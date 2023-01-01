Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Victim in New Year’s Eve shooting in Richland identified
RICHLAND, Wash.- The victim of a shooting on New Year’s Eve off of Jadwin in Richland on New Year’s Eve has been identified. The shooting is still an active investigation so not many details have been released, but the family of the victim has confirmed to NonStop Local that Michael Castoreno was killed in the shooting.
nbcrightnow.com
One dead after a shooting in Richland
One man is dead after a shooting in Richland on New Year's Eve. Richland PD is investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Tri-Cities judge arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. This isn’t the first time
In the 2018 arrest police found the judge crouching behind mailboxes.
nbcrightnow.com
Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Fire and Police on scene of six derailed train cars
KENNWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Fire Department alongside the Kennewick Police Department and BNSF Railway are on scene of a corn train that derailed off Fruitland St. in Kennewick. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, a total of six train cars were off the tracks. All of which were loaded...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update January 2: Train full of corn derails in Kennewick and lawyer for Moscow murder suspect believes he will be exonerated
Six train cars full of corn derailed in Kennewick. The lawyer for the suspect in the Moscow murders believes that his client will be exonerated when he stands trial in Idaho.
Young man killed in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Richland
It was the 19th homicide of 2022 in Benton County.
Restaurant closed for cockroaches. 5 Tri-Cities area restaurants fail food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded six perfect scores.
BNSF train derails New Year’s Day in downtown Kennewick
The cars were in the middle of the train.
Influx of Huskies overwhelming Tri-Cities rescues and shelters
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Just before Christmas, a box of six, 13-week-old Husky mix puppies was found abandoned on the front steps of Pet Overpopulation Prevention in Pasco. Director of Hope 4 Huskies, Christina Rader, took them in. “They did come down with kennel cough, coccidia – the stuff that can kind of happen, so we’re trying to get them well...
FOX 28 Spokane
Sinkhole opens up south of Washtucna, SR-261 closed in both directions
WASHTUCNA, Wash. – A widening sinkhole south of Washtucna closed SR-261 in both directions just before 11 a.m. on Friday. The road remains closed at this time, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). While traffic was initially moving along a single lane, crews determined it was...
kpq.com
State audit finds financial errors at local emergency care center
A nonprofit agency that works with regional healthcare facilities is taking steps to prevent further errors in its financial statements. Between 2019 and 2021, the state auditor's office says the North Central Emergency Care Council understated its revenue by 158-thousand dollars one year and 160-thousand dollars the following year. The...
An Open Letter to Kennewick’s Senske’s Holiday Light Display
For 20 years, Senske Services has been putting on its holiday light show in Kennewick. Over 500,000 Christmas lights dance merrily to the music each night through the holiday season and the display is free for all to view at Quay Street and delights Tri-Citians and out-of-town visitors annually. I...
Over $1 billion in Tri-Cities construction in 2022. What’s coming next?
New housing, beef jerky plant, aquatics center and more.
ifiberone.com
New, unnamed MTV reality show casts resident from Moses Lake, filming begins in Ritzville
RITZVILLE - An article by the Cheney Free Press reports that MTV is in Ritzville filming several scenes for an upcoming reality show. Details are limited, but the scenes are reportedly being filmed at a home on South Washington Street in Ritzville. The Cheney Free Press reports that the production...
