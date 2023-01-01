ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

…”consecrate the ground where it happened, that at some point, this violence will stop.” Church group remembers 2022 murder victims

By Stephanie Duprey News10NBC
WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Rochester store clerk accused of rape in court Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man accused of raping a minor in a convenience store where he worked last spring was in court Tuesday. Shadad Alghaithy is a level two sex offender stemming from a 2021 conviction, which prevents him from working within 1,000 feet of a school. The corner store in which the alleged […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Accused of Dragging Officer

The man accused of dragging a Rochester police officer last week is now facing a slew of charges. Police say 33-year-old James Brumfield was trying to steal from a Culver Road gas station just before midnight Thursday night. He then allegedly took off when the officer confronted him, trapping the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

14-year-old's murder still remains unsolved one year later

Rochester, N.Y. — A year ago Monday, the city of Rochester faced it's first homicide of 2022. Rochester police would later identify him as 14-year-old Julius Greer junior, and while his killer remains at large his family and police are still seeking answers. Rocks on the sidewalk of north...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

18-year-old man shot on Ridgway Avenue Monday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A large police presence in northwest Rochester has shut down part of Ridgeway Avenue. This unfolded just before 5:45 p.m. near Dewey Avenue. There are several police cars on scene and an ambulance could be seen leaving with the siren on. News10NBC has a crew at...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Three-alarm fire at East End restaurant under investigation

Rochester, N.Y. — A a fire at a building that includes businesses and apartments in the city's East End is under investigation. It happened on the corner of East Avenue and Lawrence Street, at the building that houses Veneto Wood Fired Pizza & Pasta, around 5:40 a.m. Crews forced...
ROCHESTER, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Meet The First Babies Born In 2023 In WNY

Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in Western New York in 2023. The twins were born at Oishei Children’s Hospital at 12:01 am, according to Kaleida Health's Facebook page. Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph of Amherst welcomed their twins - a baby boy named Taj Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 5 ounces, and a baby girl named Kamara Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 4 ounces. They have 1-year-old and 3-year-old big sisters. They received a gift package courtesy of Fisher-Price.
AMHERST, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect in Moscow murders doesn’t plan to challenge extradition

MONROE COUNTY, Penn. – The attorney for 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home in November, said his client does not plan to contest his extradition. Monroe County Public Defender Jason LaBar, who is defending Kohberger, made the announcement...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy