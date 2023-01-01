Read full article on original website
California parks close as atmospheric river sweeps through state
With an intense atmospheric river forecast to hit the Bay Area, many parks and open spaces in Northern California are closed in anticipation of flooding, mudslides and more. Officials with the Golden Gate National Recreation Area have announced the closure of several park sites on Wednesday and Thursday: Muir Woods, Fort Point, the Point Bonita Lighthouse, Nike Missile Site, Muir Beach and Stinson Beach. For now, Alcatraz Island is closed on Wednesday. The park’s status for Thursday remains to be determined.
'Prepare now for flooding along the Russian River,' weather service says
The Russian River is expected to spill over its banks in Sonoma and Mendocino counties amid a potent atmospheric river.
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm
As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
Live updates: Winds over 90 mph possible in SF Bay Area's mountains
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
Bomb cyclone forecast to pound Calif. beaches with waves up to 30 feet tall
A bomb cyclone is churning up the Pacific Ocean and is expected to send monster waves up to 30 feet tall to Northern and Southern California coast on Thursday.
San Jose Spotlight: Flood Risk Grows As San Jose Expects More Rain
San Jose has gone from parched earth to soggy ground after this past weekend's soaking, and more is on the way. San Jose got nearly 1.5 inches of rainfall last weekend, with some flooding around the South Bay and more serious flooding in the San Francisco area. Some areas around San Jose's creeks experienced flooding, primarily impacting the homeless residents nearby. Parts of Gilroy and Palo Alto were also impacted by the weekend storm. While rain was light on Monday, San Jose isn't out of the water just yet, according to the National Weather Service.
The Daily 01-03-22 Atmospheric river headed for Bay Area: ‘Threat to life likely’
Tuesday marks the calm before the storm in the Bay Area, as Wednesday is expected to bring another whack of insanely wet and windy weather. An approaching atmospheric river is threatening to kick up powerful winds and dump up to another 3 inches of rain in urban areas, including San Francisco, and up to 5 to 8 inches in the valleys and mountains of the North Bay, the National Weather Service said. With similar or worse impacts expected with this system compared to the Dec. 31 event (during which San Francisco had its second-rainiest day since 1849), the weather service warned, "Threat to life likely during this storm." Here's what you should know about the big storm.
A truly 'brutal system': Atmospheric river to slam California
A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
Flights bound for SFO diverted to San Jose as storm hits Bay Area
Keep in mind if flying into SFO this week.
What to know about the 2nd atmospheric river set to slam Bay Area
When the heaviest rain is expected, which parts of the Bay Area will be hit hardest and more questions answered.
Town Declares Emergency Ahead Of Big Storm
The Town of Danville has proclaimed a local emergency in response to the ugly storms expected to start Wednesday, while the city is still cleaning up after last weekend's wet weather that included flooding and mudslides. Acting as the city's director of emergency services, Town Manager Joe Calabrigo signed the...
Sinkhole consumes SUV in Daly City
A sinkhole opened in the ground in Daly City early Tuesday morning, consuming a parked SUV days after a major atmospheric river event that soaked the San Francisco Bay Area on New Year's Eve. Sgt. Brandon Scholes with the Daly City Police Department said officers responded to a report of...
Full Closure Of Northbound Hwy 1 To Continue Through Tuesday Morning
SANTA CRUZ (BCN) Full closure of northbound State Route 1 in Santa Cruz will remain in effect through Tuesday morning, Caltrans has announced. The agency will give an update on Tuesday morning in case the closure will remain longer. Crews are currently removing trees and other debris where they have...
Highway 1 closures remain in Santa Cruz, Big Sur area
The record-setting atmospheric river that slammed the San Francisco Bay Area as well as surrounding areas caused multiple road closures throughout the region due to flooding, downed trees and sinkholes.
Foothill Road Closed Due To Flooding
PLEASANTON (BCN) Flooding has closed a major roadway in Pleasanton, according to an alert from the Pleasanton Police Department. Foothill Road is closed between Bernal Avenue and W. Las Positas Boulevard as of 6:55 a.m. Monday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes. Copyright...
CHP says man intentionally drove Tesla off Bay Area cliff with 2 children inside
Monday's Tesla crash off a steep cliff near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County that injured two adults and endangered two children is being investigated as a deliberate act, the California Highway Patrol said on Wednesday. The car landed in the rocks nearly 300 feet below Highway 1 and multiple...
