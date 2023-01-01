Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Roads closed, sandbags available across Northern California as winter storm pushes through
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Several roads across Northern California are closed as a strong winter storm barrels through the area. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900. For non-immediate infrastructure needs in Chico,...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico City Council approves Valley's Edge Community amid opposition
The community will bring more than 2,700 homes, over 700 acres of open space and over 8 parks to the city. Chico City Council approves Valley's Edge Community amid opposition. The community will bring more than 2,700 homes, over 700 acres of open space and over 8 parks to the city.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver killed after slamming into a tree in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning when a car ran off the road in Shasta County and slammed into a tree. The collision happened at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Anderson. The CHP said the driver was headed eastbound on Ox Yoke Road in...
actionnewsnow.com
Big Chico Creek erosion causing flooding hazards amid winter storm
Erosion caused by the winter storm is causing flooding hazards along Big Chico Creek, including debris getting wrapped up in PG&E gas lines. Big Chico Creek erosion causing flooding hazards amid winter storm. Erosion caused by the winter storm is causing flooding hazards along Big Chico Creek, including debris getting...
krcrtv.com
Sandbags: prepping for potential flooding in the Northstate
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Flood watches were in effect across the Northstate as wet weather is expected to pound the area on Wednesday and Thursday. In the aftermath of a powerful atmospheric river that drenched Northern California over New Year’s weekend, and with more wet weather headed to the area there are a few things you can do to prepare.
actionnewsnow.com
Person found dead near Chico’s Butte County Library parking lot
CHICO, Calif. - A person was found dead in the parking lot area of the Butte County Library in Chico Monday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they responded to the library on Sherman Avenue around 7:20 a.m. after a security officer found the person and requested medical attention.
actionnewsnow.com
Canyon Creek Road in Trinity County closes again due to slide
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A rockslide on Canyon Creek Road activated again on Saturday, according to the Trinity County Department of Transportation. The road has been closed until further notice as Dyer Construction has been notified about the slide. Dyer Construction installed a fence around the slide earlier this month...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Big impacts from major winter storms ahead
Grab your umbrella, pack your tire chains for mountain travel, give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go, and make plans to stay indoors for later today if you're able to before you head out the door Wednesday. A strong winter storm is barreling towards northern California from the eastern Pacific Wednesday morning and it will bring major impacts to our region starting today and lasting through at least early Friday. Flood Watches are going into effect in the valley, foothills, and our mountain zones early today, and Flash Flood Watches are going into effect in the mid valley, Sierra, and areas west of the valley. Flood Watch will stay in effect through 4am Friday in the valley, foothills, Sierra, and Trinity County. Flash Flood Watch will stay in effect in the mid valley, northern Sierra and areas west of the valley through 7am Thursday. Mudslides and debris flows will be very possible in areas around our more recent burn scars. Winter Storm Warnings are also going into effect today. Trinity County will have that warning in effect from 4am through 4pm Wednesday, Shasta County will be under that warning from 7am through 10pm Wednesday, and the northern Sierra will be under that Warning from 7am Wednesday through 4am Friday. 2 to 4 feet of snow will be possible in the Sierra through Friday afternoon, 2 to 3 feet of snow will be possible in the Shasta County Mountains through Friday evening, and we could be looking at up to a foot and a half of snow in Trinity County through Friday evening. High Wind Warnings will go into effect in the valley and Modoc County at 10am Wednesday, and last through 4pm Thursday. Valley areas will have winds out of the southeast to 40mph and gusts up to 70mph possible from late Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Modoc County will have wind gusts up to around 60mph out of the south during that time. A Wind Advisory has also been issued for Trinity County from 7am Wednesday through 10am Thursday due to projected sustained winds up to 35mph out of the southeast and gusts up to 60mph. Cloudy skies have covered northern California overnight, and some modest rain and snow showers have tracked through the foothills and Sierra ahead of the main band of moisture tracking through the Coastal Range to start the day. A band of moderate to heavy rain and snow will track through the valley starting between 6am to 7am, and we'll have widespread heavy rain in our lower elevations possible by 10am. Snow levels are projected to hover between 4000' to 4500'. The heaviest rain, snow, and strongest winds are expected from mid afternoon through early Thursday morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's in the valley, 30's to mid 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones to start your day. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, low 40's to low 50's in the foothills, and 30's to mid 40's in our higher elevations today.
actionnewsnow.com
3rd shipment of supplies sent to Ukraine from Chico
Volunteers gathered to load up a 40 foot tall container full of medical supplies and other items, including an x-ray machine that was donated by a chiropractor in Chico. 3rd shipment of supplies sent to Ukraine from Chico. Volunteers gathered to load up a 40 foot tall container full of...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County Public Works expands Honcut Highway closure
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Public works has expanded the road closure on Lower Honcut Highway, according to the Butte County Public Works closures map. Lower Honcut Highway is now closed from Highway 70 to La Porte Road due to flooding. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep...
actionnewsnow.com
New sheriff, undersheriff enter office in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt and Undersheriff Phil Johnston retired on Tuesday. Replacing Hencratt is Sheriff Dave Kain as Undersheriff Jeff Garrett replaced Johnston. The Tehama County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff Kain and Undersheriff Garrett are excited to get to work to restore staffing and services...
kymkemp.com
Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday
The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
Plumas County News
Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon UPDATED
UPDATE: The highway has reopened Dec. 31, but check before taking the route, as more rain is forecast this coming week. Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
actionnewsnow.com
All PG&E customers near Oroville restored power
OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:36 A.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to all customers in the Oroville area Tuesday morning. The power outage left 1,500 customers without power Tuesday morning. The outage was along Highway 162 and Miners Ranch Road east of Oroville. The lights went out just after 4 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Elected Butte County officials sworn into office Monday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Newly elected and re-elected Butte County officials took the oath of office on Monday. This includes new Clerk-Recorder Keaton Denlay, replacing Candace Grubbs after her 36 years of service. The new Butte County Assessor Alyssa Douglas and newly-elected District 2 Supervisor Peter Durfee took the oath...
krcrtv.com
Wanted felon arrested with a pound of meth during a traffic stop in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A wanted felon was arrested with a pound of meth, some fentanyl and pistol ammunition during a routine traffic stop in Red Bluff. Officials with the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said one of their officers stopped a vehicle near Antelope Blvd. and Gilmore Rd. for a traffic violation just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. During the stop, the officer recognized 32-year-old Brett Howell of Red Bluff sitting in the backseat. According to the RBPD, Howell was on Post Release Community Supervision and had several outstanding felony warrants.
krcrtv.com
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: On Wednesday, Wild Winds] Rain, Rain, More Rain…That’s Good, Right?
The National Weather Service in Eureka is predicting rain will be falling for much of this next week. They posted on Facebook, “A lot more rain is expected over the next week as storm system after storm system impacts Northwest California.”. At first, expect cooler weather and lighter rain...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico High Grad wins rugby national championship with Cal Poly Humboldt
Cal Poly Humboldt's Men's Rugby team won its first-ever national championship. Chico High Grad Bryce Darlington is among those who lifted the Cohen Cup. Chico High Grad wins rugby national championship with Cal Poly Humboldt. Cal Poly Humboldt's Men's Rugby team won its first-ever national championship. Chico High Grad Bryce...
actionnewsnow.com
GCSO sets a pair of road closures for non-essential traffic
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office announced a pair of road closures for non-essential traffic beginning at 8 a.m., Wednesday morning, Jan. 4. GCSO says Forest Highway 7 will be closed from the Mendocino National Forest boundary west to the County line. Additionally, County Road 309 will be closed west of Elk Creek from the forest boundary to the end of Road 309.
