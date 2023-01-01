SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and part of northwestern Iowa. Snow and ice are expected to enter the area and grow more intense throughout the night, with 8 to 12+” of snow very likely expected in southeastern South Dakota. There will be pockets west of Sioux Falls that easily see over a foot. The bulk of the moisture will occur overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning.

