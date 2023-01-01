ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria

After Kenny Pickett himself and his family (maybe?), Stephen A. Smith is probably the most hyped over the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s clutch touchdown to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. With the Steelers trailing the Ravens 13-9 with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Pickett got over his rough start and finally came […] The post Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bart Scott calls out Tee Higgins for Damar Hamlin injury in most asinine take of all time

The majority of the sports world came together on Monday night and Tuesday to pray for Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills’ safety suffered a scary injury. However, Bart Scott made an outlandish take on ESPN. The former linebacker and current analyst indirectly blamed Cincinnati Bengals’ WR Tee Higgins for Hamlin’s injury, per Dov Kleiman. […] The post Bart Scott calls out Tee Higgins for Damar Hamlin injury in most asinine take of all time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear

The Green Bay Packers are a win away from salvaging their season and keeping their Super Bowl dreams alive. Nobody is more emotionally invested in this massive turnaround than Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback was asked about the resiliency displayed by his team following their crucial Week 17 win over the Minnesota Vikings and how […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Steelers New Franchise QB Arrives After Showing Unteachable Traits In Electrifying Week 17 Win Over Ravens

There wasn’t much to positively take out of the majority of the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-13 jaw-dropping win on Sunday night over the Baltimore Ravens. The offense couldn’t convert in the red zone and the defense was unable to contain the rushing attack from Baltimore or tight end, Mark Andrews. All of that was forgotten towards the end of the game when rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett led the offense down the field on an 11-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a 10-yard touchdown reception from running back, Najee Harris. The young signal-caller who the organization selected in the first round last April came to play when it mattered.
Zac Taylor’s classy move that led to suspension of Bengals-Bills game after Damar Hamlin’s scary injury

The Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game was suspended following a scary injury to Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was one of the main factors behind the game’s suspension, showing how much he respected Hamlin and how serious he thought the injury to be. Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter. […] The post Zac Taylor’s classy move that led to suspension of Bengals-Bills game after Damar Hamlin’s scary injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Bosa makes surprising admission about Jarrett Stidham

The San Francisco 49ers’ defense surprisingly struggled against Jarrett Stidham and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and defensive lineman Nick Bosa made an unusual admission about why that might have been. Though the 49ers escaped with a 37-34 overtime win, Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start. The... The post Nick Bosa makes surprising admission about Jarrett Stidham appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update

It appears Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is trending in the right direction as he remains in extensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Wednesday, family friend Jordon Rooney spoke to Coley Harvey of ESPN and offered a very promising health update. “Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings […] The post Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damar Hamlin’s vitals ‘back to normal’ after frightening injury, per marketing rep

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly improving, with his vitals back to normal after he was taken to the hospital. His marketing rep and friend Jordon Rooney of Jaster Athletes confirmed the development, noting that Hamlin has been put to sleep in order “to put a breathing tube down his throat.” Doctors are currently […] The post Damar Hamlin’s vitals ‘back to normal’ after frightening injury, per marketing rep appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury update takes a turn for the better

Damar Hamlin’s injury condition appears to have taken a turn for the better. The Buffalo Bills safety’s uncle Dorrian Glenn said that Hamlin was originally on 100 percent oxygen and is now down to 50 percent, according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. “That’s a good thing. That’s a good sign,” said Glenn. Hamlin’s uncle noted […] The post Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury update takes a turn for the better appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears QB Justin Fields to fall just shy of Lamar Jackson’s record after latest injury update

Justin Fields will finish the 2022 NFL season just shy of Lamar Jackson’s single-season rushing record. The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday that it will be Nathan Peterman under center in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings, as Fields has been ruled out due to a hip injury. With the Bears well out of playoff contention, […] The post Bears QB Justin Fields to fall just shy of Lamar Jackson’s record after latest injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18

We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
