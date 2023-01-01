ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Ann Arbor District Library has clinched a five-star rating for the 15th consecutive year, just one of two libraries in the nation to do so. The Library Journal, a trade publication for libraries, awarded a five-star rating to the Ann Arbor library system in its 2022 America Star Libraries rankings. The library is one of just two systems in the country to receive continuous five-star ratings throughout the rankings’ 15-year history. The other is Massachusetts’s Wellfleet Public Library.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO