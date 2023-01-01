Gas prices in Michigan have increased by 21 cents since last week, 10 cents more than they were this time last year, according to the American Automobile Association. Michiganians are paying an average of $3.20 per gallon for regular gas and $48 to fill a standard 15-gallon tank. The spike is due to, "an increase in crude oil prices to close out 2022, along with a busy holiday travel season have led to higher pump prices," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO