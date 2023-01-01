Read full article on original website
Art Walk: A treat for art lovers
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Local artists and local art lovers can now come together for Art Walk. Keasha Willingham and Anthony Goss from the Arts Council of Kern talked more about the show. To learn more about Art Walk click here.
Local woman honored at the Rose Parade with a floragraph
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman from Bakersfield was honored at the Rose Parade Monday. The woman was Manuela Nellie Bolanos, she was a wife, mother and a grandmother of 14 who took different roles and helped her church and children. Bolanos died unexpectedly in January of 2016 but before that she signed an Advance […]
MMA Fighter Reported To Be A Victim Of Double-Homicide In Bakersfield
An undefeated MMA fighter is reported to be one of the two individuals killed in the double homicide in Bakersfield on December 24. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, two people were found dead in a house near the 9700 block of Snowdon Avenue in the early hours of Christmas Eve. A similar investigation stated that the boyfriend of the female homeowner broke into the residence to confront a man and woman.
Pet of the Week: 1/3
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Lil Man, from Bakersfield SPCA!. If you would like to adopt Lil Man or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
Rose Parade float honoring Kern County organ donor wins top award
The 134th Rose Parade was held in Pasadena Monday, but it was the first time a floragraph of a Bakersfield native was represented.
La France Drive, near S. H closed due to sinkhole
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield is warning residents to avoid La France Drive near South H Street for the rest of the week as crews work to repair damages caused by a sinkhole. The City said in a social media post that the closure between South...
Dutch Bros brings back fan favorite white chocolate lavender
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — White chocolate lavender has returned to Dutch Bros by popular demand. “Our customers have shown their love for lavender and requested we specifically bring back white chocolate lavender,” Charles Swindler, senior vice president of brand at Dutch Bros, said in a release. “The calls for it were overwhelming. We’re always so […]
Some Valley families ring in new year with cute additions
A few local families rang in the new year with a new bundle of joy. Let's welcome these New Year cuties!
Bakersfield residents hold out hope McCarthy can win speakership
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Tuesday was a historic day in Washington, D.C., where for the first time in exactly a century, the vote for Speaker of the House was not a perfunctory first-ballot formality, but an extended battle between warring factions of the Republican Party. Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy, was a number of votes shy of […]
LOIS HENRY: Kern River ‘restoration’ wells pumping but not to restore the river
An observant reader emailed SJV Water recently asking about a well he noticed near Calloway Drive that was pumping water into the brimful Cross Valley Canal just north of the dry Kern River “all summer long and beyond.”. He wondered if that was a well owned by the City...
Sinkhole closes portion of road in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Part of La France Drive between South H street and El Rancho Drive in south Bakersfield has been closed as city crews work to repair damage caused by a sinkhole that opened in the area this morning, according to a social media post by the city. Officials said the closure between South […]
Community celebrates Wasco superintendent given grim cancer prognosis
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Robert Cobb worked his way up at Wasco Union High School district for more than 20 years, from teacher to superintendent for the last two years. Around the time Cobb took the lead as superintendent, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After sharing the news, Wasco came together Friday to celebrate […]
BPD investigating Christmas Eve sports bar stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing at a sports bar in southwest Bakersfield on Christmas Eve. According to the police department, the incident happened at about 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits Bar on Ming […]
Suspected arsonists set Bakersfield business, and themselves, on fire
The Kern County Fire Department confirmed a structure fire that happened Monday morning just after midnight.
How to make black-eyed peas, collard greens edible
Come New Year’s Day, it’s likely you will find dinner plates piled high with black-eyed peas, collard greens and pork in many Bakersfield homes. "My mother always believed in black-eyed peas," said retired Cal State Bakersfield administrator Penny Lampkins. I still do it. That is a lot of years of black eyes."
Baby boy is first 2023 birth at Mercy Hospital Southwest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family got to celebrate 2023 with the birth of a baby boy at Mercy Hospital Southwest in Bakersfield. Dignity Health Bakersfield officials said Ryder Thomas Sarkisian was born at 12:02 a.m. at Mercy Hospital Southwest. Ryder weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Over at Memorial Hospital, a little girl […]
East Bakersfield business robbed a day after being set on fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jaw-dropping video obtained by Eyewitness News revealed two people setting fire to a business on Niles Street in East Bakersfield. The two suspects poured what appeared to be gasoline onto the side of the building and then lit it on fire, but what happened next was not planned.
SW Bakersfield residents say sideshow takeovers happen too often in neighborhood
BAKERSFIELD, California — Bakersfield police said sideshow takeovers are a recurring problem in the city. The latest target, a quiet neighborhood located in the southwestern part of town. On December 30th, a group of people shutdown the intersection of McCutchen Road and Old River Road making it impossible for...
Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Highway 178 in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, California Highway Patrol received a call for a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Highway 178 westbound just east of Union Avenue in the city of Bakersfield. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene when medical help arrived. CHP...
Bicyclist injured in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in south Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Jastro and Cannon avenues just after 4 p.m. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the bicyclist collided with a vehicle. The […]
