There wasn’t much to positively take out of the majority of the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-13 jaw-dropping win on Sunday night over the Baltimore Ravens. The offense couldn’t convert in the red zone and the defense was unable to contain the rushing attack from Baltimore or tight end, Mark Andrews. All of that was forgotten towards the end of the game when rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett led the offense down the field on an 11-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a 10-yard touchdown reception from running back, Najee Harris. The young signal-caller who the organization selected in the first round last April came to play when it mattered.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO