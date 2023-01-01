ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU beats Michigan in thrilling Fiesta Bowl to book national title game spot

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

GLENDALE, Arizona (WCMH) — A back-and-forth thriller in Glendale, Arizona ended in victory for the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs and a ticket to sunny Los Angeles. The Horned Frogs defeated No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium to make the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Jan. 9.

TCU’s victory was spearheaded by quarterback Max Duggan who scored four total touchdowns to make the Horned Frogs the first Big 12 team to make the CFP title game. TCU will face either Georgia or Ohio State for the 2022 national championship. Michigan’s loss was its second straight in a playoff semifinal.

Michigan began the game with some fireworks as running back Donovan Edwards had a 54-yard run to begin the game. Despite the early momentum, the drive ended for the Wolverines on a failed 4th and goal from the 2.

Live updates: Ohio State vs. Georgia in CFP semifinal

The tide then turned to the Horned Frogs who opened the scoring with a 41-yard pick six from Bud Clark and followed that up with a long drive capped by a Max Duggan run to make it 14-0.

With the score at 14-3 in the second quarter, Michigan flipped the script with an interception and a quick 50-yard touchdown throw from J.J. McCarthy to Roman Wilson, until officials reversed the six points and ruled Wilson down at the one. On the next play, TCU forced a fumble and got its second takeaway.

TCU made it 21-3 after Duggan escaped pressure and threw off his back foot to Taye Barber for another touchdown. To end the half, Michigan’s kicker Jake Moody nailed a 59-yard field goal to take the deficit to 15 at the break.

The second half started with a third Moody field goal after Michigan failed to score a touchdown from inside the 3-yard line for a third time in the game. Wolverines got right back into the game after picking off Duggan, setting up a short field and scoring its first touchdown on a flea flicker throw from McCarthy to Ronnie Bell from 34-yards out.

Duggan and TCU responded with another seven points on a quick six-play, 75-yard drive to go up double digits again. Duggan’s 46-yard throw to Quentin Johnston started the drive with Emari Demercado running from a yard to get the TD.

The Horned Frogs added to its lead again with its second interception return for a TD. McCarthy’s short pass was snatched out of the air by Dee Winters who brought it back 29 yards to extend TCU’s lead to 18 points. Michigan answered back with McCarthy running it in from 20 yards with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter, making it 34-22 after a failed two-point conversion.

No. 3 OSU’s defense forces TOs, tops No. 14 Michigan 66-57

TCU scored another touchdown right after, marking five consecutive drives resulting in a touchdown as Demercado had a 69-yard run to set up a Duggan sneak from a yard out for his third total TD. Michigan scored again after a McCarthy bomb to Bell put the Wolverines in place for another touchdown, this time a one-yard run from Kalel Mullings. McCarthy then ran in for the two-point conversion to cut TCU’s lead to 41-30.

A ridiculous 44-point third quarter ended with TCU coughing up the football and Michigan recovering it, marking the sixth turnover in the game. The ensuing drive was capped with a Roman Wilson 18-yard TD run on a double reverse as he helicoptered into the end zone, with another two-point conversion making it a three-point game.

TCU responded again by scoring a touchdown with Duggan throwing a screen off his backfoot to Johnston, who ran 76-yards for his first TD and get the Horned Frogs a 48-38 lead. Michigan scored a late touchdown as McCarthy found Wilson in the end zone on a five-yard pass to make it a six-point game with 3:18 remaining.

It ended 51-45 in one of the most memorable playoff games in college football history.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419rMz_0jzvv7B900
    GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: Dee Winters #13 of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates a defensive stop during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjIHb_0jzvv7B900
    GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: Max Duggan #15 of the TCU Horned Frogs reacts after rushing for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SqElc_0jzvv7B900
    GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines avoids the pursuit of Dee Winters #13 of the TCU Horned Frogs during the first quarter in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CAWph_0jzvv7B900
    GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: Bud Clark #26 of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wjCjq_0jzvv7B900
    GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: Donovan Edwards #7 of the Michigan Wolverines rushes during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vOfHi_0jzvv7B900
    GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: Max Duggan #15 of the TCU Horned Frogs throws a pass during the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KjvNW_0jzvv7B900
    GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: Max Duggan #15 of the TCU Horned Frogs rushes during the third quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOZ6F_0jzvv7B900
    GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: Donovan Edwards #7 of the Michigan Wolverines rushes during the second quarter in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07GBJQ_0jzvv7B900
    GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: Ronnie Bell #8 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M62Hk_0jzvv7B900
    GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: Emari Demercado #3 of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates with teammates after rushing for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0orzIN_0jzvv7B900
    GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: Ronnie Bell #8 of the Michigan Wolverines catches a pass during the third quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fUZx_0jzvv7B900
    GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: Ronnie Bell #8 of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by Dee Winters #13 of the TCU Horned Frogs during the third quarter in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gQzTk_0jzvv7B900
    GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the third quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MuRK8_0jzvv7B900
    GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after rushing for a touchdown during the third quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4abM_0jzvv7B900
    GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: Roman Wilson #14 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156mLJ_0jzvv7B900
    GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: Roman Wilson #14 of the Michigan Wolverines dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WgF0L_0jzvv7B900
    GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: Quentin Johnston #1 of the TCU Horned Frogs runs for a touchdown after a catch during the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Banana 101.5

Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

1-2 Vandals Vandalize Laingsburg Baseball Field

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022)
LAINGSBURG, MI
K102.5

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

U of M Health-West delivers its first 2023 baby

WYOMING, Mich. — University of Michigan Health-West introduces us to its first baby of 2023!. Jordyn Angeline Chapman was born to Jamie Chapman at 3:05 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the health system. We’re told the newborn Freeport resident weighs 7 lbs 15 oz and measures 20.5 inches in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Gunman in Detroit kills two of his cousins then himself

Three members of a family are dead after two brothers were shot by their cousin, who later turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side, according to police. Detroit police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bewick and Charlevoix streets on the city's...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man scammed out of hundreds thinking he was paying his Comcast Xfinity bill

DETROIT – A Detroit man was scammed out of $343 when trying to pay his internet bill after business hours. “You have to be really careful of the stuff that you pull up on the internet because it looks good until you get involved and find out something totally different. They took the money out my account but they never resolved the issue,” said James Clark.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

48K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy