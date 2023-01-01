Read full article on original website
SDSU and NDSU making final preparations before trip to Frisco
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The winter weather outside isn’t helping, but both South Dakota State and North Dakota State are making the final preparations for their trip down to Frisco, Texas. After both teams were off for the winter break, players and coaches have been getting...
South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Jan. 2
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 2 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS1. Jefferson (16) 3-0 80 12. Pierre 5-0 56 33. Lincoln 2-1 […]
Burk signs professional contract in Sweden
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State volleyball alum Crystal Burk isn’t done playing volleyball just yet. The five-season Jackrabbit graduate is signing a professional contract with Gislaved Volleyball Club in Sweden. Burk is a two-time first-team all-Summit League honoree. She owns a number of program...
Leinen signs LOI to play football at Dordt University
Stephen Leinen, a senior at HCHS has signed a Letter of Intent to play football at Dordt University, a private evangelical Christian university in Sioux Center following the conclusion of his high school days. “It feels awesome,” Leinen said. “I’m super excited to be a part of their program. It...
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
Beresford's Blake Peterson transferring to SDSU from Iowa State
News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. You’ve seen it in the grocery store—the prices of everything continue to rise, especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls. Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota...
UPDATE: Parts of I-90 reopen
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the I-90 route from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls has reopened. Interstate 90 has been reopened from Mitchell to Sioux Falls as of 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Travelers should be aware that many on and off-ramps, along with the local crossroads at interchanges, remain impassable due to deep snow drifts. Crews continue to work to clear and open these locations.
New year brings severe winter storm to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and part of northwestern Iowa. Snow and ice are expected to enter the area and grow more intense throughout the night, with 8 to 12+” of snow very likely expected in southeastern South Dakota. There will be pockets west of Sioux Falls that easily see over a foot. The bulk of the moisture will occur overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning.
Interstate 29 reopened from Sioux Falls to Brookings, Closures of I-90 remain in place overnight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls to Brookings on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 will remain closed overnight from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. Crews say that clean-up has been slow due...
SD Make-A-Wish recipient participates in Rose Parade
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A young cancer survivor from Platte, South Dakota, joined Mickey and Minnie Mouse in the 2023 Rose Parade Monday. Tennyson Erickson was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. Through the Make-A-Wish Foundation and ESPN’s “My Wish” series, Erickson met Arizona Cardinals player Larry Fitzgerald at a minicamp in 2018, according to the Arizona Cardinals. Fitzgerald also surprised Erickson via videoconference when Erickson rang the bell at Sanford Children’s Hospital to celebrate the end of his cancer treatment in 2020.
Sioux Falls authorities brief on recent winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls leaders share an update on the cleanup process from the latest winter storm. Chief Jon Thum reminded residents when authorities issue a no-travel advisory, they mean it. Keeping everyone safe is a team effort—authorities ask you to clear about three feet around fire hydrants for first responders, check on your neighbors, and clear your sidewalks, especially with the possibility of schools reopening on Thursday.
Washington Pavilion extends closure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives announced the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science will extend its closure into Wednesday. Representatives say the recent large accumulation of snow has caused the closure, which includes the Box Office, Kirby Science Discovery Center, Wells Fargo CineDome, Visual Arts Center, Graham Academy Preschool, and Leonardo’s Café.
Sanford Health closes Sioux Falls metro clinics due to storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All Sanford Health Sioux Falls metro clinics have closed at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Sanford 26th and Sycamore Acute Care Clinic will remain open until 9 p.m. tonight. All Sioux Falls clinics (including clinics in Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford, and Lennox) will open at 10...
SDDOT closes parts of I-90 & I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395), and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Great Plains Zoo closes, Delbridge Museum remains open
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History posted on Facebook with an update on how they are braving the elements. Zookeeper Jen J captured the bison braving the cold at the Zoo, announcing that the zoo grounds are...
Share your wintery snapshots with Dakota News Now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Weather Alerts & Warnings are in place, which means out-of-the-ordinary weather conditions are upon us again. If you would like to share your view of the snow and ice storm sweeping across the area, feel free to submit them below.
Sioux Falls landfill closing early on Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill closed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, due to hazardous road conditions caused by inclement weather. The landfill will resume normal operations on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The landfill is open Monday to Saturday from 8...
Police: No travel advised in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is advising no travel in Sioux Falls until the snowfall and wind subside. Visibility is currently poor with blowing snow, scattered slippery spots and heavy accumulations making travel dangerous. Follow City Sioux Falls and Sioux Falls PD on...
Sioux Falls School District announces closure due to storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There will be no school Wednesday for the Sioux Falls School District. The closing is due to the amount of snow that fell with Tuesday’s winter storm and the time it will take for plows to get into residential neighborhoods. There will...
