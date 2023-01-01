Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
NBC Sports
How leadership of Bergeron, Foligno helped Bruins in Winter Classic win
BOSTON -- The Winter Classic isn't just another regular season game. It's much more than that. And through two periods of Monday afternoon's matchup at Fenway Park, the Boston Bruins were facing the possibility of suffering their most disappointing loss of the season. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 1-0 lead...
With key injuries, Armstrong wants to see top players perform up to their standards
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- With the odds stacked heavily against them now that three key pieces are missing from the lineup due to injury, Doug Armstrong said it's on the Blues' top end skaters to elevate their respective games. "We have players that aren't playing up to, not my standards, they're ...
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov Maintains Belief in Himself After Tough Stretch of Games
Once leading the league in save percentage, Ilya Samsonov has posted four consecutive starts below .900.
NBC Sports
Klay sends condolences to Damar Hamlin after scary situation
While Klay Thompson was scoring a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center, the rest of the sports world was grieving over the situation involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter...
Why the Maple Leafs Returned Joey Anderson to the Marlies
Anderson scored one goal in seven games with the Maple Leafs, but the team is looking for more from the depth forward.
NBC Sports
Bruins unveil special centennial logo, plans for team's 100th NHL season
The Boston Bruins will celebrate a very special milestone during the 2023-24 NHL season when they mark the 100th anniversary of the team's founding in 1924. The B's are one of the Original Six franchises and were the first American team to join the NHL. The league didn't expand beyond the Original Six until 1967.
NBC Sports
Is shooting Wizards' biggest trade deadline need?
The Wizards' front office has likely already been deliberating over what to add at the Feb. 9 trade deadline for quite some time, but now that the calendar has turned to January, it is just over a month away. These next few weeks will be a crucial evaluation period for what the Wizards will do at the last mile marker to make significant additions to their roster.
Maple Leafs Hopeful Carl Dahlstrom ‘Can Be An Option’ This Season Following Shoulder Surgery
The Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman has been skating the last couple of weeks as he continues his long road to recovery from a shoulder injury.
NBC Sports
NFL sets kickoff time and date for huge Giants-Eagles matchup
The Eagles’ crucial game against the Giants has been scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Sunday, the NFL announced Monday. For the first time since 2019, the Eagles go into the regular-season finale with playoff seeding on the line. In 2019, they beat the Giants 34-17 at MetLife Stadium on the final day of the regular season to clinch the NFC East title.
NBC Sports
Mike White will start for Jets against Dolphins
The Dolphins haven’t named a starter for their Week 18 game against the Jets, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh has revealed his choice. Mike White will get the start for the second straight week. White did not look fully recovered from the fractured ribs that caused him to miss two games while turning the ball over three times against the Seahawks in last Sunday’s 23-6 loss that eliminated the Jets from playoff contention, but Saleh said he’ll be a full participant in practice.
NBC Sports
Wizards demolish Bucks for fifth straight win
The Washington Wizards beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-95 on New Year's Day. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards are playing their best basketball of the season so far and the Milwaukee Bucks were in no place to stop them on Sunday night, especially with their three best players missing due to injuries.
NBC Sports
Warriors' winning streak takes sting out of JP's lapses
SAN FRANCISCO – As the Warriors have rediscovered the art of winning, growing pains are surfacing between moments of glory. Non-fatal failures along the path to triumph at the final buzzer. Nobody on the roster epitomizes this more than Jordan Poole, the gifted but erratic fourth-year guard who has...
NBC Sports
Shanahan stresses to 49ers the importance of Week 18 game
In the minutes following the 49ers’ 37-34 overtime victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan began laying the groundwork for the week ahead. The 49ers control their own destiny for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, Shanahan informed the players in his postgame remarks inside Allegiant Stadium.
