ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Utah State gets a rare low-scoring win in beating Fresno State to start MWC play

By Matthew Harris
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQH8q_0jzvu7Hm00
Utah State guard Max Shulga (11) shoots as Fresno State center Eduardo Andre defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Logan, Utah. | Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP

LOGAN — The one thing that has always had to go right for a Ryan Odom-led Utah State men’s basketball team was for the Aggies to shoot well.

On an afternoon when that didn’t happen, the Aggies came through with an impressive and unprecedented performance on defense, beating the Fresno State Bulldogs, 67-54, on Saturday in front of a well-attended crowd at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The win gave the Aggies a 1-0 start to playing in the Mountain West Conference.

Prior to the matchup, the Aggies were 0-16 under Coach Odom in games where they scored less than 73 points.

Utah State’s bench put up an impressive 39 points compared to 6 for the Bulldogs. Sophomore Zee Hamoda had 13 points on 5 of 6 shooting — 3 of 3 from the arc — and was plus-24 on the court after he had struggled at the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii last week.

Junior Steven Ashworth also had 13 points on 5 of 7 shooting from the field, and grad transfer Dan Akin had his fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

“Coming into the game, I was focused on trying to affect the game,” Hamoda said.

Affect the game, he did. Hamoda played perhaps his most impactful minutes of the season in helping the Aggies overcome a tough and physical game. His first two threes were each in critical moments in the first half, the second of which sparked a 13-0 run for the Aggies to run out to a double-digit lead in the latter part of the first half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCKgb_0jzvu7Hm00
Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbatr_0jzvu7Hm00
Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SSFF_0jzvu7Hm00
Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lLbVx_0jzvu7Hm00
Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ga7zs_0jzvu7Hm00
Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tuMWC_0jzvu7Hm00
Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QDNnt_0jzvu7Hm00
Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47toVF_0jzvu7Hm00
Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lnKA_0jzvu7Hm00
Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17qhFd_0jzvu7Hm00
Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP

Halfway through the second half, the Bulldogs were back in the game and had taken a 46-44 lead with 10:05 remaining. Hamoda delivered again with his third 3-pointer, sparking a 10-run capped by a falling baseline assist to Ashworth in the corner. Ashworth faked a defender into the air behind him then drained another 3-pointer as the Spectrum crown became deafening.

Winning a game like this one broke the trend of USU struggling in low-scoring games where turnovers run high. The Aggies had 11 assists and 16 turnovers, but they forced Fresno State into 13 turnovers compared to just eight assists.

Utah State’s ability to respond in moments of stagnation in the game was a significant step forward after cold streaks had doomed them in losses to Weber State and SMU.

“I respond by focusing on the next play, the next shot, the next possession,” Hamoda said. “As a team, we just go pick the guy up. ‘You’ve got it. Next one. Don’t worry about it. We’re going to get a stop and get back on offense.’”

Defense anchored USU’s ability to transition into making runs in scoring. The Aggies outrebounded the Bulldogs, 37-23, and held them to 37.3% from the field with only four threes. It was the fifth time this season the Aggies have held a team below 40% shooting.

“We had just enough spurts within each half to be able to get clean looks on the other end,” Odom said. “I thought our guys did a really nice job of answering every time they would come back and take the lead…We had that run in the middle of the first half which led us right to end of the first half where our guys were defending well and they were able to get out in transition and make some good plays.”

Offensive rebounds led to a 15-4 edge in second-chance points for the Aggies, thanks to some high-motor play in just eight minutes from starting center Trevin Dorius. The senior grabbed three offensive boards and had 7 points on the day.

“We talked about it before the game and we talked about it at halftime,” Odom said. “That was the first message was that there were rebounds to be had if we committed to going in there.”

The Aggies moved to 12-2 on the season. They’ll be on the road to face Air Force on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Rose Parade organizers apologize to Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rose Parade organizers offered an apology on Tuesday to the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band, among other performers, that reportedly didn’t get to be seen on the national broadcast at the moment of the parade. According to the Rose Parade’s Facebook page, The Nascar and Snapchat floats also could not be […]
FRESNO, CA
eastidahonews.com

How a Malad banker became the second Latter-day Saint Democrat to serve as Idaho’s governor

IDAHO FALLS – John Victor Evans was Idaho’s second Democratic governor in 30 years when he took office in 1977. His predecessor, Cecil Andrus, had earned the majority vote over the Republican incumbent, Don Samuelson, in the 1970 election. His victory was due, in large part, to his stance on environmental issues. Two years before, a New York-based company had filed a mining claim in the White Clouds area of what is now Sawtooth National Park. Large amounts of molybdenum, an alloy used to strengthen steel, had been discovered, according to emeritus University of Idaho professor Katherine Aiken. The company wanted to build an access road to begin mining operations.
IDAHO STATE
kjzz.com

Small earthquake shakes Cache County residents, more than 40 reports

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A small earthquake was reportedly felt by some residents in northern Utah Monday morning. Representatives of the University of Utah Seismograph Stations said that the quake hit shortly after 6:30 a.m. just seven miles north of Logan. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
52K+
Followers
31K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy