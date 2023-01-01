ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Myles Turner posts noteworthy tweet after game against Clippers

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VeEpM_0jzvq9uO00

Feb 10, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) warms up before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Turner was not about to let 2022 end without flexing one last time.

Turner and the Indiana Pacers knocked off the LA Clippers on Saturday, winning 131-130. The veteran center Turner was especially effective, putting the Clippers into the deep fryer by posting 34 points on 11-for-17 shooting.

After the game, Turner tweeted the famous Michael Jordan meme from “The Last Dance” that reads, “… and I took that personally.”

It is not clear if the Clippers were talking trash before the game or if there was something else that Turner took personally. But he got badly bullied by Clippers center Ivica Zubac the last time the two teams played on Nov. 29 (Zubac went for a murderous 31-29 line in a Clippers win). On Saturday though, it was Turner’s turn to do the bullying (with Zubac limited to 27 minutes as the Clippers chose to go small).

Turner then quote-tweeted a post criticizing the argument that Indiana’s “soft schedule” was supposedly responsible for their success this season.

The Pacers had very low expectations this year, and Turner himself has often been mentioned as a likely trade chip in a potential roster teardown. But the team is now sixth in the East at 20-17, and there have been several recent signs that Turner may be not be going anywhere either .

The post Myles Turner posts noteworthy tweet after game against Clippers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James

One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jeff Saturday blasts Kayvon Thibodeaux for ‘tasteless’ move

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux had an untimely celebration during his team’s win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and Jeff Saturday was not happy with the stunt. Thibodeaux sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles on third down with a big hit late in the first half. Foles suffered a rib injury on the play... The post Jeff Saturday blasts Kayvon Thibodeaux for ‘tasteless’ move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game

The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the field against one another again this... The post NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Jefferson nails ref with helmet on sidelines

Justin Jefferson was having a brutal game for the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of their Week 17 divisional clash against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and his frustration boiled over. The Vikings star receiver was held without a catch in the first half. After a tipped pass from Kirk... The post Justin Jefferson nails ref with helmet on sidelines appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
190K+
Followers
23K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy