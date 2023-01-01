Read full article on original website
Low funding, staffing, absenteeism continue to impact schools post-pandemic
As students across Metro Detroit return from winter break to a new semester, administrators say they continue to deal with issues of the recent past.
Who gets to succeed in medical school: Improving medical student outcomes that matter
As I mentioned in my last article, “Who gets to graduate from medical school,” I find one consistent, uncomfortable truth: Whatever led to the gap in academic performance before medical school is likely to still be present and persistent during one’s medical education journey. The lack of access, inequitable distribution of opportunity, familial responsibilities, socioeconomic disparities, or systemic barriers that kept students from utilizing their full academic potential in their K-12 or undergraduate education do not disappear upon admission into medical school. These challenges, when left unaddressed, can negatively impact a student’s likelihood of success in medical school and prevent otherwise deserving, passionate students from pursuing a career in health care. In order to train a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive pipeline of physicians and close critical gaps in the health care workforce, these barriers need to be dismantled.
Bill Filed Requiring Remedial Courses For Students Scoring Below Benchmarks
Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, has filed Senate Bill 44 to require high schools across the state to provide remediation courses for students scoring below subject-area benchmarks on tests like the ACT or SAT. “Unfortunately, a large portion of our young people who graduate high school and opt for college end...
Disparities in Advanced Math and Science Skills Begin by Kindergarten
This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black […]
