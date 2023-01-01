ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Michigan may be haunted by ‘What if?’ following playoff loss to TCU

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Michigan opened the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal using the same offensive script that helped guide the team to the College Football Playoff. On the first play from scrimmage, the Wolverines’ Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line got penetration up front and immediately started pushing TCU linemen backward. Tight end Luke Schoonmaker picked up a block on middle linebacker Jamoi Hode to create a huge running lane for Donovan Edwards, who hit it with a burst of speed and galloped for a 54-yard pickup.
AADL secures 5-star rating for 15th year

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Ann Arbor District Library has clinched a five-star rating for the 15th consecutive year, just one of two libraries in the nation to do so. The Library Journal, a trade publication for libraries, awarded a five-star rating to the Ann Arbor library system in its 2022 America Star Libraries rankings. The library is one of just two systems in the country to receive continuous five-star ratings throughout the rankings’ 15-year history. The other is Massachusetts’s Wellfleet Public Library.
5 great Ann Arbor-area restaurants to try for Veganuary

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The new year is here, bringing with it good intentions and a plethora of resolutions. For adventurous eaters or the climate-focused, this may include Veganuary. Veganuary is a challenge to eat vegan for the month of January as way to try out the lifestyle without a...
Ann Arbor tea shop owner to publish ‘Tea for Dummies’ in March

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor tea shop owner is such an expert on the subject she literally wrote the book. Lisa McDonald, owner of TeaHaus and one of just a handful of European-trained tea sommeliers in the United States, is set to publish ‘Tea for Dummies’ in mid-2023. The book is part of the For Dummies series and was coauthored by Jill Rheinheimer, who writes the shop’s tea blog. TeaHaus is located at 204 N. Fourth Ave. in Ann Arbor.
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
Mega Millions results for 01/03/23; did anyone win the $785 million jackpot?

LANSING, MI – The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on $1 billion, as there was no winner of the $785 million grand prize for the drawing held on Tuesday, Jan. 3. That means the drawing on Friday, Jan. 6 will be worth $940 million with a cash option of $483.5 million. The current jackpot is the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history and the fourth largest Mega Millions prize ever.
Ann Arbor survey shows 93% support for unarmed crisis response

ANN ARBOR, MI — With a recent city survey showing 93% public support for unarmed crisis response in Ann Arbor, city leaders are now weighing next steps. The city is inviting the public to a series of three forums to discuss options for launching a program to divert calls for non-criminal and non-violent incidents — including certain mental health crises — to social workers or other human service professionals, rather than armed police.
‘Be careful on the ice,’ Washtenaw County sheriff warns

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Public safety officials in Washtenaw County are cautioning people to be careful when traveling out on the ice this winter. With weather forecasts predicting temperatures dropping below freezing once again soon, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice Tuesday, Jan. 3, urging residents to be cautious around frozen bodies of water, as the ice may not be as safe as it appears.
