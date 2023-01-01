Nate Thayer, the larger-than-life American freelance journalist who scored a massive scoop with his 1997 interview with Pol Pot, the genocidal leader of Cambodia's Khmer Rouge, has died at 62, his family said Wednesday. A year later Thayer scooped others with Pol Pot's death and an interview with the one-legged Khmer Rouge army commander and Pol Pot rival Ta Mok.

FALMOUTH, MA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO