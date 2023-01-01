Read full article on original website
Wolverine Confidential: Jim Harbaugh’s future; how successful was Michigan’s season?
Heading into 2022, Michigan was predicted to finish second in the Big Ten East while many experts projected the team to finish between nine and 11 wins. But the Wolverines proved 2021′s success wasn’t a fluke, winning their first 13 games this season while boasting a top-seven scoring offense and defense.
Michigan may be haunted by ‘What if?’ following playoff loss to TCU
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Michigan opened the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal using the same offensive script that helped guide the team to the College Football Playoff. On the first play from scrimmage, the Wolverines’ Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line got penetration up front and immediately started pushing TCU linemen backward. Tight end Luke Schoonmaker picked up a block on middle linebacker Jamoi Hode to create a huge running lane for Donovan Edwards, who hit it with a burst of speed and galloped for a 54-yard pickup.
Michigan DL Julius Welschof enters NCAA transfer portal
Another sparingly used Michigan football defender is planning to play elsewhere in 2023. Defensive lineman Julius Welschof, who will be 26 years old in March and has one year of college eligibility remaining, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed to MLive on Tuesday.
Michigan played off-script vs. TCU in Fiesta Bowl, and it cost them dearly
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team we all thought we knew, the one that bullied its way to another Big Ten title with a disciplined, physical brand of football, had its world turned upside down on Saturday. Through a series of critical errors, ending up on the wrong...
How to double your chances of getting into the University of Michigan
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
See which Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams are trending up heading into new year
ANN ARBOR – It has been an impressive start to the 2022-2023 season for several Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams. And now MLive has put together a list of 5 teams that are trending upwards as well as the Top 10 rankings for the first week of the new year.
Drought worsening in Michigan: 7 million of us are in drought areas
The latest drought assessment shows drought areas continue to expand and worsen across Michigan. The latest drought status from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the eastern two-thirds of Lower Michigan is in some level of dryness or drought. Many Michiganders don’t think about drought worsening in the winter since it...
AADL secures 5-star rating for 15th year
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Ann Arbor District Library has clinched a five-star rating for the 15th consecutive year, just one of two libraries in the nation to do so. The Library Journal, a trade publication for libraries, awarded a five-star rating to the Ann Arbor library system in its 2022 America Star Libraries rankings. The library is one of just two systems in the country to receive continuous five-star ratings throughout the rankings’ 15-year history. The other is Massachusetts’s Wellfleet Public Library.
5 great Ann Arbor-area restaurants to try for Veganuary
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The new year is here, bringing with it good intentions and a plethora of resolutions. For adventurous eaters or the climate-focused, this may include Veganuary. Veganuary is a challenge to eat vegan for the month of January as way to try out the lifestyle without a...
PVC plastics now recyclable after breakthrough by Michigan scientists
ANN ARBOR, MI – Polyvinyl chloride or PVC is now a recyclable type of plastic after scientists at the University of Michigan discovered a way to chemically recycle the widely used material. PVC is a heavy-duty type of plastic with a zero percent recycling rate in the United States,...
Ann Arbor tea shop owner to publish ‘Tea for Dummies’ in March
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor tea shop owner is such an expert on the subject she literally wrote the book. Lisa McDonald, owner of TeaHaus and one of just a handful of European-trained tea sommeliers in the United States, is set to publish ‘Tea for Dummies’ in mid-2023. The book is part of the For Dummies series and was coauthored by Jill Rheinheimer, who writes the shop’s tea blog. TeaHaus is located at 204 N. Fourth Ave. in Ann Arbor.
Here are 15+ Washtenaw County developments to watch in 2023
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - From marijuana dispensaries to solar farms and new affordable housing, 2023 is likely to be busy year for development in Washtenaw County. Here is a non-exhaustive list of roughly 15 projects to keep tabs on in the new year, from developments in the approval pipeline to those that have already broken ground.
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
Mega Millions results for 01/03/23; did anyone win the $785 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on $1 billion, as there was no winner of the $785 million grand prize for the drawing held on Tuesday, Jan. 3. That means the drawing on Friday, Jan. 6 will be worth $940 million with a cash option of $483.5 million. The current jackpot is the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history and the fourth largest Mega Millions prize ever.
A list of where and when homicides occurred in Washtenaw County in 2022
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Washtenaw County saw three fewer homicides in 2022 compared to 2021, death records show. The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office performed autopsy on 11 individuals in 2022 whose deaths were ruled as homicides, according to a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by MLive/The Ann Arbor News.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Jan. 1
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East Ann Street: The street between North Ingalls Street and Glen Avenue will be impacted by a crane installation starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Ann Arbor SPARK taps ex-city administrator to serve as chief financial officer
ANN ARBOR, MI — A former Ann Arbor city administrator has a new job with a city-funded economic development group. Ann Arbor SPARK, a public-private nonprofit, has hired Tom Crawford to be its new chief financial officer, the organization announced Friday, Dec. 30. As a senior member of SPARK’s...
Ann Arbor survey shows 93% support for unarmed crisis response
ANN ARBOR, MI — With a recent city survey showing 93% public support for unarmed crisis response in Ann Arbor, city leaders are now weighing next steps. The city is inviting the public to a series of three forums to discuss options for launching a program to divert calls for non-criminal and non-violent incidents — including certain mental health crises — to social workers or other human service professionals, rather than armed police.
State police investigate after officer fatally shoots person at mobile home park
CLINTON COUNTY -- A Bath Township police officer shot and killed a person at a mobile home park on Monday, Jan. 2, according to Michigan State Police officials. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. at the Dutch Hills Trailer Park, located at 16400 Upton Rd, Bath Township, in Clinton County, according to police.
‘Be careful on the ice,’ Washtenaw County sheriff warns
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Public safety officials in Washtenaw County are cautioning people to be careful when traveling out on the ice this winter. With weather forecasts predicting temperatures dropping below freezing once again soon, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice Tuesday, Jan. 3, urging residents to be cautious around frozen bodies of water, as the ice may not be as safe as it appears.
