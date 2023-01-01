Read full article on original website
Mark Hamill Provides Insight Into An Unearthed Star Wars Screen Test With Harrison Ford
A long time ago, in a galaxy very, very close, George Lucas set out to make a motion picture simply titled "Star Wars." What started as a passion project for the filmmaker quickly became a global success and spawned one of the most successful franchises of all time. Lucas cast relative newcomers Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher in two lead roles, with Harrison Ford joining them shortly after. The director was initially hesitant to cast Ford as Han Solo as he wanted an unknown cast, but Ford earned the role after Lucas used him during screen tests for the other actors.
House Of The Dragon Season 2 Appears Set To Feature The Infamous Blood And Cheese Arc
Note: This article contains spoilers for "House Of The Dragon" Season 2 and "A Song Of Ice And Fire." While the HBO series "Game of Thrones" came to an end after eight seasons, there were still many stories left to tell in the show's universe. Adapted from the "A Song Of Ice And Fire" book series, written by George R.R. Martin, the show picked up its own fans, as well as fans of the books.
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Much Prefers The Show's Single-Camera Format
Annie Potts is no stranger to the multi-camera sitcom format. For seven seasons, from the '80s through the '90s, Potts played Mary Jo Shively, one of the very few characters to appear in every episode of the hit sitcom "Designing Women." In a 2022 interview with Glamour, Potts explained that she accepted the role in "Designing Women" after having some success in film because television offered her more stability as a mother. "I made the choice to do 'Designing Women' because I had just been doing movies and had my little boy that I was taking on location all the time," she said. "He wanted stability. He wanted to stay in town and play soccer and have a normal life. So I thought, 'Well, it would be good to have something.' I had no idea how successful that would turn out to be."
Giancarlo Esposito Joined Netflix's Kaleidoscope Because He Wanted To Play An Everyman
Giancarlo Esposito's incomparable acting chops made him a household name with his unforgettable role as the criminal mastermind Gustavo Fring in the acclaimed television drama "Breaking Bad." He later reprised the role of the crime lord in the spin-off series, "Better Call Saul," before taking on an even more villainous role. In "The Mandalorian," Esposito stars as the formidable and fearsome Moff Gideon who wields the deadly Dark Saber against the heroic Din Djarin (or "Mando," played by Pedro Pascal). These prepared him for his role in the 2023 Netflix series, "Kaleidoscope," as Leo Pap, a criminal who orchestrates a mind-boggling heist scheme.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Fans Are Thrilled To Finally See Echo's Character Growth In Season 2
"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" Season 2 has finally arrived, and the two-part premiere focuses a fair share of the spotlight on fan-favorite clone trooper Echo (Dee Bradley Baker). Picking up several months after the fall of Kamino at the end of Season 1, the show's sophomore outing sees the Batch still taking mercenary jobs from small-time underworld figure Cid (Rhea Perlman). However, their desire for a bigger payday takes them to Count Dooku's home planet of Serenno, where they battle with Imperial forces for a share of the late Sith's expansive war chest.
Why Spencer Dutton From Yellowstone's 1923 Looks So Familiar
"Yellowstone" has proven to be the franchise that just won't quit. The show's presently on its fifth season, continuing to rack up impressive viewership numbers, and it's released a slew of spin-offs to keep the legend of the Dutton family alive and well. First, there was "1883," which tracked the migration of several members of the Dutton family from Texas to Montana. By the time "1923" rolls around, the Duttons are secure in their Montana property, but there are various hardships looming, from Prohibition to the Great Depression.
Here's Why The Last Of Us Won't Fall Into The Same Trap As Walking Dead ... Or Game Of Thrones
HBO is gearing up for the premiere of "The Last of Us," which is proving to be the most highly-anticipated video game adaptation to date. With a star-studded cast including Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Nick Offerman, and even the game's voice actors, "The Last of Us" looks to become HBO's biggest hit since "Game of Thrones."
Kumail Nanjiani Struggled To Break Character At Home While Filming Welcome To Chippendales
Following up guest arcs on both "The Boys" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi," as well as his starring role as Kingo in 2021's "Eternals," actor Kumail Nanjiani's latest endeavor is the biographical drama miniseries "Welcome to Chippendales." The new miniseries premiered on Hulu on November 22, 2022, and the final episode will air on January 3, 2023, wrapping up the eight-episode run. Created by Robert Siegel — and based on the book "Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders" by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca — the series focuses on Indian immigrant Somen "Steve" Banerjee (Nanjiani), who, in pursuit of an American dream, founds the largest male strip joint, Chippendales. Over the course of the next decade, however, Banerjee ends up being an accessory to a murder during the downfall of his business and a rivalry with the club's choreographer Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett).
‘1923’ Episode 3 Ends After a Heartbreaking Death You Will Not Believe
At least one of 1923‘s main characters is gone too soon by Episode 3’s end, and the ramifications of their death change the Yellowstone forever. Before we dive in, please be aware that major spoilers for 1923 lie ahead. *Again, Major Spoilers for ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 3...
