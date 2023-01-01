ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

KRON4 News

Santa Cruz man killed by tree during storm identified

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Cruz man who was killed when a tree fell on top of him at Lighthouse Field State Beach during stormy weather was identified on Tuesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 72-year-old Gary Yules. The tree toppled to the ground at 1:30 p.m. on […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Activity Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order in San Mateo

A shelter in place order has been issued for a neighborhood in San Mateo due to police activity, according to a Nixle alert sent out by police just before noon Tuesday. The incident is reported on Grand Boulevard at Highland Avenue, just east of Highway 82/El Camino Real. Residents should...
SAN MATEO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Trees falls and kills Santa Cruz man at Lighthouse Field State Beach

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Department of Parks and Recreations said a 72-year-old man died after a tree fell on him Saturday. At 1:30 p.m. a 911 call came in about a man under a fallen tree at Lighthouse Field State Beach, said police. State Parks First Responders, Santa Cruz Police Department, Santa Cruz The post Trees falls and kills Santa Cruz man at Lighthouse Field State Beach appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County announces 5 park closures ahead of storm

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Monterey County has decided to close five parks as they anticipate severe weather beginning Wednesday. As of now, the five parks that Monterey County Officials have decided to close are Jacks Peak Park, Manzanita Park, Royal Oaks Park, San Lorenzo Park, and Toro Park. The Closures are set to begin Wednesday, as that is when the peak of the upcoming storm is set to hit.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Sandbag and sand stockpile locations throughout Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- With the upcoming storm coming this week, Monterey County is urging people who live in flooded prone areas. Here is a complete list of sandbag distribution and sand stockpiles throughout the county. Sandbag Distribution There will be 18 locations where you can pick up sandbags throughout Monterey County. There are also The post Sandbag and sand stockpile locations throughout Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

County issues evacuation warning for Pajaro community and closes parks.

Hours ahead of what's predicted to be a severe atmospheric river storm hitting Monterey County tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 4, Monterey County officials issued an evacuation warning for the Pajaro community in North Monterey County and preemptively closed county parks. The city of Watsonville in Santa Cruz County, just on the...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Watsonville issues mandatory evacuation order ahead of impending storm

WATSONVILLE -- Officials in Watsonville on Tuesday issued a mandatory evacuation order for neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding during Wednesday's storm.ALSO READ: Flood evacuation warnings put Santa Cruz Mountain residents on edgeThe City of Watsonville Twitter account posted about the order early Tuesday evening with a map showing the areas being ordered to evacuate."If your residence is located within this map's blue-shaded area, you're asked to evacuate NOW or as soon as possible to safely get ahead of the storm's flooding," the tweet read.A short time later, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's issued an evacuation order for zone CRZ-E001-C...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Storm: Counties, Cities Offer Sandbags

Several Bay Area counties are providing sandbags for residents in need as another storm is set to hit the region Wednesday and Thursday. Some cities may offer filled sandbags, while other Bay Area cities are recommending residents to bring a shovel when they go to a sandbag pickup location. Here's...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz County issues flood evacuation warning ahead of impending storm

SANTA CRUZ -- A potential flood warning has been issued for Santa Cruz County, officials said on Monday evening. Heavy rains and runoff are expected to begin Tuesday evening through Thursday. The county has issued a flood evacuation warning in anticipation of possible evacuations. Residents should prepare to leave should an evacuation order be issued. If possible, residents are encouraged to change their locations before the weather system hits. The potential flood warning has been issued for the following evacuation zones: -South County -- PAJ E015, EO25, EO26, EO27, EO28, EO29; -Soquel -- CTL EO10, EO14, EO15, EO18, EO19, EO26, EO27, EO28, EO29, EO50, EO51; and -North County -- CRZ EO80, EO81; FEL EOO8, EO11, EO12. To look up your evacuation zone, go to https://community.zonehaven.com. 
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

NPS Identifies Couple Killed In Yosemite Rockslide

Yosemite, CA — Two San Jose residents were killed recently when their vehicle was hit by falling boulders in Yosemite National Park. The National Park Service has identified the victims as 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, a married couple. Their Dodge Ram rented truck was hit by...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Northbound Highway 1 reopens in Santa Cruz after crews remove debris from San Lorenzo River

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE JAN. 3, 2023 6:13 A.M. - Caltrans has announced Northbound Highway 1 is back open across the San Lorenzo River after crews were able to remove enough debris after storms on New Years Eve. Trees and other materials accumulated against the bridge on Highway 1 where it crosses the The post Northbound Highway 1 reopens in Santa Cruz after crews remove debris from San Lorenzo River appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

