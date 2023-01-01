Read full article on original website
Related
‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Who’ve Died In Real Life: Diana Rigg, Max Von Sydow, & More
Game Of Thrones rose to be one of the most popular TV series of all time. Many years after the original A Song of Ice And Fire books were first released, the show premiered in 2011 and rapidly became one of the highest-rated dramas ever. Fans quickly grew attached to the wide-ranging ensemble, including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, and many more.
CNET
For a Whodunit Done Right, Watch This Riveting Mystery on Prime Video
Why does anyone kill anyone? Fictional detective Atticus Pünd poses that question in the intriguing British mystery series Magpie Murders before answering it based on his own crime-solving experience as star of a blockbuster line of mystery books. "I can think of four reasons," he says. "Fear, envy, anger and desire."
Collider
'Eric': Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series
Benedict Cumberbatch is ready to return to the small screen. Variety is reporting that the Doctor Strange star is in “final talks” to star in an upcoming Netflix limited series. The series, titled Eric, comes from the Emmy-winning writer Abi Morgan. Set in 1980s New York, Eric would...
Treason: Oona Chaplin reveals series’ shocking finale was changed at the last minute
Oona Chaplin has revealed that her new Netflix spy drama Treason was originally supposed to end quite differently.Chaplin stars as Maddy, a former army medic and wife of high-flying MI6 operative Adam Lawrence (Charlie Cox), in the recently released series.*Warning – Major spoilers ahead for the Treason finale*In a major twist, Treason kills off its lead star, Cox, midway through the final episode.Chaplin told The Independent in an interview that the series’ producers had to call her while they were halfway through shooting to let her know that the ending had been changed.“I know that they were kind of...
Popculture
Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal's Incredible Thriller Is No. 2 on Netflix Right Now
It may be nearly a decade since its release, but Prisoners is finding plenty of love in the year 2022. The Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller recently made its way to Netflix, where is now enjoying newfound success among streamers who have helped push Prisoners to the top of Netflix's streaming charts.
thedigitalfix.com
Denzel Washington understands why Al Pacino beat him for Best Actor at the Oscars
Denzel Washington has been busy promoting two drama movies over the Christmas period – Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth (in which Washington stars as Macbeth) and A Journal for Jordan (in which Washington directs star Michael B Jordan). Whenever Washington is interviewed, the subject of the Oscars inevitably comes up. And that is the case for his latest interview with Variety.
John David Washington reveals best piece of acting advice he received from father Denzel Washington
John David Washington has revealed the best piece of acting advice he has received from his father Denzel Washington.The Tenet star and former professional American football player is the son of Oscar-winner Denzel and musician Pauletta Washington.Washington, 38, has starred in films including Spike Lee’s 2018 film BlacKkKlansman, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination, and Christopher Nolan’s 2020 action-thriller Tenet.He also appeared in HBO’s comedy series Ballers, and acted opposite Zendaya in Sam Levinson’s Netflix film Malcolm & Marie (2021).Washington appeared on Monday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (6 December) to speak about...
Popculture
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
Netflix's 'unwatchable' new movie has just 16% on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix's brand-new festive offering has been about as warmly received as a poo under the Christmas tree, if the wave of negative reviews are anything to go by. We all know that Christmas is the perfect time to kick back and enjoy a cosy winter film (like The Lord Of The Rings), and Netflix has plenty of great ones to choose from. Unfortunately, one of its latest movies just isn't resonating with audiences. Like, at all.
‘Glass Onion’ Director Rian Johnson Says He’s “Pissed Off” to Have ‘Knives Out’ in the Title
Hollywood continues to be in an IP-driven moment, with an emphasis on reboots, sequels and branded product, but Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson wishes that he could have trimmed a few words from that title. During an interview with The Atlantic that published online Monday, Johnson said that he strived to make both the current Netflix film and Lionsgate’s original 2019 hit Knives Out feel like complete stories that can exist on their own. Daniel Craig, who plays tenacious detective Benoit Blanc, is the only returning castmember for the sequel, which is simply titled as Glass...
wegotthiscovered.com
A clear front-runner for the next James Bond has emerged, but it’s the Q fan-casting that’s a stroke of genius
The dust has just about settled on No Time to Die, but the speculation over the identity of the next James Bond began long before Daniel Craig has even gone out in a literal and figurative blaze of glory. During that period, any British actor worth their salt (and a...
wegotthiscovered.com
A grisly prison thriller so violent your limits will be severely tested demolishes the Netflix Top 10
Writer and director S. Craig Zahler may have only helmed three features to date, but he’s already built up a reputation as a master of unflinching violence that’s so brutal you may be forced to look away, with his debut Brawl in Cell Block 99 featuring one of the most heinous scenes you’re ever likely to see.
