NME
Listen to a snippet of FLO’s collaboration with Stormzy
FLO have teased a collaboration with Stormzy, with the buzzy pop trio set to appear on a remix of his ‘Hide & Seek’ – check out a snippet below. During an interview with Capital XTRA last month, FLO revealed they’d love to work with Stormzy. Sharing the footage on a new TikTok earlier today (January 3) the pop trio wrote, “It’s happening! FLO ft Stormzy. Our ‘Hide & Seek’ remix is coming soon.”
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Sara Bareilles Says “Yes to Marrying” Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett. The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper Theophilus London Reported MissingMel C Drops Out of New Year's Eve Concert in Poland, Citing Concerns Over "Communities I Support" “You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into...
'Be kind to yourself:' Anthony Hopkins offers an uplifting New Year's message on his 47th anniversary of sobriety
Anthony Hopkins has a lot to celebrate this New Year's Eve.
Opinion: The new 'Avatar' drew me in, despite my better instincts
As it is, audiences and critics now and in the future will laud James Cameron's creativity and attention to detail in 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' and they should — but they likely won't know how much of the franchise's incredible worldbuilding is simply an act of elaborate collage, writes Jeff Yang.
Gizmodo
Netflix Makes Pinocchio's Art Book and Screenplay Free for All
Ever since Netflix’s stop-motion Pinocchio movie arrived on the platform earlier in the month, the film from directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson has received high marks and no shortage of acclaim. It seems likely to get some nominations at the Oscars (and already has over at the Golden Globes), and has been made a part of several end of year “Best of” lists, including two of io9's own.
Twice to release English-language single 'Moonlight Sunrise'
K-pop stars Twice will release "Moonlight Sunrise," a pre-release track from their EP "Our Youth," in January.
Ireland Baldwin expecting first baby with boyfriend RAC
Baldwin and musician André Allen Anjos, whose stage name is RAC, shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post on Saturday, Dec. 31. The model posted a photo of a sonogram projected on an ultrasound machine, simply captioning the post, “Happy New Year” with a red heart emoji.
The "Evil Dead Rise" Trailer Is Here To Scare The Holy Hell Out Of You
Two words: Box grater. (Two more: Ew. Gross.)
BBC
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67
Fred White, former drummer of the band Earth, Wind & Fire, has died aged 67. A child drumming prodigy, Chicago-born White was one of the first members to join the group founded by his older brothers Maurice and Verdine. Bassist Verdine said his "amazing and talented" sibling was now "drumming...
NME
Lucien Laviscount reportedly in running to play James Bond
Lucien Laviscount is reportedly in the running to be the next James Bond. Daniel Craig bid farewell to the character in 2021’s No Time To Die, and speculation as to who would play the famed British spy next has been rife ever since. Laviscount is the latest star to be linked to the role.
BBC
Jeremy Renner: Avengers star thanks fans after being run over by snow plough
US actor Jeremy Renner has thanked fans for their support after he was seriously injured by his snow plough. Sharing a picture of his bruised face on Instagram, Renner said he was "too messed up now to type". The Avengers star was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after the accident...
BBC
Judi Dench gigs with Sharleen Spiteri at party
Guests at an Aberdeenshire hotel were treated to a Hogmanay performance by Dame Judi Dench and Sharleen Spiteri. A video posted on Twitter showed the pair belting out a rendition of Abba's Waterloo at The Fife Arms in Braemar. Ms Spiteri sings the famous chorus while Dame Judi pretends to...
BBC
Kara Jane Spencer: Severely ill singer who recorded hit album dies
A seriously ill singer who recorded a hit debut album following an online appeal two years ago has died. Kara Jane Spencer, 32, from Derbyshire, had a severe form of ME that left her unable to walk and requiring full-time nursing care. In May 2020 she issued an appeal for...
