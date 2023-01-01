ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGUN 9

Arizonans share spotlight at Rose Bowl Parade

The Rose Parade in California is one of the most anticipated events of the new year. This time around, Arizona was well-represented at this annual tradition. The pageantry of the rose bowl is not just about the big game, the parade also gets plenty of attention. A group from Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Mountain Mike’s Pizza moves into Tucson

Mountain Mike’s Pizza recently opened its third Arizona location at 4362 N. Oracle Road, Suite 112. Known for its crispy, curled pepperonis, Mountain Mike’s is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa, and parts of Phoenix as part of a multiunit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Old Pueblo Abuelo: It’s better to do good than well

This is the 31st installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. “I want you to carry my...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new casino will soon be breaking ground in Tucson. It comes after President Joe Biden signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act into law last week. Around 30 acres were added to the Pascua Yaqui reservation land near Grant and Interstate 10....
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Shifting to a dry and warmer weather pattern

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few clouds to start the day, then clearing to mostly sunny. We'll see a few degrees of warming through Thursday with mostly quiet weather expected through the weekend. A weak weather system will pass through Thursday night, which will bring the chance for a...
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Real estate transactions

SRS Real Estate Partners completed the $22 million sale of Silverbell Plaza, a 97,540-square-foot retail center located at 2480-2500 N. Silverbell Road and 2106-2180 W. Grant Road in Tucson. John Redfield, a senior vice president with SRS’ Investment Properties Group in Newport Beach, California, and SRS Senior Vice President Alan...
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Simply Bits Evolves

Ting Acquisition Brings Fiber Optic Networks to Region. One year after selling their internet service company, Simply Bits, Joe Cracchiolo and Bradley Feder are still around, working in their offices on Sabino Canyon Road. In fact, not much has changed since Tucows, a global internet service provider, purchased Simply Bits...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy