Florida police officer sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud
FLORIDA – A former Florida police officer has been ordered to pay restitution for COVID-19 relief fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Jason Scott Carter, 45, a former...
Bryan Kohberger Traffic Stop Captured By Police Bodycam In Indiana: Report
Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger had a run-in with police not once, but twice on his drive from Washington to Pennsylvania before he was officially labeled as a suspect in the four college students' murders, reports ABC 7. And one of the stops was captured by an Indiana state trooper.Indiana St…
Maryland Man Sentenced To Prison For Transporting Over $300,000 Of Stolen Cash
A Maryland man was sentenced to two years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for interstate transportation of stolen property and also paid $382,449 in ordered restitution. According to court documents and statements made in court, from
wchstv.com
COVID hospitalizations in W.Va., active virus cases decline in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — COVID-19 hospitalizations declined and active virus cases in West Virginia fell by about 100 over the long holiday weekend. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed hospitalizations at 327 on Tuesday – 17 fewer than the agency has reported in a news release last week. Of those, 45 were in intensive care and 16 were on a ventilator.
fox5dc.com
2 suspects charged in New Year's Eve murder in Frederick
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - After three days of searching for suspects, police have charged two people in connection with a New Year's Eve murder in Frederick. Ruben Terod Williams, and Erin Elizabeth Davis are accused of stabbing and killing Mary Alice Seward on Dec. 31 in the 200 block of Linden Avenue.
WTOV 9
Is 2023 the year recreational marijuana is legalized in the tri-state area?
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The new year is sure to bring in new laws across the country, including the legalization of recreational marijuana. But Ohio remains medical use only, so where does the future lie in the Buckeye State?. "Other states like Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, the ones locally...
Marijuana law changes in Maryland
The new year is changing some of Maryland's marijuana laws. Marylanders voted to legalize the drug in November's general election.
Clinton Couple Killed, Two Hospitalized In 'Self Defense' New Year Brawl With Multiple Weapons
A Maryland couple is dead and two others are hospitalized after a domestic incident that police believe may have been self defense, authorities say. Monique Duncan, 42, and Maurice Moore, 42, were pronounced dead around 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 after a domestic incident at their home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton, according to Prince George's County Police.
West Virginia woman gets missing wallet back after 54 years
Sharon Day dropped her wallet at a high school dance in 1968. It was recovered when construction crews renovating the building found it and returned it. div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
weaa.org
Police: Couple abducted in Federal Hill by teens
(Baltimore, MD) -- A couple is not likely to forget how they celebrated the start of 2023. Police say the couple was kidnapped in the early morning hours on January 1st by a group of teenagers. Officials say the incident occurred near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross...
NBC Washington
Man Accused of Killing Father With Hatchet in Loudoun County
A 24-year-old man killed his father with a hatchet early Monday morning at a home in Loudoun County, Virginia, authorities say. Sheriff's deputies arrested Angus Brown and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of his father, 62-year-old David Brown, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. The killing happened...
WUSA
Man charged with murdering his father with a hatchet inside Virginia house
A 62-year-old man from Hamilton, Virginia died after he was stabbed to death inside his home early Monday morning. Now, his 24-year-old son is facing murder charges.
West Virginia on list of worst states to live in
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though West Virginia is one of the most affordable states to live in, the Mountain State is considered one of the worst places to live in, according to a study by WalletHub. The study says they used four criteria to make the list: affordability; economy; education and health; and quality […]
woay.com
Medic Bags to be distributed in Nicholas and Greenbrier counties today through Governor Justice’s EMS WV Initiative
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – As part of Governor Jim Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative, organizers will be distributing medic bags to first responders in Nicholas and Greenbrier County this afternoon. One distribution site will be at Nicholas County’s New River Community and Technical College campus...
Louisiana nurse indicted, charged with illegally distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana nurse has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally distributing controlled substances.
Man dead, 3 others including child injured in ‘targeted’ DC shooting
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was dead and three other people, including an 8-year-old child, were injured after what they believe was a targeted shooting in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue around 6 p.m. They said a gray […]
WSAZ
At-risk children focus of W.Va. Senate letter
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia taxpayers are spending more money than ever before to care for the state’s most vulnerable children, according to a letter from leaders in the state Senate that alleges the agency tasked with spending those dollars of failing to make progress. “The things that...
Comments / 20