Tyler, The Creator Divided Ridiculousness Fans With His Mr. Rochelle Character
"Ridiculousness" is the modern-day equivalent to what "America's Funniest Home Videos" was in the '90s. By crowd-sourcing its content from an unlimited supply of silly internet videos of people attempting ridiculous stunts and pranks, the MTV comedy series ensures that it will never run out of content, a fact seen clearly in its current count of 27 seasons across just 11 years.
Who Did That '70s Show's Kurtwood Smith Voice On Rick And Morty?
"Rick and Morty" has been at the pinnacle of pop culture for some time now, whether you like it or not. Though the series started as merely an homage to "Back To the Future," it has proven worth the viewers' attention. After finally gaining momentum to air seasons consistently, creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon honored other mediums with their craft (via Polygon). The fan-favorite anime episodes are a love letter to the Japanese style while the highly rated "The Ricklantis Mixup" is a genuinely captivating and heart-wrenching episode in the vein of "The Wire."
James Cameron Needs To Resurrect The Terminator Franchise (& Why The Time Is Ripe For It)
With the highly successful theatrical release of "Avatar: The Way of Water," famed Hollywood director James Cameron has returned to the box office summit that he's climbed so many times before. The sequel to his record-shattering 2009 sci-fi adventure is also his first directorial venture since "Avatar," and Cameron spent many of those interim years preparing for "The Way of Water" and its intended sequels (per Time).
The Rookie Fans Are Loving The Next Evolution Of Chenford In Season 5
While fans of "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: Feds" love Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Brendon's (Kevin Zegers) adorable friendship, there's a different person viewers have long been rooting for Officer Lucy Chen to end up with. Sparks have flown between her and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) since their first meeting, but they were both already in committed relationships with others. However after Tim's girlfriend, Ashley (Helena Mattsson), broke up with him when he was injured in the line of duty, fans of 'Chenford' began feeling hopeful.
Will Trent Is Definitely Worth The Watch, According To Critics
With an almost endless amount of options available, there are undoubtedly a number of underrated crime shows just waiting to be discovered by viewers, and a title that may just end up making that list is the new series "Will Trent." The ABC drama debuted on January 3, 2023, and it seems to be getting some interesting reactions from critics.
‘1923’: Where Fans Have Seen Jack Dutton Actor Darren Mann
'1923' viewers have probably seen Jack Dutton actor Darren Mann before. Here's what other productions he's acted in.
Dann Florek's Favorite Law & Order Episode Goes All The Way Back To The Very First Season
Dann Florek has spent a lot of time working in the "Law and Order" franchise. He played Captain Donald Cragen on the original "Law & Order" for Seasons 1-3 in the early '90s, and was later transferred over to the spin-off, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," where he continued playing the same role through the first 14 seasons of the show, with sporadic appearances after that. He's even appeared in a few episodes of "Law & Order: Organized Crime."
Hugh Jackman's New Title Suggestion For Deadpool 3 Draws Funny Response From Ryan Reynolds
One of the biggest surprises to come out of comic book news last year was that Hugh Jackman would don the mantle of Wolverine once again in an upcoming "Deadpool" movie. Both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds released a video funnily promoting the team-up, and fans were over the moon. While the 20th Century "X-Men" movies could be hit and miss, Jackman was always a highlight as Wolverine, and despite dying in 2017's "Logan," that won't stop him from coming back. After all, when do superheroes ever stay dead in the comics?
Westworld Star James Marsden Laments The Series' Untimely Cancellation
"Westworld" is perhaps one of the biggest science fiction shows of the last decade, with a large cast of A-list actors and an ambitious storyline that shifted in scope throughout its four seasons. Many believed "Westworld" was intended to run for six seasons initially, but HBO ultimately decided to cancel the series after Season 4 (per The Hollywood Reporter).
Why Does The Necronomicon In The Evil Dead Rise Trailer Look So Different?
Longtime fans of Sam Raimi's iconic horror franchise "Evil Dead" will know that essentially every story in the series revolves around a sinister book known as the "Necronomicon Ex-Mortis," most often referred to simply as the Necronomicon. Introduced in 1981's "The Evil Dead," the Necronomicon, or "Book of the Dead," is an ancient Sumerian packed with incantations and demonic rituals, and it has the ability to control and summon the demonic entities known as Deadites.
Here's When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is Coming To Disney+
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" caps off Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an epic and emotional way. Following the devastating death of titular "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, the film grapples with his loss both behind the scenes and within the world of Wakanda. As unforeseen threats challenge the kingdom, namely Tenoch Huerta's Namor, new and familiar heroes rise to protect the vulnerable yet still powerful nation and its valuable vibranium resources, including Riri Williams, aka Ironheart (Dominique Thorne).
