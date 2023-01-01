ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

RG3 leaves Michigan-TCU game mid-broadcast after wife goes into labor

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lO44h_0jzvqAhs00

Robert Griffin III left in the middle of an ESPN broadcast on Saturday after receiving a phone call apparently telling him that his wife was going into labor.

Griffin, an analyst for ESPN, was part of a “Field Pass” viewing option on ESPN2 for the Michigan-TCU CFP semifinal game at the Fiesta Bowl. The “Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show” option featured RG3, Taylor Lewan, AQ Shipley, A.J. Hawk, and Darius Butler.

Late in the third quarter, RG3 took a phone call during the broadcast.

“Sorry guys, I gotta go,” Griffin said.

The former Heisman Trophy winner shared that his wife was going into labor.

Griffin already has three daughters and is welcoming a fourth. This is his third child with wife Grete.

The post RG3 leaves Michigan-TCU game mid-broadcast after wife goes into labor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
People

Robert Griffin III's Pregnant Wife Grete Shows Off Maternity Style at Heisman Ceremony: Photos

Robert Griffin III was joined by pregnant wife Grete Griffin at the 2022 Heisman Ceremony, which allowed the soon-to-be mom of three to show off her baby bump Robert Griffin III's family is getting ready to expand. Ahead of welcoming their third baby together, the NFL star turned Monday Night Countdown co-host stepped out Saturday night at the 2022 Heisman Ceremony at New York City's Lincoln Center with wife Grete Šadeiko Griffin, who is almost nine months pregnant with their third baby together. Following the ceremony, Grete, 29, chatted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement

The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game

All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell during his 71-point explosion on Monday night … including the eyes of the NBA league office. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mitchell spewed lava in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, producing one of the ten highest-scoring performances in NBA history. Mitchell was 22-for-34 from the floor (including seven... The post Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Shannon Sharpe Announcement

Shannon Sharpe didn't show up for this Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1. The timing of this decision is interesting to say the least. Former Pitt safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bengals-Bills game on Monday night. His heartbeat was restored on the field before being transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Skip Bayless issues clarification after criticism of Damar Hamlin tweet

Skip Bayless issued a follow-up tweet on Monday night after receiving criticism for his handling of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. The 24-year-old safety was given CPR and later taken away on... The post Skip Bayless issues clarification after criticism of Damar Hamlin tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Charissa Thompson jokes about her ‘90-day fiancé’ on Fox NFL pregame show

Charissa Thompson brought the jokes to the New Year’s edition of “Fox NFL Kickoff.” Leading up to Sunday’s slate of games, the broadcast aired a “Knives Out”-like parody that spoofed NFL playoff contenders versus pretenders. As the “Buccaneers” attempted to make their case, a detective channeling his inner Benoit Blanc remarked, “That’s like saying you’re the most sane person on ’90 Day Fiancé,'” referencing TLC’s widely popular dating series. The comment didn’t go unnoticed by Thompson, who joked about having a “90-day fiancé,” later adding, “You’ve gotta laugh at yourself.” Though it’s unclear who Thompson might have been referencing, the “Thursday Night Football”...
Larry Brown Sports

Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
190K+
Followers
23K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy