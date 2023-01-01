Read full article on original website
WLUC
Ishpeming Ski Club to host Annual Ski Jump Tournament Jan. 20 & 21
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Club Ski Jumping Tournament is returning to the U.P. once again. The tournament will be held at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21. This event is just one stop for both the regional premier...
WLUC
Ski clubs host kids’ race in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second race of the Marquette County Cup was Tuesday. The Marquette County Cup is a series of cross-country ski races for high school and middle schoolers. About 50 kids from Superiorland Ski Club, the Ishpeming Ski Club, the Marquette Ski Club and Peninsula Nordic Ski Club from Calumet took part. The event gives students exposure to races in a fun atmosphere with friendly competition.
WLUC
A Bride’s Choice to host 7th annual Ultimate Bridal Event
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The 7th annual Ultimate Bridal Event is coming to the Ojibwa Casino in Harvey this Sunday, Jan. 8. The event will be put on by A Bride’s Choice and it will feature various bridal vendors around the U.P. and Wisconsin. The expo runs from 1...
WLUC
Partridge Creek Farm holds Rejuvenate Giving Campaign
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming farm is raising money to help support its community efforts. Through the end of the day Monday, partridge Creek Farm in Ishpeming is finishing its Rejuvenate Giving Campaign. The money raised from the campaign will be used to expand education opportunities for Ishpeming area...
WLUC
Hundreds attend New Year’s ball drop in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The year 2022 is over, and Marquette County residents gathered Saturday night to watch the ball drop and celebrate the start of 2023. Hundreds attended the annual ball drop on Washington Street in downtown Marquette. People got their live groove on as a DJ performed from Double Trouble Entertainment.
WLUC
First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first baby born in the Upper Peninsula this year was at UP Health System - Marquette. Luzianna Guadalupe was born at 1:10 a.m. on January 1, 2023. She weighs seven pounds, 3.8 ounces and is 19 inches long. She was born to parents Gina and...
WLUC
Equipment rentals offer way to enjoy outdoor recreation
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that winter is in full swing in the U.P. many are looking to get out and enjoy the recreation this time of year offers. Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming Co-Owner Raymond Sundquist says this year he has seen people looking to get into cross-country skiing. “We...
WLUC
Domestic violence on the rise in the U.P. during winter, holiday season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. law enforcement and women’s organizations shared their experiences with domestic violence cases in the winter months, and are encouraging everyone to check in on family and friends. In Escanaba, Tri-County Safe Harbor said staff sees an increase in domestic violence victims during the winter.
WLUC
Check out what’s in store for Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique in the new year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is getting ready for a year of new inventory, artists, and craft trends. Though the start of the year is a slow time for many gift shops, Amelia’s is rolling out exclusive deals on Facebook and hosting workshops and events to keep customers coming through the door.
WLUC
NMU, UP nonprofit to hold human trafficking awareness training
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and NMU is teaming up with the Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force to hold awareness training. It will take place virtually on both Tuesday Jan. 10 and Wednesday Jan. 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The goal...
WLUC
Marquette residents get active for the start of the new year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As we ring in 2023, many decided to spend their first day of 2023 on the slopes. Marquette Mountain was open Sunday starting at 9:00 a.m. Dozens of people went down the slopes as the mountain will begin to open on more days. The Resort Operations Manager Rob Widmer said the mountain is just getting started with its events for the new year.
WLUC
Marquette falls against Escanaba in Boys Basketball, Iron Mountain downs Gladstone, Marquette Hockey gets shutout win
High School Basketball from around the U.P. Negaunee downs Escanaba, Munising gets the win over North Dickinson, North Central beats Norway, and Ishpeming gets the win over Bark River-Harris. UP College Sports Year in Review; Former NMU Football Grad Assistant named Denver Interim Head Coach. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at...
WLUC
906 Adventure Team finds new home in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 906 Adventure Team is packing up and moving. What was originally proposed to be a hotel on Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette will now be a green space and basecamp for the 906 Adventure Team. The 906 Adventure Team hopes to bring adventure to the backyards...
WLUC
Advanced Mobile Accessories welcomes new owner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette automotive business is starting the new year with a new owner. Charley Bastian founded Advanced Mobile Accessories (AMA) in 1980. Marty Martello joined the team in 1993, and the two have been providing and installing smart systems in cars ever since. Now that Bastian and Martello are ready to retire from the business, Ian Blondeau is taking over.
Whitmer's 'Mitten' mittens came from Marquette shop in Upper Peninsula
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wore distinctive black and white “Mitten” mittens at her outdoor inaugural event in Lansing on New Year’s Day. The cozy mitts came off when she took the oath of office for her second term as the state’s governor, though she put them back on midway through her speech, and held her hands high. ...
WLUC
Beau LaFave reflects on serving in Michigan State House, shares next steps in political career
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - As the New Year has begun, so have new terms for elected legislators. Former Representative Beau LaFave of Iron Mountain was term-limited and was unable to seek re-election. LaFave has found a new role in Lansing. He has served in the 108th Michigan State House...
WLUC
Winter Weather Advisory for much of Upper Michigan Tuesday
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Florence, Houghton, Iron, Marinette, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft, Gogebic, Luce and Menominee counties for Tuesday and Tuesday night. Mixed precipitation is expected. leading to slippery roads and slick conditions for the Tuesday evening commute. The further north and west you are, the higher likelihood for precipitation to remain all snow. With the expectation of wet snow, accumulations could vary greatly across the area. Most locations can expect just 1-3″, but up to 8″ is possible in isolated areas of the northern and western U.P., particularly in higher elevations. As for tonight, a flurry or two is possible, but most areas should stay dry. Look for lows tonight mostly in the 20s, but a few upper-teens are possible for the western interior.
WLUC
UPDATE: Trailer explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The occupant of a home explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community received treatment for minor injuries at the scene. According to the Marquette City Fire Department, they responded to lot number 60 on Pioneer Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. When police arrived, they discovered a trailer had exploded and was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters also extinguished a fire that had started at a vacant neighboring trailer due to the blast.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
UPMATTERS
Storage unit fire in Marquette under investigation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Firefighters spent hours working to get the flames under control from an incident at a storage facility in Marquette. In a release from the Marquette City Fire Department, the first calls for a fire came in at 4:39 a.m. Saturday to 2120 Sugarloaf Avenue. Firefighters...
