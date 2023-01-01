ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Clippers must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

There’s no debating that the Los Angeles Clippers are one of the top teams in the Western Conference, but so far this season, the results haven’t exactly added up. They aren’t in a horrible spot considering they are 21-18, which is good for sixth place in the Western Conference, but considering all the talent the Clippers have at their disposal, you can’t help but feel like they aren’t meeting expectations this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Suggs injury update will fire up Magic fans

The Orlando Magic continue to struggle at 13-24 and have lost three in a row. But, it appears their backcourt will get a much-needed boost this week. Guard Jalen Suggs, who has missed the last 17 games with an ankle injury, is on the verge of a return, per Khobi Price. Head coach Jamahl Mosley left the door open to him possibly playing Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder but if not, his next chance to suit up would be Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

Bradley Beal reacts to aggravating hamstring injury

Bradley Beal is back on the injured list once again. The Washington Wizards’ $254 million man managed to play just 13 minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks before he aggravated a lingering hamstring injury that had just forced him to miss the previous three games. Beal has been missing for...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Obi Toppin gets major injury upgrade ahead of clash vs. Spurs

New York Knicks forward and fan favorite Obi Toppin has missed nearly a month of action after suffering a right knee fracture. The last time Toppin saw the court for the Knicks was back on December 7th against the Atlanta Hawks, a game the ‘Bockers went on to win. However, an encouraging and recent injury […] The post Obi Toppin gets major injury upgrade ahead of clash vs. Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023

The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Target Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Blazers-Timberwolves prediction and pick, laid out below. Portland has endured an up-and-down season, going 19-17, good for […] The post NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Suns forward Mikal Bridges drops hilarious message for Donovan Mitchell following 71-point outburst

Back on Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell had every Chicago Bulls defender begging for mercy as he dropped a career-high 71 points to lead the way for a Cavs OT victory. And Bulls defenders may not be the only ones begging to be spared from a Spida explosion, with Mikal Bridges and the Phoenix Suns visiting the Cavs at Rocket Mortgate Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s net worth in 2023

How much did you earn when you were 21 years old? If you ask Luka Doncic, a lot, and now at 23 years old he only continues to see his wealth boom. Let’s look at Luka Doncic’s net worth in 2023. Luka Doncic’s net worth in 2023 (estimate):...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green drops blunt take on huge Warriors burden in 2OT win over Hawks

The Golden State Warriors have endured a ton of injury woes amid their five-game winning streak. In fact, not only have All-Stars Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins been out for a prolonged period, the Dubs also entered their Monday night game against the Atlanta Hawks missing crucial frontcourt pieces in JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga, […] The post Draymond Green drops blunt take on huge Warriors burden in 2OT win over Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Joe Mazzulla’s stern message to Celtics after brutal thrashing vs. Thunder

Joe Mazzulla had to reach down his coaching bag to send a strong message to the Boston Celtics after getting bludgeoned by the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night. Barely anything that happened in the game was acceptable for Mazzulla, who felt he had to remind his players about what it takes to win it all […] The post Joe Mazzulla’s stern message to Celtics after brutal thrashing vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Fan surprisingly gets Spurs coach Gregg Popovich to smile (off the court)

For years, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has cultivated an image of himself being a tough, hard-nosed coach who urges his players to bring some “nasty” with them on the court. Part of Popovich’s persona is his sometimes contentious relationship with some members of the media, and oftentimes, his prickly disposition during interviews leads to some unintentional hilarity.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Pelicans must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline in wake of Zion Williamson’s injury

The New Orleans Pelicans were hoping to take a big step forward in the 2022-23 season, and so far, they have done just that. Just one season after barely sneaking into the playoffs as the eight seed in the Western Conference, the Pelicans have emerged as one of the top teams in the West, currently […] The post 2 best trades Pelicans must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline in wake of Zion Williamson’s injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Heat interest in Jae Crowder remains, but there’s a twist

For months, the Phoenix Suns have dangled Jae Crowder on the trade market following their mutual agreement for the 3 and D forward to sit out games until they find a suitable trade. And they have come close to dealing away Crowder, with teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat and even […] The post RUMOR: Heat interest in Jae Crowder remains, but there’s a twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins highlight depleted Warriors absences vs. Pistons

The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their season-long winning streak on Wednesday night absent not just a leading MVP candidate and elite 3-and-D wing, but also multiple key rotation players. A silver lining of that unfortunate reality? Golden State just earned an instant-classic victory with the exact same active roster it will have against the young, rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy