ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Quiet days ahead with a normal winter chill

Our latest storm system continues to pull away from us. As it does there will still be a breeze and a few clouds that wrap back around into the area during the day but no moisture as skies stay dry. After a freezing start this morning, high temperatures for most...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Snow northwest Tuesday morning, temps near average

Fog was dangerously thick late last night across Central and Eastern Kansas. However, we have seen drastic improvements in visibility early this morning. Even though there could still be isolated spots of reduced visibility, it is not as foggy this morning. Snow is still falling to the northwest as a...
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Moisture moves in Monday

Another system swings through the region today. Moisture has started to the west and will fill in and blossom across the rest of the area as the day progresses. Even though most of us are dry early this morning, reduced visibility could slow you down. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect through midday to the west, fog will still be possible in the rest of the area.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rainy start to the week, wintry mix northwest

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for our Nebraska counties as well as most of Northwest Kansas late this evening through early Tuesday morning as our next storm system tracks through the state. Showers will arrive in Western Kansas late tonight, with the potential for a wintry mix to track...
KANSAS STATE
KTTS

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today, Tonight

(KTTS News) — Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service says the best chance for storms is south of Highway 60, with the best chance for heavy rain and flooding south of I-44. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon...
KANSAS STATE
klin.com

Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information

The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day for Monday's freezing rain and snow!

Our new year is wasting no time in getting another winter storm blasting thru the Rockies. The stage has already been set with a huge blast of snow in the western mountains over the weekend. Where some areas picked up one to two feet by Sunday afternoon with more on the way into Monday.Imbedded in this moisture flow is a cut off storm system that will swing over southern Colorado Sunday night bringing freezing rain and snow to the Denver metro area overnight Sunday into Monday morning. As a result, we have a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY posted for the start...
DENVER, CO
KOCO

First severe weather risk of year moves into Oklahoma

The first severe weather risk of the year is expected in Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane and the First Alert Weather Team are tracking the storms. Open the video player above for the latest. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kfdi.com

3 Boil Advisories Issued in South Central Kansas in 24 Hours

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued three boil water advisories in various areas across Kansas with the last 24 hours. A Boil Advisory for the City of Leon in Butler County around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Two...
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
Agriculture Online

Kansas’ drought emergency order to remain in place as calendar flips to 2023

TOPEKA — The state of Kansas will enter the new year adhering to the October drought declaration issued by Gov. Laura Kelly covering all 105 counties. Kelly’s order was based on a drought map that placed 67 counties on emergency status, assigned 11 counties to warning status and left 27 counties on watch status. Her action was in response to severe drought associated with a dry spring, hot summer and anticipated above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation throughout Kansas into December.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy