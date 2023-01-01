Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Our Favorite Star Wars Ripoffs From 'Rebel Moon' to 'Spaceballs'
In the annals of pop culture, perhaps no film franchise has had as much of an effect on the world as Star Wars. The space fantasy saga has captured the hearts and minds of generations, and will more than likely continue to do so through its various incarnations. In fact, the latest inspiration will be coming to screens in the form of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon. The massive space epic was ironically born from a Star Wars pitch that Snyder developed prior to Disney buying Lucasfilm, and Netflix is hoping to make it into a bona fide franchise.
theplaylist.net
Hugh Grant Talks ‘Glass Onion’ Cameo & Joining ‘Knives Out’ Franchise: “I’m Married To James Bond”
Over the holidays, Netflix gave the gift of a new “Knives Out” film to its subscribers, titled “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” With the film seemingly doing really great numbers for the streaming service, more and more folks are seeing how the world of Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is being expanded on, including revealing a bit about the famed investigator’s personal life. And that’s where Hugh Grant comes in.
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
WATCH: Dolly Parton & Miley Cyrus Crush Joan Jett Classic ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ on New Year’s Show
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus took the stage together during Miley’s New Year Eve Party on NBC, singing “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The iconic riff takes over right as the song begins, and we see Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton standing together, ready to belt out in unison. Cyrus and Parton then walk out onto the stage, with Parton starting the song’s opening lyrics. They both join back in together for the chorus before Miley hops on the second verse.
Mick Jagger’s Youngest Son, Deveraux, Looks Nearly Identical to the Singer in New Photos
Based on some new photos, the youngest son of Mick Jagger looks a lot like his father these days. The Rolling Stones frontman and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick celebrated their son’s sixth birthday recently. His name is Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger. He was born back in 2016. Jagger is 79 while Hambrick is 35. Turning 6 years old is putting the young boy with some locks like his famous father.
Meet The Late Kirstie Alley’s Two Amazing Children
Kirstie Alley, who died recently at 71 from cancer, tied the knot with actor Parker Stevenson on December 22, 1983. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage in 1990 when she was three months pregnant, the actress later discussing her fertility challenges in the 2005 memoir, How to Lose Your Ass and regain Your Life, opening up about how she struggled physically and emotionally after her pregnancy loss.
Collider
Michael Weatherly Teases 'NCIS' Return & Potential Tony and Ziva Reunion
NCIS alum Michael Weatherly has teased fans of the hit procedural drama that two fan-favorite characters may be reunited soon, as part of an “interesting year” ahead. Weatherly recently revealed on his Twitter account that a reunion between his character, Agent Anthony ‘Tony’ DiNozzo and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) may be part of the upcoming 2023 season. “We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting,” a fan wrote in response to a video Weatherly shared wishing everyone a happy new year. “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such “moments”!” Weatherly replied, quoting the tweet. Weatherly last appeared in the Season 13 finale in 2016, where he discovered Ziva had died in an attack, leaving behind a daughter, Tali (portrayed by twins Emelia and Layla Golfieri). Whilst he left for Paris with Tali during his exit from the show, the fan theory that Ziva was still alive was later confirmed when she returned to the series in Season 17 after being on the run for several years.
Celebrity trainer Chris Powell opens up about his battle with depression, divorce
Chris Powell was used to helping other people transform their lives, but when it came to his own life, he said he struggled to ask for help.
Collider
James Wan Talks 'M3GAN,' ‘The Conjuring 4,’ 'Malignant,' and Blumhouse
James Wan is part of the new class of horror superstars. Writer, director, producer, he has had his hands in some of the biggest franchises of the last twenty years: Saw. Insidious. The Conjuring. Wan's latest film, M3GAN, saw him acting as producer, though he does have a "story by" credit. The film, one of the most anticipated of the year, stars Allison Williams as Gemma, a roboticist, whose life is changed when her sister and brother-in-law die in a car accident, leaving her the sole caretaker of her young niece, Cady (played by Violet McGraw).
Collider
10 Movies With Cursed Productions, From 'The Exorcist' to 'The Twilight Zone'
The film industry has always been interested in telling stories that explore curses. Whether it is the videotape that will kill you seven days after watching it in The Ring, or the grief analogy that is the focus of Smile, curses are a common trope in the medium. It can be argued that the concept of a curse is scarier than a killer in a hockey mask, as once you have been marked by it, it will get you no matter what you do.
Collider
Disney+ Announces 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Date
Marvel fans can rejoice as an official release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Disney+ has been announced. With the film is continuing to see worldwide success at the box office, fans won't have to wait too long to revisit some of their favorite moments when it officially debuts on Disney's streaming platform on January 20, according to a recent report from CBR.
Stephen Graham reveals heartbreaking family news as he dedicates his OBE to his beloved mum
STEPHEN Graham has revealed his beloved mum has died. The Bafta nominated actor, 49, announced the news on Twitter today in a touching post in which he dedicated his OBE to her after being named in the New Year's Honours list. Alongside a collection of pictures of the pair from...
