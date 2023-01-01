Read full article on original website
BBC
The nun and the monk who fell in love and married
Twenty-four years after becoming a nun, it was a brief touch of the sleeve of a monk in the parlour of the convent in Preston, Lancashire, that changed everything for Sister Mary Elizabeth. The prioress of the order had taken her to meet the friar Robert, who was visiting from...
Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage
none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
BBC
'Limited hope' Vietnamese boy trapped in pillar will survive
There is "limited" hope over rescuing a 10-year-old Vietnamese boy who has been trapped in a concrete pillar for three days, rescuers say. Thai Ly Hao Nam fell into the 25cm (12-inch) wide shaft of the pillar while looking for scrap metal in southern Vietnam on New Year's Eve. Soldiers...
Mom slammed for exploiting her ‘gothic baby’ on TikTok: ‘It’s toxic’
Wednesday Addams’ signature gothic style is back — and being worn by a tiny fashionista. While many parents choose pretty pastels or onesies with cute motifs for their babies, ex-pro wrestler Rebecca Hardy has TikTok users divided over her unusual outfits, dressing her daughter Eevee up as a goth. Hardy regularly posts clips showing the “day in the life of a gothic baby” to her 1.2 million followers — although not all appreciate the dark aesthetic. The mom of four recently responded to the popular United Kingdom talk show “Loose Women” after the hosts slammed her viral gothic baby videos as “toxic.” Hardy, who is...
BBC
Mark Cavendish: Robbery at Essex home was 'planned invasion'
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife were subjected to a knifepoint robbery while at home with their children, a trial has heard. Prosecutors say intruders made off with two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, following the raid in Ongar, Essex, in November 2021. Jurors...
BBC
Mother-and-baby homes: 'One of the greatest scandals'
"The girls were seen as something to be dealt with - and we were the embodiment of their sin." Mark McCollum was one of thousands of children born to unmarried mothers in Northern Ireland who were sent to institutions shrouded in shame. His birth mother, Kathleen Maguire, was 21 years...
BBC
Man charged after elderly woman assaulted in her care home
A 21-year-old man has been charged after an elderly woman was reportedly sexually assaulted at a care home. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the woman was taken to hospital after being attacked in Oldham after 02:00 GMT on New Year's Day. The man is due to appear before Tameside Magistrates'...
BBC
Aled Glynne Davies: Body found in search for ex-BBC editor
A body has been found in the search for a 65-year-old former BBC editor who went missing on New Year's Eve. Aled Glynne Davies, the former editor of BBC Radio Cymru, was last seen in Pontcanna, Cardiff, on 31 December. In an Instagram post, his family said his body was...
BBC
British man Sean Patterson shot dead in Jamaica, police say
A British man has died after being shot in Jamaica, police on the Caribbean island have said. Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from west London, was found on Monday with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head in St James, officers said. Jamaica Constabulary Force told PA news agency...
BBC
Kiran Pun: Bus passenger comes forward in missing man murder probe
A passenger captured in a photo travelling on the same bus as a man who has been missing for more than a month has contacted police after an appeal. Kiran Pun, 36, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station on 1 December shortly after 19:30 GMT.
BBC
Colston Bassett: Man who stabbed ex to death jailed for life
A man who stabbed a mother-of-three to death shortly after their relationship ended has been given a life sentence for her murder. John Jessop, 26, will serve a minimum of 17 years and eight months for killing 47-year-old Clair Ablewhite at her home in Nottinghamshire. Jessop cycled 17 miles from...
BBC
Andrew Gosden: Arrested men still under investigation a year later
Two men arrested after a Doncaster boy vanished in London 15 years earlier remain under investigation, police say. The pair were detained on 8 December 2021 on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking following Andrew Gosden's 2007 disappearance. Andrew, then 14, was last seen on 14 September that year getting...
BBC
Appeal to find owner of heartfelt Valentine's Day card
A charity shop manager is hoping to trace the owner of a "beautiful" Valentine's Day card thought to have been donated by mistake. The card was found in a bag donated to The Air Ambulance store in St Peter's Street, Derby. Lyndsey Shir-McDermott-Pour said the card, which includes a black...
BBC
Motorway cyclist arrested after police find he is a wanted man
A cyclist who was stopped by police after pedalling along two motorways has been arrested after it was discovered he was a wanted man. Cheshire Police said the 22-year-old was riding on the M6 and on to the M62 via the busy Croft Interchange near Warrington at about 05:00 GMT.
BBC
New year mission to rehome rescued shih-tzus
A new year appeal has been launched to rehome neglected shih-tzus that were among 96 to be rescued from a Devon breeding house. The dogs were sent to RSPCA hubs across the country after they were rescued in 2022. Cornwall's branch of the charity, which took 13 dogs, said it...
BBC
Bromley Council: Shaun Slator's rape comment sparks investigation
A councillor who said on Twitter that it was "more likely" a rape victim was a prostitute whose "punter... didn't pay" is under investigation. Shaun Slator's remark was made under a post about a news report on a rape inquiry in Plumstead in the south-east London borough of Greenwich. Mr...
BBC
Jeremy Renner: Avengers actor out of surgery but still in critical condition
US actor Jeremy Renner is out of surgery but remains in a critical condition after an accident with a snow plough, his publicist has said. Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries, and is still in intensive care, Samantha Mast said in a statement to US media on Monday night.
BBC
Dorset gamekeeper admits charges over dead buzzards
A former gamekeeper on a country estate has admitted offences including possessing dead buzzards, unlicensed chemicals and an unlicensed shotgun. Paul Allen, 54, of Brockington Down in east Dorset, pleaded guilty to seven charges at Weymouth Magistrates' Court. An investigation began in 2020 when a dead rat was found apparently...
BBC
Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'
A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
