Santa Ynez, CA

trazeetravel.com

“Bachelor” Star Andrew Firestone Opens Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown

Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown and its Saint Remy restaurant debuted on the Santa Barbara scene on Dec. 26. Former The Bachelor star Andrew Firestone, along with co-founder Jess Park, of StonePark Capital, are behind the development and transformation. “As Santa Barbara natives, Jess and I are thrilled to re-introduce this...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez wrestlers earn medals at The Bash

Santa Ynez wrestlers Santino Alvaro, Fernando Nunez and Ben Flores all earned medals at The Bash tournament at Farmersville High School. The tourney took place last Thursday and Friday. Alvaro was the runner-up at 132 pounds, winning his first three matches by fall before losing in the championship match. After...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

A Hot Fashion Focus at UC Santa Barbara

At University of California Santa Barbara, strolling across campus may result in more than just a tranquil walk. A student-run Instagram account under the username @hotticket_ucsb has shaken the college’s fashion community, anonymously posting images of students, faculty, and passersby alike in their most stylish outfits, highlighting who, in fact, has the fashionable “hot ticket.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Baby Rose is first baby born in 2023 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-It is looking like a rosy year already for the Peters family. Por Soua and Grayson Peters of Goleta welcomed their firstborn at 3:33 a.m. on New Year's Day. They named her Rose. Rose was the first baby born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in 2023. She weighed in at 6 pounds and The post Baby Rose is first baby born in 2023 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes set of Goeldi’s monkeys from Massachusetts zoo

The Santa Barbara Zoo recently welcomed two new resident Goeldi’s monkeys from Buttonwood Park Zoo, in New Bedford, Massachusetts — which guests can now visit. Brothers George Michael, 3, and Jimi, 2, have since joined the White-face saki monkeys in their habitat while zookeepers reportedly are enjoying getting to know the pair and helping to ensure they comfortably adjust to their new home.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Sfvbj.com

110-Bed, $43M Shelter to Be Built in Oxnard

Nonprofit housing services organization Mercy House and affordable housing developer Community Development Partners are collaborating on an Oxnard campus called Casa de Carmen and the Oxnard Navigation Center. The complex will use a shelter-with-housing model and be located next door to the Oxnard City Hall. The shelter-with-housing design is a...
OXNARD, CA
kvta.com

Rainy New Year's Eve In Ventura County

(NWS radar track at 7:18 PM Saturday) While there had been gentle, steady rain all day Saturday, Mother Nature really got down to business when it got closer to ring in the new year. Much heavier rain began to fall after sundown (see 10 PM Saturday totals at the bottom...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Giant waves, dangerous rip currents expected in Ventura County

Watch out, Ventura County. Big waves are headed your way this week. A high surf advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, when a high surf warning kicks in. The warning will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. The warning indicates that the […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
bigsurkate.blog

Cal Trans Update #2 on Highway 1 closure

District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – The current full closure of Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County is scheduled to remain in effect at least through Monday Jan. 2.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

