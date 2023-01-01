ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Victim in New Year’s Eve shooting in Richland identified

RICHLAND, Wash.- The victim of a shooting on New Year’s Eve off of Jadwin in Richland on New Year’s Eve has been identified. The shooting is still an active investigation so not many details have been released, but the family of the victim has confirmed to NonStop Local that Michael Castoreno was killed in the shooting.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Kennewick Fire and Police on scene of six derailed train cars

KENNWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Fire Department alongside the Kennewick Police Department and BNSF Railway are on scene of a corn train that derailed off Fruitland St. in Kennewick. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, a total of six train cars were off the tracks. All of which were loaded...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Sinkhole opens up south of Washtucna, SR-261 closed in both directions

WASHTUCNA, Wash. – A widening sinkhole south of Washtucna closed SR-261 in both directions just before 11 a.m. on Friday. The road remains closed at this time, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). While traffic was initially moving along a single lane, crews determined it was...
WASHTUCNA, WA
kpq.com

State audit finds financial errors at local emergency care center

A nonprofit agency that works with regional healthcare facilities is taking steps to prevent further errors in its financial statements. Between 2019 and 2021, the state auditor's office says the North Central Emergency Care Council understated its revenue by 158-thousand dollars one year and 160-thousand dollars the following year. The...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA

