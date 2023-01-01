Read full article on original website
Related
technologynetworks.com
CIRCLE-Seq for CRISPR/Cas9 Off-Target Screening
CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing can result in off-target cleavage events, impacting the validity of your final results. Cleavage of unintended targets can cause impaired cell function, cell death or misleading conclusions. CIRCLE-seq is a sensitive in vitro assay that was developed to overcome the challenges associated with off-target screening. Download this...
technologynetworks.com
Potential Clinical Utility of Amniotic Fluid Cells for RNA-Sequencing Demonstrated
A clinical research team from the Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine and the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, School of Clinical Medicine, LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) leads the discovery of applying amniotic fluid cells obtained during 16-24 weeks of pregnancy as a novel sample type for RNA-sequencing in prenatal diagnosis to help more families with tailored clinical management. It is the first proof-of-concept study to demonstrate the potential clinical utility of amniotic fluid cells RNA-sequencing in the literature. The ground-breaking findings have been published in the leading academic journal, npj Genomic Medicine.
technologynetworks.com
The Single-Cell Advances That Could Help Us Finally Understand Alzheimer's
After decades of fundamental scientific and drug discovery research, Alzheimer’s disease has remained inscrutable and incurable, with a bare minimum of therapeutic progress. But in a new review article in Nature Neuroscience, MIT scientists write that by employing the new research capability of single-cell profiling, the field has rapidly achieved long-sought insights with strong potential for both explaining Alzheimer’s disease and doing something meaningful about it. By analyzing this new evidence, for instance, the authors show that the disease’s disruptions converge on five main areas of cellular function, or “pathways,” in each of five major brain cell types.
technologynetworks.com
Does Holding an Idea in Your Mind Involve Storing It in Synapses?
Comparing models of working memory with real-world data, MIT researchers found that information resides not in persistent neural activity, but in the pattern of their connections. Between the time you read the Wi-Fi password off the café’s menu board and the time you can get back to your laptop to...
technologynetworks.com
Top Considerations for Choosing the Best Components for Your Diagnostic Kit
Lots of time, money, and investment goes into creating effective diagnostic kits. But how much consideration goes into choosing the right components to ensure your kits are reliable and perform at their maximum? Do you know what factors you should look for and what could be the cost of getting it wrong?
U.S. forces glass, security companies to drop noncompete clauses for workers
WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Under pressure from the Biden administration, two glass container makers and a security company have agreed to drop noncompete requirements which limited where employees could work if they left their jobs.
Is Your Specialist Friends With Your Primary Care Doctor? You May Get Better Care
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Patients might be happier with their care when their physician trained with the specialist they're referred to, a new study suggests. Researchers found that when patients saw a specialist, they generally gave better ratings to their care if that doctor had gone to...
technologynetworks.com
Characterization and Relative Quantification of mRNA 5’-Capping
Products based on mRNA have broad potential for use as therapeutics, and because mRNA leverages the translational machinery of the host cells, there is a significantly reduced risk of unwanted post-translational modifications. Nonetheless, mRNA-based products have other critical quality attributes that directly impact both the efficacy and safety of the product, one example of this being the 5’-capping of mRNA to maintain translational efficiency.
technologynetworks.com
Deep Learning Approach Identifies Mosaic Mutations
Genetic mutations cause hundreds of unsolved and untreatable disorders. Among them, DNA mutations in a small percentage of cells, called mosaic mutations, are extremely difficult to detect because they exist in a tiny percentage of the cells. Current DNA mutation software detectors, while scanning the 3 billion bases of the...
technologynetworks.com
Transparent Temperature Sensor Precisely Measures Temperature Changes by Light
Professor Kang Hong-gi of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at DGIST(President: Kuk Yang), together with Dr. Chung Seung-jun of the Soft Hybrid Materials Research Center, KIST(President: Yoon Seok-jin) announced the development of a transparent temperature sensor capable of precisely and quickly measuring temperature changes caused by light on Tuesday, December 6. This technology is expected to contribute to the advancement of various applied bio devices that rely on sensitive temperature changes.
technologynetworks.com
Study Uncovers Development of Chronic Blood Cancer Into Aggressive Disease
A type of chronic leukemia can simmer for many years. Some patients may need treatment to manage this type of blood cancer — called myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) — while others may go through long periods of watchful waiting. But for a small percentage of patients, the slower paced disease can transform into an aggressive cancer, called secondary acute myeloid leukemia, that has few effective treatment options. Little has been known about how this transformation takes place.
technologynetworks.com
Technology Locates Gene Activity and Proteins Across Tissues
A new method can illuminate the identities and activities of cells throughout an organ or a tumor at unprecedented resolution, according to a study co-led by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian and the New York Genome Center. The method, described Jan. 2 in a paper in Nature Biotechnology, records...
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
technologynetworks.com
The Two Sides of Serotonin Release in the Brainstem Could Direct Depression Research
New insights into the opposing actions of serotonin-producing nerve fibres in mice could lead to drugs for treating addictions and major depression. Scientists in Japan have identified a nerve pathway involved in the processing of rewarding and distressing stimuli and situations in mice. The new pathway, originating in a bundle...
technologynetworks.com
Human Organoids Implanted Into the Mouse Brain Respond to Sensory Signals
A team of engineers and neuroscientists has demonstrated for the first time that human brain organoids implanted in mice have established functional connectivity to the animals’ cortex and responded to external sensory stimuli. The implanted organoids reacted to visual stimuli in the same way as surrounding tissues, an observation that researchers were able to make in real time over several months thanks to an innovative experimental setup that combines transparent graphene microelectrode arrays and two-photon imaging.
technologynetworks.com
Changes in Cognitive Function May Indicate Risk of Viral Illness
If your alertness and reaction time is see-sawing more than usual, you may be more at risk of a viral illness. That's the key finding of an experiment led by University of Michigan researchers working in close collaboration with researchers at the Duke University School of Medicine and the University of Virginia.
technologynetworks.com
Virus-Fighting Enzyme May Fuel Cancer Evolution
An enzyme that defends human cells against viruses can help drive cancer evolution towards greater malignancy by causing myriad mutations in cancer cells, according to a study led by investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine. The finding suggests that the enzyme may be a potential target for future cancer treatments. In...
Comments / 0