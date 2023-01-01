ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

TCU holds off furious Michigan rally for thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal win

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The College Football Playoff has delivered so many duds that it makes you forget it can deliver a classic like this.

The first of two semifinals on Saturday was a staggering, stupendous show that looked as if it were over at halftime, then looked finished in the third quarter and once more in the fourth, but never quite was — until the end. Again and again, Michigan fought back. And again and again, TCU kept the Wolverines at arm’s length.

At the end, purple confetti rained down on State Farm Stadium after TCU scored a monumental 51-45 upset over Michigan in an utterly mad, completely drunk and wildly brilliant Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs (13-1) will play a week from Monday for a chance at their third national championship, and their first since an 11-0 season in 1938.

“The winner,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said, “was football.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BAXGU_0jzvwwho00
Quentin Johnston #1 of the TCU Horned Frogs runs for a touchdown after a catch during the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.
Getty Images

The Horned Frogs dominated the first half, going up 21-6, but victory did not come easily. Starting in the third quarter, the game turned into a roaring festival of points, with TCU successfully holding at bay comeback attempt after comeback attempt by Michigan via its own offensive prowess and the brilliance of quarterback Max Duggan. All hell broke loose, over and over.

“For us to battle back and kind of avenge that [Big 12 championship game] loss and be able to win this one tonight against a great opponent and have the opportunity to go play for a national championship, I think just means so much,” Duggan said, “to the guys up here, the guys in the locker room, our coaching staff, our fans, our university.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvEWT_0jzvwwho00
Two controversial calls go against Michigan in College Football Playoff loss to TCU

Michigan (13-1) pulled within 41-38 two plays into the fourth quarter after Emari Demercado’s fumble set up a Roman Wilson score and a Ronnie Bell two-point conversion. The Horned Frogs punched right back, though, with Quentin Johnston taking a crossing route 76 yards to the house to extend the lead to 10. Griffin Kell’s field goal increased the lead to 13.

The Wolverines mounted one last scrambling attempt at a comeback. J.J. McCarthy led the Wolverines on a nine-play, 56-yard drive, ending in a Wilson touchdown, to bring the score to 51-45. McCarthy got the ball one more time, this time with 52 seconds to go at his own 25, before TCU finally stopped him.

“Can’t let them score, that’s the message right there,” TCU defensive back Bud Clark told The Post. “Can’t let them score, [get] first downs, none of that. Stop ’em.”

Kee’Yon Stewart’s fourth-and-10 tackle on Colston Loveland was reviewed for targeting, giving this game one last hold-your-breath moment before TCU could finally celebrate. Cigar smoke filled the Horned Frogs’ locker room as their players lauded each other and their quarterback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JF6d1_0jzvwwho00
TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Dee Winters (13) runs to score on a pick six in the third quarter against the Michigan Wolverines.
USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zA7xQ_0jzvwwho00
Roman Wilson #14 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.
Getty Images

“He makes us play harder,” receiver Taye Barber told The Post of Duggan, who finished the game with 225 yards and two touchdowns through the air and 57 yards and two more scores on the ground. “The way he puts himself on the line every week, week in, week out, it just makes us want to play for him more and just do our job better.”

“When everybody’s down, he’s the one who gets us up,” Clark said. “Whether it be with a play, whether it be talking to us or something different.”

Duggan is now set to live on forever as the quarterback who got TCU the best win in its history. As for head coach Sonny Dykes, he has written a stunning legacy in just one year in charge, taking the Horned Frogs from 5-7 last season to the national title game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StkN0_0jzvwwho00
Roman Wilson #14 of the Michigan Wolverines flips into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.
Getty Images

Even this season, as they started to rack up wins, it was easy to overlook a team that seemed to rely on comebacks and scored few emphatic victories against a weak Big 12 conference.

No one, though, will look past TCU anymore.

“When you are a small private school, you’ve got to fight for [credibility],” Dykes said. “It’s just the way it is. Michigan’s got 750,000 alumni. We got 75,000.”

