syvnews.com
Inaugural Joey De Anda Memorial Fun Run to be held at Waller Park Saturday
Friends, family, and former coworkers will celebrate the life of fallen Santa Barbara County firefighter Joseph De Anda Saturday during an inaugural memorial fun run at Waller Park. De Anda, a Santa Maria native, died Jan. 8, 2022 in an off-duty skiing accident at China Peak. In the following months,...
syvnews.com
Osborne, Lavagnino to lead Santa Barbara County Association of Governments in 2023
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments chose new officers, welcomed new board members, approved its meeting schedule and listed some of its projects for 2023 at its last meeting in December. SBCAG’s board of directors unanimously chose Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne to serve as 2023 chair and Santa Barbara County...
Noozhawk
Up to 5 Inches of Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County This Week
Santa Barbara County can expect moderate to heavy rainfall most of this week, which could lead to significant runoff into local reservoirs as well as urban flooding, officials say. This week’s storms are expected to cause Gibraltar Reservoir on the upper Santa Ynez River — at 57.3% of capacity on...
New SLO County Mexican restaurant features massive burritos and other favorites
Subscriber exclusive: The favorite is a burrito featuring shrimp grilled in chipotle sauce and packed into a large flour tortilla with rice, beans, pineapple, bell pepper and onions.
San Luis Obispo wants to pay you to eat at local restaurants in January
"There’s never been a better time to try a new place for your morning coffee, nightcap and everything in between," President of SLO Chamber of Commerce said.
trazeetravel.com
“Bachelor” Star Andrew Firestone Opens Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown
Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown and its Saint Remy restaurant debuted on the Santa Barbara scene on Dec. 26. Former The Bachelor star Andrew Firestone, along with co-founder Jess Park, of StonePark Capital, are behind the development and transformation. “As Santa Barbara natives, Jess and I are thrilled to re-introduce this...
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez wrestlers earn medals at The Bash
Santa Ynez wrestlers Santino Alvaro, Fernando Nunez and Ben Flores all earned medals at The Bash tournament at Farmersville High School. The tourney took place last Thursday and Friday. Alvaro was the runner-up at 132 pounds, winning his first three matches by fall before losing in the championship match. After...
Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to oil leak north of Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a reported oil leak into the 1000 block of Toro Creek near Carpinteria around 11:33 a. m. on Jan. 1. The post Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to oil leak north of Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Experts monitor Alisal, Cave, Thomas Fire burn scars ahead of incoming storm
Experts are monitoring local burn scar areas, such as land impacted by the Thomas and Alisal fires, ahead of the incoming storm beginning early Wednesday morning. The post Experts monitor Alisal, Cave, Thomas Fire burn scars ahead of incoming storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Hot Fashion Focus at UC Santa Barbara
At University of California Santa Barbara, strolling across campus may result in more than just a tranquil walk. A student-run Instagram account under the username @hotticket_ucsb has shaken the college’s fashion community, anonymously posting images of students, faculty, and passersby alike in their most stylish outfits, highlighting who, in fact, has the fashionable “hot ticket.”
Paso Robles issues evacuation warning for Salinas Riverbed ahead of storm
“This storm has the potential for significant damage and threat to human life,” the city of Paso Robles said in a release Tuesday.
Baby Rose is first baby born in 2023 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-It is looking like a rosy year already for the Peters family. Por Soua and Grayson Peters of Goleta welcomed their firstborn at 3:33 a.m. on New Year's Day. They named her Rose. Rose was the first baby born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in 2023. She weighed in at 6 pounds and The post Baby Rose is first baby born in 2023 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes set of Goeldi’s monkeys from Massachusetts zoo
The Santa Barbara Zoo recently welcomed two new resident Goeldi’s monkeys from Buttonwood Park Zoo, in New Bedford, Massachusetts — which guests can now visit. Brothers George Michael, 3, and Jimi, 2, have since joined the White-face saki monkeys in their habitat while zookeepers reportedly are enjoying getting to know the pair and helping to ensure they comfortably adjust to their new home.
Sfvbj.com
110-Bed, $43M Shelter to Be Built in Oxnard
Nonprofit housing services organization Mercy House and affordable housing developer Community Development Partners are collaborating on an Oxnard campus called Casa de Carmen and the Oxnard Navigation Center. The complex will use a shelter-with-housing model and be located next door to the Oxnard City Hall. The shelter-with-housing design is a...
kvta.com
Rainy New Year's Eve In Ventura County
(NWS radar track at 7:18 PM Saturday) While there had been gentle, steady rain all day Saturday, Mother Nature really got down to business when it got closer to ring in the new year. Much heavier rain began to fall after sundown (see 10 PM Saturday totals at the bottom...
foxla.com
California Atmospheric River timeline: When to expect heavy rain, possible flooding
LOS ANGELES - A days-long storm continues to hit Southern California and is expected to hit its "peak intensity" on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to be very heavy for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties early Thursday. Los Angeles will see the peak of the rain Thursday morning.
Giant waves, dangerous rip currents expected in Ventura County
Watch out, Ventura County. Big waves are headed your way this week. A high surf advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, when a high surf warning kicks in. The warning will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. The warning indicates that the […]
Local hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
First baby of the new year born in SLO County is Luca Hermosillo. – Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center welcomed Luca Mattias Hermosillo as the first baby of 2023 born in San Luis Obispo County. Baby Luca was born on Jan 1, at 10:03 a.m. He weighs 8 Lbs. 1...
bigsurkate.blog
Cal Trans Update #2 on Highway 1 closure
District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – The current full closure of Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County is scheduled to remain in effect at least through Monday Jan. 2.
Polar Bear Plunges to start off the new year
If you are looking for a fun way to start the new year, you can join thousands of brave individuals with a dip into the pacific ocean.
