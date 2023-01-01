ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Mountain, MI

WLUC

Ishpeming Ski Club to host Annual Ski Jump Tournament Jan. 20 & 21

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Club Ski Jumping Tournament is returning to the U.P. once again. The tournament will be held at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21. This event is just one stop for both the regional premier...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Ski clubs host kids’ race in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second race of the Marquette County Cup was Tuesday. The Marquette County Cup is a series of cross-country ski races for high school and middle schoolers. About 50 kids from Superiorland Ski Club, the Ishpeming Ski Club, the Marquette Ski Club and Peninsula Nordic Ski Club from Calumet took part. The event gives students exposure to races in a fun atmosphere with friendly competition.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

A Bride’s Choice to host 7th annual Ultimate Bridal Event

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The 7th annual Ultimate Bridal Event is coming to the Ojibwa Casino in Harvey this Sunday, Jan. 8. The event will be put on by A Bride’s Choice and it will feature various bridal vendors around the U.P. and Wisconsin. The expo runs from 1...
HARVEY, MI
WLUC

Partridge Creek Farm holds Rejuvenate Giving Campaign

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming farm is raising money to help support its community efforts. Through the end of the day Monday, partridge Creek Farm in Ishpeming is finishing its Rejuvenate Giving Campaign. The money raised from the campaign will be used to expand education opportunities for Ishpeming area...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Hundreds attend New Year’s ball drop in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The year 2022 is over, and Marquette County residents gathered Saturday night to watch the ball drop and celebrate the start of 2023. Hundreds attended the annual ball drop on Washington Street in downtown Marquette. People got their live groove on as a DJ performed from Double Trouble Entertainment.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first baby born in the Upper Peninsula this year was at UP Health System - Marquette. Luzianna Guadalupe was born at 1:10 a.m. on January 1, 2023. She weighs seven pounds, 3.8 ounces and is 19 inches long. She was born to parents Gina and...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Equipment rentals offer way to enjoy outdoor recreation

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that winter is in full swing in the U.P. many are looking to get out and enjoy the recreation this time of year offers. Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming Co-Owner Raymond Sundquist says this year he has seen people looking to get into cross-country skiing. “We...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Domestic violence on the rise in the U.P. during winter, holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. law enforcement and women’s organizations shared their experiences with domestic violence cases in the winter months, and are encouraging everyone to check in on family and friends. In Escanaba, Tri-County Safe Harbor said staff sees an increase in domestic violence victims during the winter.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

NMU, UP nonprofit to hold human trafficking awareness training

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and NMU is teaming up with the Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force to hold awareness training. It will take place virtually on both Tuesday Jan. 10 and Wednesday Jan. 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The goal...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette residents get active for the start of the new year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As we ring in 2023, many decided to spend their first day of 2023 on the slopes. Marquette Mountain was open Sunday starting at 9:00 a.m. Dozens of people went down the slopes as the mountain will begin to open on more days. The Resort Operations Manager Rob Widmer said the mountain is just getting started with its events for the new year.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

906 Adventure Team finds new home in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 906 Adventure Team is packing up and moving. What was originally proposed to be a hotel on Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette will now be a green space and basecamp for the 906 Adventure Team. The 906 Adventure Team hopes to bring adventure to the backyards...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Advanced Mobile Accessories welcomes new owner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette automotive business is starting the new year with a new owner. Charley Bastian founded Advanced Mobile Accessories (AMA) in 1980. Marty Martello joined the team in 1993, and the two have been providing and installing smart systems in cars ever since. Now that Bastian and Martello are ready to retire from the business, Ian Blondeau is taking over.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Winter Weather Advisory for much of Upper Michigan Tuesday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Florence, Houghton, Iron, Marinette, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft, Gogebic, Luce and Menominee counties for Tuesday and Tuesday night. Mixed precipitation is expected. leading to slippery roads and slick conditions for the Tuesday evening commute. The further north and west you are, the higher likelihood for precipitation to remain all snow. With the expectation of wet snow, accumulations could vary greatly across the area. Most locations can expect just 1-3″, but up to 8″ is possible in isolated areas of the northern and western U.P., particularly in higher elevations. As for tonight, a flurry or two is possible, but most areas should stay dry. Look for lows tonight mostly in the 20s, but a few upper-teens are possible for the western interior.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: Trailer explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The occupant of a home explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community received treatment for minor injuries at the scene. According to the Marquette City Fire Department, they responded to lot number 60 on Pioneer Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. When police arrived, they discovered a trailer had exploded and was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters also extinguished a fire that had started at a vacant neighboring trailer due to the blast.
MARQUETTE, MI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Storage unit fire in Marquette under investigation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Firefighters spent hours working to get the flames under control from an incident at a storage facility in Marquette. In a release from the Marquette City Fire Department, the first calls for a fire came in at 4:39 a.m. Saturday to 2120 Sugarloaf Avenue. Firefighters...
MARQUETTE, MI

