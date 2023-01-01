Robert Griffin III left in the middle of an ESPN broadcast on Saturday after receiving a phone call apparently telling him that his wife was going into labor.

Griffin, an analyst for ESPN, was part of a “Field Pass” viewing option on ESPN2 for the Michigan-TCU CFP semifinal game at the Fiesta Bowl. The “Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show” option featured RG3, Taylor Lewan, AQ Shipley, A.J. Hawk, and Darius Butler.

Late in the third quarter, RG3 took a phone call during the broadcast.

“Sorry guys, I gotta go,” Griffin said.

The former Heisman Trophy winner shared that his wife was going into labor.

Griffin already has three daughters and is welcoming a fourth. This is his third child with wife Grete.

The post RG3 leaves Michigan-TCU game mid-broadcast after wife goes into labor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .