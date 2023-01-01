ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Trey Lance Has Second Surgery on Broken Ankle

By Grant Cohn
All49ers
All49ers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gjSzY_0jzvyiEm00

"Lance will continue his rehab process and is expected to make a full recovery and return for OTAs."

Trey Lance is back on crutches for the next two weeks.

On Friday, Lance had a second surgery on his broken right ankle, according to the 49ers. Here's their official statement on Lance's procedure:

"San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery on his right ankle yesterday. The second procedure was performed to remove hardware that was inserted during the initial surgery in September.

"Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance's ankle. During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irritation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle.

"Lance will continue his rehab process and is expected to make a full recovery and return for OTAs."

My initial reaction to this news was that Lance must have suffered a setback. But after careful consideration, it seems like this second surgery was inevitable -- the hardware had to come out of Lance's ankle eventually. And the fact that the doctors took it out now seems to indicate that Lance doesn't need anymore and his recovery is going well -- not well enough for him to return this season, but well enough to participate in the full upcoming offseason.

So whether he suffered a setback or not, what's important is that he's not expected to miss any spring practices. The 49ers always said he wouldn't return this season, so nothing has changed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Denver

Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Larry Brown Sports

NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were unable to finish their game on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. It is unclear how the NFL plans to proceed, but multiple options are reportedly being considered. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter and quickly got to... The post NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN stands behind Joe Buck’s report despite NFL denial

The NFL disputed what announcer Joe Buck said on Monday night about plans to resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game after Damar Hamlin collapsed, but ESPN is standing by the on-air report. Fans and the media were highly critical of the NFL for not suspending the game until more than an hour after Hamlin’s life-threatening... The post ESPN stands behind Joe Buck’s report despite NFL denial appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Nantz made big Commanders mistake during broadcast

Jim Nantz had a major fumble during Sunday’s coverage of the Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings game. The longtime CBS play-by-play announcer Nantz was discussing the NFC playoff implications of the game with broadcast partner Tony Romo. Nantz noted that the Washington Commanders had lost earlier in the day (to the Cleveland Browns) … but mistakenly... The post Jim Nantz made big Commanders mistake during broadcast appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
All Cardinals

Cardinals-49ers Week 18 Game Time Announced

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will play at 2:25 Arizona time on Sunday for the regular season finale. Heading into the final week of the season, it was unknown as to exactly when the Arizona Cardinals would face the San Francisco 49ers. The NFL recently implemented a new scheduling system for Week 18 to help place pivotal matchups at the forefront of viewers and maximize meaning across the league.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NFL makes mental health and support resources available to players and staff

In a memo sent to all teams on Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs that last night’s game will not resume this week, and that the teams will be promptly advised of any decisions made. The league also has provided information to all teams regarding mental health and...
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/49ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy