Storm Track 3 Forecast: Settling into a seasonable rhythm this week for January
The storm system responsible for snow, freezing rain, rain and Monday’s Tornado Watch for counties in the southeastern part of Kansas is lifting away from us. Snowfall was fruitful for some in the northwest with amounts ranging from a couple inches to around seven. Rainfall was not much but...
Quiet days ahead with a normal winter chill
Our latest storm system continues to pull away from us. As it does there will still be a breeze and a few clouds that wrap back around into the area during the day but no moisture as skies stay dry. After a freezing start this morning, high temperatures for most...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms move east this evening, snow overnight northwest
Storms will continue east tonight, and our attention will turn to the winter weather impacting northwest Kansas. Moisture will wrap around and move back into the region. Pair that with below-freezing temperatures, and you get a wintry mix. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for a large portion of Northwest...
Snow northwest Tuesday morning, temps near average
Fog was dangerously thick late last night across Central and Eastern Kansas. However, we have seen drastic improvements in visibility early this morning. Even though there could still be isolated spots of reduced visibility, it is not as foggy this morning. Snow is still falling to the northwest as a...
Snowfall totals: As much as 7 inches in some areas
The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry northwest and wet elsewhere Monday, then colder
Cloud cover will blanket the region this afternoon with a wide range of temperatures expected across the state. A wintry mix arrives will continue for northwestern Kansas where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place through Tuesday morning. Light snowfall and freezing rain have lead to areas of slick travel,...
Moisture moves in Monday
Another system swings through the region today. Moisture has started to the west and will fill in and blossom across the rest of the area as the day progresses. Even though most of us are dry early this morning, reduced visibility could slow you down. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect through midday to the west, fog will still be possible in the rest of the area.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rainy start to the week, wintry mix northwest
Winter Weather Advisories are in place for our Nebraska counties as well as most of Northwest Kansas late this evening through early Tuesday morning as our next storm system tracks through the state. Showers will arrive in Western Kansas late tonight, with the potential for a wintry mix to track...
Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today, Tonight
(KTTS News) — Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service says the best chance for storms is south of Highway 60, with the best chance for heavy rain and flooding south of I-44. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon...
Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information
The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
First Alert Weather Day for Monday's freezing rain and snow!
Our new year is wasting no time in getting another winter storm blasting thru the Rockies. The stage has already been set with a huge blast of snow in the western mountains over the weekend. Where some areas picked up one to two feet by Sunday afternoon with more on the way into Monday.Imbedded in this moisture flow is a cut off storm system that will swing over southern Colorado Sunday night bringing freezing rain and snow to the Denver metro area overnight Sunday into Monday morning. As a result, we have a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY posted for the start...
Strong to Severe storms Monday night through Tuesday
All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.
Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?
A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state. "Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest...
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
New Year’s winter storm may dump up to 10 inches of snow on Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A New Year’s winter storm blasting western Wyoming is expected to roll through Laramie County on Sunday and Monday, leaving between 6 and 10 inches of fresh snow on the ground. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect...
First severe weather risk of year moves into Oklahoma
The first severe weather risk of the year is expected in Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane and the First Alert Weather Team are tracking the storms. Open the video player above for the latest. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
3 Boil Advisories Issued in South Central Kansas in 24 Hours
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued three boil water advisories in various areas across Kansas with the last 24 hours. A Boil Advisory for the City of Leon in Butler County around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Two...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kansas air crews fly for 42 hours during flight over Pacific Ocean before returning home
WICHITA (KSNT) – Flight crews on two U.S. Air Force refueling aircraft out of Kansas spent nearly two days in the air while performing an endurance flight in December. The 22nd Air Refueling Wing reports that two KC-46A Pegasus aircrafts took part in a Bomber Task Force mission from Dec. 17-18 over the Pacific Ocean. […]
Kansas’ drought emergency order to remain in place as calendar flips to 2023
TOPEKA — The state of Kansas will enter the new year adhering to the October drought declaration issued by Gov. Laura Kelly covering all 105 counties. Kelly’s order was based on a drought map that placed 67 counties on emergency status, assigned 11 counties to warning status and left 27 counties on watch status. Her action was in response to severe drought associated with a dry spring, hot summer and anticipated above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation throughout Kansas into December.
