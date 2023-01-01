Read full article on original website
Klay Thompson’s stern 6-word warning to NBA after dropping 54 points
Klay Thompson, somehow, had enough in the left tank on Monday night to continue his game-long heroics in overtime. The Golden State Warriors star scored 10 points and dropped a pivotal assist across both overtimes of his team’s epic 143-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, helping extend his team’s winning streak to a season-long five games.
Kings news: Rival coach’s shocking admission on Sacramento disrespect will piss off De’Aaron Fox
Basketball fans are starting to learn that De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings are a team they should not be sleeping on. The Kings are having success under Mike Brown in the 2022-23 NBA season, but they still have long ways to go to get on the level where they will get respected in the same manner other much more successful franchises are.
Draymond Green’s magic pass to Klay Thompson in 54-point outburst has Warriors fans very confused
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had a performance that reminded us of how potent he was before the injuries that sidelined him for two seasons, exploding for 54 points in a 143-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime Monday night. Whenever Thompson has the shooting stroke going,...
2 best trades Clippers must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
There’s no debating that the Los Angeles Clippers are one of the top teams in the Western Conference, but so far this season, the results haven’t exactly added up. They aren’t in a horrible spot considering they are 21-18, which is good for sixth place in the Western Conference, but considering all the talent the Clippers have at their disposal, you can’t help but feel like they aren’t meeting expectations this season.
Jalen Suggs injury update will fire up Magic fans
The Orlando Magic continue to struggle at 13-24 and have lost three in a row. But, it appears their backcourt will get a much-needed boost this week. Guard Jalen Suggs, who has missed the last 17 games with an ankle injury, is on the verge of a return, per Khobi Price. Head coach Jamahl Mosley left the door open to him possibly playing Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder but if not, his next chance to suit up would be Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Pacers And 76ers Injury Reports
The Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers have announced their injury reports.
Bradley Beal reacts to aggravating hamstring injury
Bradley Beal is back on the injured list once again. The Washington Wizards’ $254 million man managed to play just 13 minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks before he aggravated a lingering hamstring injury that had just forced him to miss the previous three games. Beal has been missing for...
Obi Toppin gets major injury upgrade ahead of clash vs. Spurs
New York Knicks forward and fan favorite Obi Toppin has missed nearly a month of action after suffering a right knee fracture. The last time Toppin saw the court for the Knicks was back on December 7th against the Atlanta Hawks, a game the ‘Bockers went on to win. However, an encouraging and recent injury […] The post Obi Toppin gets major injury upgrade ahead of clash vs. Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Celtics’ Marcus Smart ejected, grabbed by Joe Mazzulla in fit of rage
Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart couldn’t hold back his frustration on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, leading to his second technical foul and ejection late in the third quarter. Making matters uglier, Smart had to be held back by Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla as he tried to...
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Target Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Blazers-Timberwolves prediction and pick, laid out below. Portland has endured an up-and-down season, going 19-17, good for […] The post NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns forward Mikal Bridges drops hilarious message for Donovan Mitchell following 71-point outburst
Back on Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell had every Chicago Bulls defender begging for mercy as he dropped a career-high 71 points to lead the way for a Cavs OT victory. And Bulls defenders may not be the only ones begging to be spared from a Spida explosion, with Mikal Bridges and the Phoenix Suns visiting the Cavs at Rocket Mortgate Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.
Luka Doncic’s net worth in 2023
How much did you earn when you were 21 years old? If you ask Luka Doncic, a lot, and now at 23 years old he only continues to see his wealth boom. Let’s look at Luka Doncic’s net worth in 2023. Luka Doncic’s net worth in 2023 (estimate):...
Klay Thompson reveals Hall of Famer who fueled his fire after 54-point night
Klay Thompson looked like the Klay of old on Monday night. The Golden State Warriors shooting guard poured in 54 points and provided the scoring punch they needed to survive a double-overtime scare against the Atlanta Hawks. Just as Klay has always operated, he didn’t force his baskets and got...
Draymond Green drops blunt take on huge Warriors burden in 2OT win over Hawks
The Golden State Warriors have endured a ton of injury woes amid their five-game winning streak. In fact, not only have All-Stars Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins been out for a prolonged period, the Dubs also entered their Monday night game against the Atlanta Hawks missing crucial frontcourt pieces in JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga, […] The post Draymond Green drops blunt take on huge Warriors burden in 2OT win over Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Mazzulla’s stern message to Celtics after brutal thrashing vs. Thunder
Joe Mazzulla had to reach down his coaching bag to send a strong message to the Boston Celtics after getting bludgeoned by the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night. Barely anything that happened in the game was acceptable for Mazzulla, who felt he had to remind his players about what it takes to win it all […] The post Joe Mazzulla’s stern message to Celtics after brutal thrashing vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fan surprisingly gets Spurs coach Gregg Popovich to smile (off the court)
For years, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has cultivated an image of himself being a tough, hard-nosed coach who urges his players to bring some “nasty” with them on the court. Part of Popovich’s persona is his sometimes contentious relationship with some members of the media, and oftentimes, his prickly disposition during interviews leads to some unintentional hilarity.
2 best trades Pelicans must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline in wake of Zion Williamson’s injury
The New Orleans Pelicans were hoping to take a big step forward in the 2022-23 season, and so far, they have done just that. Just one season after barely sneaking into the playoffs as the eight seed in the Western Conference, the Pelicans have emerged as one of the top teams in the West, currently […] The post 2 best trades Pelicans must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline in wake of Zion Williamson’s injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Zach LaVine ‘privately questioning’ role with Bulls
NBC Sports Chicago Insider K.C. Johnson said Bulls guard Zach LaVine “privately has questioned” his role standing amongst the franchise in a Monday edition of the “Bulls Talk Podcast.”. “I sourced that out,” Johnson said. “The Athletic started it, and then I did some checking. Zach’s a...
RUMOR: Heat interest in Jae Crowder remains, but there’s a twist
For months, the Phoenix Suns have dangled Jae Crowder on the trade market following their mutual agreement for the 3 and D forward to sit out games until they find a suitable trade. And they have come close to dealing away Crowder, with teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat and even […] The post RUMOR: Heat interest in Jae Crowder remains, but there’s a twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins highlight depleted Warriors absences vs. Pistons
The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their season-long winning streak on Wednesday night absent not just a leading MVP candidate and elite 3-and-D wing, but also multiple key rotation players. A silver lining of that unfortunate reality? Golden State just earned an instant-classic victory with the exact same active roster it will have against the young, rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
