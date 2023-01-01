Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Crews knock down attic fire in Susanville
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit helped extinguish an attic fire Tuesday afternoon in Susanville. CAL FIRE said the fire broke out at a home on Hall Street in Susanville around 1:45 p.m. The second alarm structure fire was extinguished quickly after crews arrived. CAL FIRE said the cause...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Crash Near Susanville Results in a Fatality
Fatality Reported in Head-On Crash on SR 55 Involving Multiple Vehicles. A head-on crash that involved multiple vehicles that may have involved bad weather was reported on December 27, northeast of Susanville. The accident occurred along State Route 44 (Feather Lake Highway) between Forest Route 32NO9 and Pine Creek around 5:19 p.m. Caltrans was called in to provide traffic control and chain restrictions were in place, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report.
actionnewsnow.com
Person found dead near Chico’s Butte County Library parking lot
CHICO, Calif. - A person was found dead in the parking lot area of the Butte County Library in Chico Monday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they responded to the library on Sherman Avenue around 7:20 a.m. after a security officer found the person and requested medical attention.
actionnewsnow.com
Gridley man identified in deadly officer-involved shooting
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Butte County District Attorney's Office has identified the man they say was involved in the deadly officer-involved shooting in Gridley Monday. The suspect, 43-year-old Baltazar Rubio of Gridley, was killed after authorities say that he pointed a stolen semi-automatic pistol at a Gridley Police officer in an alleyway near Magnolia Street.
KDRV
Flooding closes roads across Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 5:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon reopened to traffic Saturday evening after multiple rockslide and flooding closed the road, according to the CHP Quincy. The highway was shutdown Friday night between...
actionnewsnow.com
All PG&E customers near Oroville restored power
OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:36 A.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to all customers in the Oroville area Tuesday morning. The power outage left 1,500 customers without power Tuesday morning. The outage was along Highway 162 and Miners Ranch Road east of Oroville. The lights went out just after 4 a.m.
Plumas County News
Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon UPDATED
UPDATE: The highway has reopened Dec. 31, but check before taking the route, as more rain is forecast this coming week. Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
Missing Carmichael woman found dead in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A missing Carmichael woman who disappeared Wednesday morning on her way to take care of her horses in Granite Bay has been found dead. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Alice Kroese was found dead Friday in Butte County. No foul play is suspected.
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Storm Warning Issued for Wednesday Through Friday Morning
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to prepare for heavy snow, issuing a Winter Storm Warning that will be in effect from 7:00a.m. Wednesday until early Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of four to ten inches, except six to eighteen inches west of...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - December 30, 2022
The Loafer Point paved ramp reopened for boat launching this week. The ramp has three launch lanes at current lake levels, a boarding float, and is adjacent to the Loafer Creek Recreation Day Use Area and Campground with nearby trails, campgrounds, boating, and marina store. Paved boat ramps are also...
Two Grass Valley men found with heroin, meth and Fentanyl in Folsom
(KTXL) — Two Grass Valley men were arrested in Folsom on Thursday after being in possession of several pounds of illegal drugs and a stolen firearm, according to the Folsom Police Department. Wyatt Yoder, 36, and Gregory Woodward, 38, were contacted by detectives with the police department’s Special Investigations Unit at a Folsom Hotel. During […]
krcrtv.com
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
activenorcal.com
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
Plumas County News
Plumas elected officials take the oath of office
Plumas County elected officials took their oath of office Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, on the steps in the courthouse foyer. Superior Court Judge Janet Hilde led the officials in reciting the oath. Friends and family gathered to watch the proceedings, which included some taking the oath for the first time including District 3 Supervisor Tom McGowan. He will attend his first meeting as a supervisor this morning at 10 a.m. when the board meets for the first time in 2023.
