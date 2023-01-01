Read full article on original website
Santa Cruz man killed by tree during storm identified
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Cruz man who was killed when a tree fell on top of him at Lighthouse Field State Beach during stormy weather was identified on Tuesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 72-year-old Gary Yules. The tree toppled to the ground at 1:30 p.m. on […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Activity Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order in San Mateo
A shelter in place order has been issued for a neighborhood in San Mateo due to police activity, according to a Nixle alert sent out by police just before noon Tuesday. The incident is reported on Grand Boulevard at Highland Avenue, just east of Highway 82/El Camino Real. Residents should...
Trees falls and kills Santa Cruz man at Lighthouse Field State Beach
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Department of Parks and Recreations said a 72-year-old man died after a tree fell on him Saturday. At 1:30 p.m. a 911 call came in about a man under a fallen tree at Lighthouse Field State Beach, said police. State Parks First Responders, Santa Cruz Police Department, Santa Cruz The post Trees falls and kills Santa Cruz man at Lighthouse Field State Beach appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Monterey County announces 5 park closures ahead of storm
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Monterey County has decided to close five parks as they anticipate severe weather beginning Wednesday. As of now, the five parks that Monterey County Officials have decided to close are Jacks Peak Park, Manzanita Park, Royal Oaks Park, San Lorenzo Park, and Toro Park. The Closures are set to begin Wednesday, as that is when the peak of the upcoming storm is set to hit.
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
Sandbag and sand stockpile locations throughout Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- With the upcoming storm coming this week, Monterey County is urging people who live in flooded prone areas. Here is a complete list of sandbag distribution and sand stockpiles throughout the county. Sandbag Distribution There will be 18 locations where you can pick up sandbags throughout Monterey County. There are also The post Sandbag and sand stockpile locations throughout Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
County issues evacuation warning for Pajaro community and closes parks.
Hours ahead of what's predicted to be a severe atmospheric river storm hitting Monterey County tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 4, Monterey County officials issued an evacuation warning for the Pajaro community in North Monterey County and preemptively closed county parks. The city of Watsonville in Santa Cruz County, just on the...
Watsonville issues mandatory evacuation order ahead of impending storm
WATSONVILLE -- Officials in Watsonville on Tuesday issued a mandatory evacuation order for neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding during Wednesday's storm.ALSO READ: Flood evacuation warnings put Santa Cruz Mountain residents on edgeThe City of Watsonville Twitter account posted about the order early Tuesday evening with a map showing the areas being ordered to evacuate."If your residence is located within this map's blue-shaded area, you're asked to evacuate NOW or as soon as possible to safely get ahead of the storm's flooding," the tweet read.A short time later, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's issued an evacuation order for zone CRZ-E001-C...
72-year-old Santa Cruz resident killed by fallen tree: officials
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A person died Saturday afternoon due to a fallen tree in Santa Cruz, the California Department of Parks and Recreation announced in a press release. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Field State Beach. Officials said the victim was a 72-year-old Santa Cruz resident. State Parks First Responders, […]
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Storm: Counties, Cities Offer Sandbags
Several Bay Area counties are providing sandbags for residents in need as another storm is set to hit the region Wednesday and Thursday. Some cities may offer filled sandbags, while other Bay Area cities are recommending residents to bring a shovel when they go to a sandbag pickup location. Here's...
Santa Cruz county Prepares for Another Storm Wave
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Many residents in the Felton Grove neighborhood no longer want to live in the area after Saturday's storm. The post Santa Cruz county Prepares for Another Storm Wave appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Roadways collapse near Oakland Zoo, Castro Valley homes
The entrance to the Oakland Zoo is impassable due to a huge sinkhole that formed when a culvert under the road collapsed. In Castro Valley, a portion of Redwood Road in the hills also collapsed. Homes in that area experienced severe flooding.
lookout.co
Chill Out Café, Golden City Chinese close after 20-plus years
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. As 2022 came to an end, so...
Santa Cruz County issues flood evacuation warning ahead of impending storm
SANTA CRUZ -- A potential flood warning has been issued for Santa Cruz County, officials said on Monday evening. Heavy rains and runoff are expected to begin Tuesday evening through Thursday. The county has issued a flood evacuation warning in anticipation of possible evacuations. Residents should prepare to leave should an evacuation order be issued. If possible, residents are encouraged to change their locations before the weather system hits. The potential flood warning has been issued for the following evacuation zones: -South County -- PAJ E015, EO25, EO26, EO27, EO28, EO29; -Soquel -- CTL EO10, EO14, EO15, EO18, EO19, EO26, EO27, EO28, EO29, EO50, EO51; and -North County -- CRZ EO80, EO81; FEL EOO8, EO11, EO12. To look up your evacuation zone, go to https://community.zonehaven.com.
Devil's Slide Tesla crash was intentional, driver arrested for attempted murder: CHP
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The driver of a Tesla that crashed off Highway 1 in San Mateo County Monday was arrested for attempted murder and child abuse, California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Investigators believe the man crashed the car, which was carrying two young children, intentionally. Pasadena resident Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, was […]
San Jose declares state of emergency, some unhoused residents told to evacuate
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to the massive storm set to hit the Bay Area on Wednesday. As part of the declaration, the city told unhoused people who live near creeks to evacuate. After heavy rains battered the area over the weekend, there […]
NBC Bay Area
Peninsula Residents Bracing for Another Big Hit From Bay Area Storms
Dozens of homeowners in Redwood City who faced flooding over the weekend are now rushing to prepare for another strong storm. Marianne Favro has more in the video report above. Visit nbcbayarea.com/weather for the latest storm updates.
KSBW.com
Monterey County storm preparation: Third atmospheric river to bring flooding, downed trees
SALINAS, Calif. — "Threat to life likely during this storm," the National Weather Service warned the public as another storm takes aim at the Bay Area and Central Coast, less than a week after flood waters entered homes and winds killed a man in Santa Cruz. Monterey County Evacuation...
mymotherlode.com
NPS Identifies Couple Killed In Yosemite Rockslide
Yosemite, CA — Two San Jose residents were killed recently when their vehicle was hit by falling boulders in Yosemite National Park. The National Park Service has identified the victims as 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, a married couple. Their Dodge Ram rented truck was hit by...
Northbound Highway 1 reopens in Santa Cruz after crews remove debris from San Lorenzo River
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE JAN. 3, 2023 6:13 A.M. - Caltrans has announced Northbound Highway 1 is back open across the San Lorenzo River after crews were able to remove enough debris after storms on New Years Eve. Trees and other materials accumulated against the bridge on Highway 1 where it crosses the The post Northbound Highway 1 reopens in Santa Cruz after crews remove debris from San Lorenzo River appeared first on KION546.