It was the 75,000 who went home happy on Saturday. Even after a madcap third quarter ended with TCU fumbling the ball away, setting Michigan up to get within a score — and even after Wilson got the Wolverines within that score — the Horned Frogs stayed calm and collected.

Fifteen minutes of game clock later, TCU breathed a little lighter, its mettle confirmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24A9Q1_0jzvwwho00
TCU celebrates defeating Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.
USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15OIr5_0jzvwwho00
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston and head coach Sonny Dykes hold the trophy after the Fiesta Bowl win.
AP

Michigan came in as a heavy favorite, the conventional wisdom being that the better-tested Wolverines could use their physical run game to push around TCU. Despite that perceived physical edge, it was Michigan that got pushed around all game long.

“I guess Michigan wasn’t too physical,” backup tight end Alex Honig told The Post in TCU’s postgame locker room, stogie in hand.

Asked who brought the cigars, wideout Curtis Raymond III smiled wide.

“Someone who was prepared,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Texas twins end up with separate birthdays — in two different years

A pair of twins were set to be delivered in Texas just around midnight on New Year’s Day — and ended up being born in separate years. Kali Jo Scott gave birth to her first twin baby girl Annie Jo at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 31 and then delivered the second daughter, Effie Rose, at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to reports. Mother and father, Cliff Scott, had anticipated that births could come around midnight. “We had kinda joked wouldn’t it be funny if, you know with the holiday and New Year’s Eve over the weekend,” Kali Jo said, according to CBS...
DENTON, TX
New York Post

Dave & Buster’s co-founder James ‘Buster’ Corley dead in apparent suicide

The co-founder of the popular arcade restaurant chain Dave & Buster’s has died in an apparent suicide, according to local reports and a company statement. James “Buster” Corley, 72, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Dallas on Monday, local ABC affiliate WFAA reported. Dallas police found Corley after he allegedly shot himself in his home near White Rock Lake and he was rushed to an area hospital, where he died, police told the station. Both Corley’s family and Dave & Buster’s confirmed his death. His daughter told the local station that her father hadn’t been the same after...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

‘Anybody missing a cat?’: Flight attendant helps lost tabby find owner mid-flight

Cats on a plane? A flight attendant saved the day in a most unexpected way after helping reunite a lost tabby cat with its owner during a cross-continental flight, as seen in a video of the hairy mile-high-jinks currently going viral online. The unusual misplaced luggage incident reportedly transpired on December 30 on a United Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas, to San Francisco, California, according to Storyful. In the uproarious clip filmed by David Hislop, a flight attendant can be seen picking up the wandering tabby, which had reportedly been strolling down the aisle in first class like a sneaky coach passenger trying...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Phillip Hughes charged with murder in fatal stabbing of young grandson

A grandfather allegedly stabbed his 8-year-old grandson to death at a north Texas home just hours into the New Year, according to local cops. Phillip Hughes, 62, was arrested early Sunday after police found the young boy dead when they responded to a reported stabbing around 7:50 a.m., Richland Hills police said. Hughes was taken into custody without incident and was being held on capital murder charges while he waits for his arraignment. The investigation is ongoing, but police said they do not believe anyone else was involved in the young boy’s fatal stabbing. Further details were not released by authorities Sunday afternoon including a possible motive in the heartbreaking case. “The Richland Hills Police Department would like to express its condolences to those affected by the senseless tragedy and ask for continued prayers for everyone involved,” the department said in a statement.  Richland Hills is a small city of more than 8,000 that is roughly 30 miles from Dallas.
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
New York Post

Husband of former Texas domestic violence prosecutor charged with her murder

The husband of a former Texas domestic violence prosecutor has been charged with killing her on New Year’s Day. Jeffrey McLaughlin, 58, of Granbury, was booked into the Hood County Jail on Sunday on a charge of first-degree felony murder. Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds identified the victim as McLaughlin’s wife, Venisa McLaughlin, but declined to disclose any details concerning the circumstances surrounding her death. The sheriff told Hood County News that his detectives were “still actively investigating” the case and going over evidence. Hood County Attorney Matt Mills said that Venisa McLaughlin worked in his office as an assistant county attorney handling protective...
GRANBURY, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
71K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy