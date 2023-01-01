Read full article on original website
Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s own words from earlier this season provide important perspective
“Life is bigger than football.” Those were the words spoken by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after seeing his teammate, cornerback Dane Jackson, get taken off of the field with a neck injury during the Bills’ game against the Tennessee Titans on September 20 at Highmark Stadium. Little...
Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria
After Kenny Pickett himself and his family (maybe?), Stephen A. Smith is probably the most hyped over the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s clutch touchdown to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. With the Steelers trailing the Ravens 13-9 with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Pickett got over his rough start and finally came […] The post Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bart Scott calls out Tee Higgins for Damar Hamlin injury in most asinine take of all time
The majority of the sports world came together on Monday night and Tuesday to pray for Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills’ safety suffered a scary injury. However, Bart Scott made an outlandish take on ESPN. The former linebacker and current analyst indirectly blamed Cincinnati Bengals’ WR Tee Higgins for Hamlin’s injury, per Dov Kleiman. […] The post Bart Scott calls out Tee Higgins for Damar Hamlin injury in most asinine take of all time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson’s Week 18 injury update from Ravens’ John Harbaugh isn’t promising
Lamar Jackson has missed the Baltimore Ravens’ past 4 games due to injury. And the latest injury update on the star QB from John Harbaugh doesn’t bode well for Jackson ahead of Week 18 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, per Kyle Phoenix Barber. “I don’t know,” Harbaugh said in...
Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear
The Green Bay Packers are a win away from salvaging their season and keeping their Super Bowl dreams alive. Nobody is more emotionally invested in this massive turnaround than Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback was asked about the resiliency displayed by his team following their crucial Week 17 win over the Minnesota Vikings and how […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Yardbarker
The Steelers New Franchise QB Arrives After Showing Unteachable Traits In Electrifying Week 17 Win Over Ravens
There wasn’t much to positively take out of the majority of the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-13 jaw-dropping win on Sunday night over the Baltimore Ravens. The offense couldn’t convert in the red zone and the defense was unable to contain the rushing attack from Baltimore or tight end, Mark Andrews. All of that was forgotten towards the end of the game when rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett led the offense down the field on an 11-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a 10-yard touchdown reception from running back, Najee Harris. The young signal-caller who the organization selected in the first round last April came to play when it mattered.
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
Zac Taylor’s classy move that led to suspension of Bengals-Bills game after Damar Hamlin’s scary injury
The Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game was suspended following a scary injury to Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was one of the main factors behind the game’s suspension, showing how much he respected Hamlin and how serious he thought the injury to be. Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter. […] The post Zac Taylor’s classy move that led to suspension of Bengals-Bills game after Damar Hamlin’s scary injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Bosa makes surprising admission about Jarrett Stidham
The San Francisco 49ers’ defense surprisingly struggled against Jarrett Stidham and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and defensive lineman Nick Bosa made an unusual admission about why that might have been. Though the 49ers escaped with a 37-34 overtime win, Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start. The... The post Nick Bosa makes surprising admission about Jarrett Stidham appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Brock Purdy joins yet another exclusive list leading 49ers in comeback win over Raiders
Quarterback Brock Purdy has done it again, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 37-34 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The rookie’s Week 17 victory put him on another elite list as Purdy continues to go from, ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ to a household hold. San Francisco and...
USC football news: Lincoln Riley’s head-scratching press conference move after Cotton Bowl loss
Lincoln Riley did not seem to be in the mood to speak to reporters following the USC Trojans’ 46-45 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, as the USC football head coach only fielded three questions in the postgame press conference, according to Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update
It appears Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is trending in the right direction as he remains in extensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Wednesday, family friend Jordon Rooney spoke to Coley Harvey of ESPN and offered a very promising health update. “Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings […] The post Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damar Hamlin’s vitals ‘back to normal’ after frightening injury, per marketing rep
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly improving, with his vitals back to normal after he was taken to the hospital. His marketing rep and friend Jordon Rooney of Jaster Athletes confirmed the development, noting that Hamlin has been put to sleep in order “to put a breathing tube down his throat.” Doctors are currently […] The post Damar Hamlin’s vitals ‘back to normal’ after frightening injury, per marketing rep appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trojans WR CJ Williams to enter transfer portal after Cotton Bowl, UCLA in the mix
Following their loss in the Cotton Bowl, USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams has reportedly opted to enter the transfer portal. According to Pete Nakos of on3.com, CJ Williams is set to enter the transfer portal after just one season at USC. CJ Williams appeared in 10 games for USC...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury update takes a turn for the better
Damar Hamlin’s injury condition appears to have taken a turn for the better. The Buffalo Bills safety’s uncle Dorrian Glenn said that Hamlin was originally on 100 percent oxygen and is now down to 50 percent, according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. “That’s a good thing. That’s a good sign,” said Glenn. Hamlin’s uncle noted […] The post Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury update takes a turn for the better appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears QB Justin Fields to fall just shy of Lamar Jackson’s record after latest injury update
Justin Fields will finish the 2022 NFL season just shy of Lamar Jackson’s single-season rushing record. The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday that it will be Nathan Peterman under center in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings, as Fields has been ruled out due to a hip injury. With the Bears well out of playoff contention, […] The post Bears QB Justin Fields to fall just shy of Lamar Jackson’s record after latest injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Football World Calling For Prominent Defensive Coordinator's Firing
USC again fell on the wrong end of a shootout, suffering a 46-45 loss to Tulane in Monday's Cotton Bowl Classic. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams amassed 462 passing yards and five touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to secure a Trojans victory. They squandered a 15-point lead by allowing two...
Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18
We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons blasts ex-NFL star for blaming Tee Higgins for Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons comes to the defense of Tee Higgins after former NFL Pro Bowler Bart Scott claimed that the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver is to blame for Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest. Scott appeared on ESPN First Take on Tuesday and shared why he believes Higgins caused...
