Chicago, IL

Vickie Hart
3d ago

An Activist and Congressman..Those two don't mix while making decisions on laws. He has contributed to the demise of Chicago. Glad he's retiring. Term limits we must have!!

Sundhine7
2d ago

Getting out before the republicans take the house? The dinosaur should have bern gone years ago. Time for an audit 👁️👁️

james gerber
3d ago

Thank God! There needs to be age and term limits.

