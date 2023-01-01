ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Clovis PD reports Missing teen is located, safe

By Dailyn Wells
By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
UPDATE: 1/1/2023 (3:33 p.m.)

The Clovis Police Department reports that Angel Woods has been located and is safe.

For more information, please contact the Clovis Police Department at (575) 763-9975.

Original Story.

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department (CPD) have issued a Brittany Alert for Angel Woods, 14.

According to a CPD press release, Woods was last seen on Dec. 29, 2022, at around noon at her residence located on Sheldon Street in Clovis, New Mexico.

CPD asks the public for assistance in locating Woods, she was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, camo pants, and white shoes.

She is described in the release as being a Caucasian woman, around 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighing 170 lbs. with mixed-colored dyed hair and blue eyes.

CPD encourages anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Brittany Alert is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 763-9975.

