…”consecrate the ground where it happened, that at some point, this violence will stop.” Church group remembers 2022 murder victims

Sister of Pittsford overdose victim hoping to make change, spread awareness
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — One Pittsford teen is speaking out after tragedy struck her family just before Thanksgiving when her older sister died due to an accidental fentanyl overdose. Paige Gibbons sadly passed away Sunday, November 20. Her younger sister, Brooke, describes Paige as her best friend, and as...
Rochester store clerk accused of rape in court Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man accused of raping a minor in a convenience store where he worked last spring was in court Tuesday. Shadad Alghaithy is a level two sex offender stemming from a 2021 conviction, which prevents him from working within 1,000 feet of a school. The corner store in which the alleged […]
Crime Stoppers: parents and police seeking information on unsolved murder
On this week's edition of Crime Stoppers, Dan is joined by Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department, as well as Carol and Steve Hallenbeck, whose son James was murdered last August on Olean Street in Rochester. James was shot in the upper body on August 21st, 2022 while...
Hudson Valley Resident Accused Of Beating Another Man In Head With Hammer
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly beating another man in the head with a hammer.The incident took place in Ulster County around 5:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30 in the town of Rochester.State Police found the victim on the ground bleeding from the head after responding to a call for an …
Monroe County Heroin Task Force working to ‘streamline’ overdose tracking
Deputies said that annual trends are showing a slowdown of the fentanyl epidemic is primarily driven by the availability of Narcan.
RPD: Man accused of dragging officer with car stole two packs of beer and had six outstanding warrants
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police have released the name of the man accused of dragging an officer across a convenience store parking lot last week with a stolen car. James Brumfield, 33, allegedly showed up at the Mobile-Mart on Culver Road just before midnight on Dec. 29 in a stolen Hyundai Sonata.
Support for Hamlin Around Western New York
There are signs all over Western New York of the support he's getting..
Rochester Man Accused of Dragging Officer
The man accused of dragging a Rochester police officer last week is now facing a slew of charges. Police say 33-year-old James Brumfield was trying to steal from a Culver Road gas station just before midnight Thursday night. He then allegedly took off when the officer confronted him, trapping the...
14-year-old's murder still remains unsolved one year later
Rochester, N.Y. — A year ago Monday, the city of Rochester faced it's first homicide of 2022. Rochester police would later identify him as 14-year-old Julius Greer junior, and while his killer remains at large his family and police are still seeking answers. Rocks on the sidewalk of north...
Roc Cub Scouts looking for new charter after being forced to leave SWAN center
ROCHESTER – “Three weeks ago, SWAN contacted us and said we’re not renewing your charter, and vacate the premises,” Cub Scout 2005 Master Heather Feiman said. The group said it’s being forced to leave the SWAN Montgomery Neighborhood Center. They said they were given a three week notice to leave without an explanation.
It’s a boy! Highland Hospital welcomed its first baby born in 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Highland Hospital’s first baby of 2023 was born Sunday morning at 12:43 a.m. to proud parents Bernabe and Stephanie Lundy. His name is Isaac Bernard Lundy. He weighs 7lbs. 7oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Isaac will be welcomed by his 8-year-old sister when he gets home.
Disillusioned doctor describes the 'moral injury' of struggling to help people in a broken system
Dr. Christian Archer says his first two years in medicine have him questioning his choice of profession. Archer is disillusioned by the systemic challenges his patients face, which he says keeps him from effectively treating them.
Police Investigating the Shooting of an 18-Year-Old Rochester Man
An 18-year-old Rochester man is recovering from the city's latest shooting. It happened late yesterday afternoon on Ridgeway Avenue, near Dewey. The man was shot in the lower body. He was said to be in critical condition but is expected to survive. There are no arrests.
18-year-old man shot on Ridgway Avenue Monday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A large police presence in northwest Rochester has shut down part of Ridgeway Avenue. This unfolded just before 5:45 p.m. near Dewey Avenue. There are several police cars on scene and an ambulance could be seen leaving with the siren on. News10NBC has a crew at...
Three-alarm fire at East End restaurant under investigation
Rochester, N.Y. — A a fire at a building that includes businesses and apartments in the city's East End is under investigation. It happened on the corner of East Avenue and Lawrence Street, at the building that houses Veneto Wood Fired Pizza & Pasta, around 5:40 a.m. Crews forced...
Video shows moment stolen SUV crashes into car waiting at red light in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s happened again. Another stolen vehicle, another chase. It started Sunday night near Remington Street. Rochester Police were pursuing an SUV that had been reported stolen earlier the day during a storm arm robbery in Irondequoit. Surveillance video obtained by News10NBC shows the SUV hit...
Meet The First Babies Born In 2023 In WNY
Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in Western New York in 2023. The twins were born at Oishei Children’s Hospital at 12:01 am, according to Kaleida Health's Facebook page. Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph of Amherst welcomed their twins - a baby boy named Taj Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 5 ounces, and a baby girl named Kamara Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 4 ounces. They have 1-year-old and 3-year-old big sisters. They received a gift package courtesy of Fisher-Price.
Suspect in Moscow murders doesn’t plan to challenge extradition
MONROE COUNTY, Penn. – The attorney for 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home in November, said his client does not plan to contest his extradition. Monroe County Public Defender Jason LaBar, who is defending Kohberger, made the announcement...
RPD: 2 separate shootings injure man, 12-year-old on New Year’s Eve
The Rochester Police Department says they responded to two unrelated shootings on New Year's Eve.
Fire on Fleming St. requires oxygen for dog, RFD says no one is hurt
A home on Fleming St. suffered first floor fire damage Sunday morning after what the Rochester Fire Department declared was a working fire.