ComicBook
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Review: The Best Adaptation of Rice's Work Yet
Throughout human history, magic has long been a fascinating subject, but one aspect of that mysterious and supernatural world — witches — has always held its own particular fascination. Simultaneously respected and reviled, esteemed and feared, witches are both the stuff of our most curious nightmares and our most fantastic dreams, which is why for many fans of the late author Anne Rice, it's her books about witches that are more precious than her more well-known novel, Interview With the Vampire. Spread over three volumes, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy traces the story of the complicated Mayfair family, a family of witches who have passed their power matrilineally over centuries through their dysfunctional and haunted line. The first — and most complex — novel in the series, The Witching Hour, gets a live-action series adaptation by AMC, the second series based on Rice's overall body of work after her vampires got a reimagining. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches delivers to fans a largely faithful adaptation of the beloved source material that is nothing short of magical.
ComicBook
M. Night Shyamalan Reveals if Servant Will Get a Happy Ending (Exclusive)
The first episode of Apple TV+'s Servant revealed a horrifying tragedy suffered by a family, and now that we're heading into the fourth and final season of the series, audiences shouldn't entirely expect things to end on a positive note. Creator M. Night Shymalan recently teased that, while we can likely expect a somewhat satisfying conclusion to the complex mystery that has been unfolding over the years, any audiences hoping to be left with a warm and fuzzy feeling might not be getting what they're expecting. The final season of Servant premieres on Apple TV+ on January 13th.
game-news24.com
Netflix’s Hottest Murder Mystery Refuses to die, Passing 90 million views in 10 days
The first murder mystery of Netflix, Glass Onion, has surpassed nine million views in 10 days since its release. The movie has become the 10. Most watched Netflix movies of all time, with a goal of reaching more views as time passes. Although the show of Glass Onion: A Knives...
Collider
How to Watch 'M3GAN': Showtimes and Release Date
It's safe to say most horror fans are pretty well-acquainted with the delightful sub-genre of haunted dolls by now. Chucky (who made his debut in the 1988 slasher Child's Play) and Annabelle (who made her first brief appearance in 2013's The Conjuring) are perhaps the most mainstream and well-known examples. The two have since gone on to feature in their own lucrative and popular franchises. The campy, chaotic, and oftentimes light-hearted horror that can only come from something so outlandish as a haunted doll is not to be overlooked. This year, there's a new kid on the block. Meet M3GAN (or, Model 3 Generative Android). Created by roboticist Gemma, M3GAN is programmed to be a child's best friend and a parent's helping hand. Gemma, who struggles to take care of a simple houseplant, is in way over her head when she unexpectedly gains custody of her niece after the girl's parents die suddenly in a car crash. Thus, she gifts her niece with her greatest creation: M3GAN. Gemma programs M3GAN to act as the child's unwavering protector, and the two quickly strike up an unbreakable bond. However, it's not long before Gemma begins to notice that the doll is a little too self-aware... and more than a little overprotective.
Bustle
Happy Valley S3 Premiere Features A Surprising Easter Egg
Set to capitavate viewers with its third and final series, Happy Valley will shortly return to BBC One. Fans of the show’s writer and creator, Sally Wainwright, may wonder whether another Gentleman Jack season is in the cards. While HBO axed the show in the summer, audiences are clinging on to hope that the BBC will commission a third season about the life of Anne Lister. In the meantime, though, Wainwright has connected her hit shows by giving viewers a special treat in the opening episode of Happy Valley, which Bustle viewed during an early screening, followed by a Q&A with the cast and crew.
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Does The Babylon Ending Work? Let’s Talk It Out
The ending to Babylon is controversial to some. But I have some strong opinions on it.
Comments / 0