Collider
First 'Evil Dead Rise' Poster Puts a Terrifying Spin on a Mother's Love
2023 looks to be another dominant year for the horror genre with so many iconic franchises seeing their scary return. This includes Evil Dead in the appropriately titled Evil Dead Rise. The film’s set to hit theaters in April and the marketing for Rise is starting to ramp up. The first trailer for the film is releasing tomorrow Wednesday, January 4. To hype the blood-soaked anticipation even more, Warner Brothers have treated Deadite fans to Rise’s first poster.
Collider
What '1923's Episode 3 Shocker Means for the Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of 1923.1923 has been a show that is calm until... well, it isn't. In the first two episodes of the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led series, we've seen divided the Dutton family is. Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) has been in Africa thus far, and it has left the series incredibly divided, which isn't a bad thing, but it makes for two very separate shows. After Spencer and Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) are trapped in a tree because of a roving lion pride, Alex makes a comment that Spencer needs a new "job," but it hadn't seemed as though he would be returning to Montana so suddenly.
Eric Dane & Ex Rebecca Gayheart Hold Hands In Cabo 5 Years After Divorce: Photos
Eric Dane, 50, and Rebecca Gayheart, 51, sparked reconciliation rumors during a recent trip to Cabo San Lucas. The actor and actress, who divorced five years ago, held hands and smiled while walking by cameras, in new photos shared by Daily Mail. He wore a white long-sleeved top, green and white patterned shorts, and black sandals while she wore a red and white patterned flowy dress and white sandals during the outing.
Collider
'M3GAN' Director Gerard Johnstone on Bringing the Killer Doll to Life
In M3GAN, roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) becomes the unwitting caretaker of her 8-year-old niece Cady (Violet McGraw) when her sister and brother-in-law are killed in a car accident. Unequipped to deal with a grieving child, Gemma turns her focus towards what she is properly equipped to deal with: robots. She finishes up on her Model 3 Generative Android - M3GAN - an AI doll that links up with a child to learn and teach and become the child's best friend. Cady, however, becomes too dependent on M3GAN, and M3GAN senses this.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Movie by Sam Raimi That Never Happened
Hollywood has been trying for years to bring popular video game properties to life on both the big and small screen, and the results haven’t always been pretty. Between disasters like Doom, Need for Speed, Max Payne, Assassin’s Creed, and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, it seemed like video games simply didn’t translate into more straightforward narratives. However, the last few years have seen an uptick in the quality of video game-inspired projects with Uncharted, Sonic the Hedgehog, Paramount+’s Halo, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, and Werewolves Within. HBO’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us hopes to be the best of them all, but before Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin got his hands on the material, a cinematic version was considered.
Collider
How to Watch 'M3GAN': Showtimes and Release Date
It's safe to say most horror fans are pretty well-acquainted with the delightful sub-genre of haunted dolls by now. Chucky (who made his debut in the 1988 slasher Child's Play) and Annabelle (who made her first brief appearance in 2013's The Conjuring) are perhaps the most mainstream and well-known examples. The two have since gone on to feature in their own lucrative and popular franchises. The campy, chaotic, and oftentimes light-hearted horror that can only come from something so outlandish as a haunted doll is not to be overlooked. This year, there's a new kid on the block. Meet M3GAN (or, Model 3 Generative Android). Created by roboticist Gemma, M3GAN is programmed to be a child's best friend and a parent's helping hand. Gemma, who struggles to take care of a simple houseplant, is in way over her head when she unexpectedly gains custody of her niece after the girl's parents die suddenly in a car crash. Thus, she gifts her niece with her greatest creation: M3GAN. Gemma programs M3GAN to act as the child's unwavering protector, and the two quickly strike up an unbreakable bond. However, it's not long before Gemma begins to notice that the doll is a little too self-aware... and more than a little overprotective.
EW.com
Mayim Bialik previews Leslie Jordan's Call Me Kat send-off: 'We found a way for him to live forever'
The Call Me Kat gang is saying goodbye to one of their own. This week, the Fox comedy — starring Mayim Bialik as the quirky owner of a cat café in Louisville, KY — will address the absence of Phil, the café's vivacious baker played by Leslie Jordan. The Emmy-winning actor, author, and expert Instagrammer passed away in October after a car accident, and his final episode of Call Me Kat aired last month. When the show returns from its holiday hiatus on Jan. 5, viewers will finally learn how Phil moves on from his old Kentucky home. The episode, appropriately titled "Philliam," also features guest star Vicki Lawrence — who co-starred with Jordan in the 2018 Fox comedy The Cool Kids — as Phil's much-discussed mama, Lurlene Crumpler. Watch an exclusive clip above.
Collider
Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Is Now Casting Its Leads
Rome: one of the most powerful empires and civilizations the world has ever known. So dense over the centuries has been their mark on humanity that aspects of our lives are still being affected by this empire. So when Sir Ridley Scott directed and released the Roman film Gladiator in 2000, it turned out to be a massive hit at the box office, grossing $457 million worldwide. The film was such a success that since its release, there have been multiple attempts at a sequel. Finally, it would seem a sequel is now at hand, with Scott seeking actors to star in the project.
Comments / 0