kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: Bowl mania upset, Arizona women’s hoops falls to #2 Stanford
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Tulane shocks most of southern California with 16 points in the final four minutes for a signature program win to highlight the New Year's Six Bowl games. Meanwhile, Adia Barnes and the Arizona Wildcats can't keep up with Stanford on the road. They lose their...
KGUN 9
Arizonans share spotlight at Rose Bowl Parade
The Rose Parade in California is one of the most anticipated events of the new year. This time around, Arizona was well-represented at this annual tradition. The pageantry of the rose bowl is not just about the big game, the parade also gets plenty of attention. A group from Arizona...
Big men brought positives to Arizona State in loss to Arizona
Arizona State men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley knows taking an L in a rivalry game is a hard L. But from the lens of taking his Sun Devils through the journey of improvement, there was something to a 69-60 loss to the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. For one, Arizona...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Mountain Mike’s Pizza moves into Tucson
Mountain Mike’s Pizza recently opened its third Arizona location at 4362 N. Oracle Road, Suite 112. Known for its crispy, curled pepperonis, Mountain Mike’s is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa, and parts of Phoenix as part of a multiunit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain.
allsportstucson.com
Old Pueblo Abuelo: It’s better to do good than well
This is the 31st installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. “I want you to carry my...
Bowling, pool and video game-themed restaurant chain coming to Tucson
An entertainment and bowling-focused restaurant chain is expanding to Tucson in May. Main Event Entertainment, which is owned by Dave & Buster's, will open at Fashion Park Shopping Center.
12news.com
Instant reaction to ASU basketball close loss to Arizona Wildcats | Locked On Sun Devils
It wasn't the win we wanted, but it was the moral victory that we deserved. The Arizona State Sun Devils basketball team dropped just its third game of the year.
KOLD-TV
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new casino will soon be breaking ground in Tucson. It comes after President Joe Biden signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act into law last week. Around 30 acres were added to the Pascua Yaqui reservation land near Grant and Interstate 10....
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. The beloved local restaurant chain FireTruck Brewing Company recently opened its newest Arizona restaurant location in Tucson.
New Year’s “celebration” sends bullet into house
New Year’s Eve is one of those times people are driven to do dumb, irresponsible things, like ringing in the new year by cracking off some gunshots.
Tucson rings in the new year at annual Taco Drop
The Taco Drop featured various bands, food trucks, and a silent disco. People were ready to ring in the new year by counting down.
KGUN 9
Shifting to a dry and warmer weather pattern
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few clouds to start the day, then clearing to mostly sunny. We'll see a few degrees of warming through Thursday with mostly quiet weather expected through the weekend. A weak weather system will pass through Thursday night, which will bring the chance for a...
500 jobs expected at new casino
Expect five to six hundred new jobs in the area of Grant and I-10. That’s the workforce the Pascua Yaqui Tribe is expecting for a new casino complex it’s now able to build there.
Higher unemployment rate in Pima County affecting businesses in Tucson
Both Feast and Charro Steak and Del Rey in Tucson dealt with having a low amount of applicants in 2022. While they said they’re getting more employees, they’re not as experienced.
Police: 2 shot Sunday near Speedway, Swan
Police say the incident happened near Speedway and Swan. Both victims were treated with non-life threatening injuries.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Real estate transactions
SRS Real Estate Partners completed the $22 million sale of Silverbell Plaza, a 97,540-square-foot retail center located at 2480-2500 N. Silverbell Road and 2106-2180 W. Grant Road in Tucson. John Redfield, a senior vice president with SRS’ Investment Properties Group in Newport Beach, California, and SRS Senior Vice President Alan...
biztucson.com
Simply Bits Evolves
Ting Acquisition Brings Fiber Optic Networks to Region. One year after selling their internet service company, Simply Bits, Joe Cracchiolo and Bradley Feder are still around, working in their offices on Sabino Canyon Road. In fact, not much has changed since Tucows, a global internet service provider, purchased Simply Bits...
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.
Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
