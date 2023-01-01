SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-It is looking like a rosy year already for the Peters family. Por Soua and Grayson Peters of Goleta welcomed their firstborn at 3:33 a.m. on New Year's Day. They named her Rose. Rose was the first baby born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in 2023. She weighed in at 6 pounds and The post Baby Rose is first baby born in 2023 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

