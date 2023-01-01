An undefeated MMA fighter is reported to be one of the two individuals killed in the double homicide in Bakersfield on December 24. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, two people were found dead in a house near the 9700 block of Snowdon Avenue in the early hours of Christmas Eve. A similar investigation stated that the boyfriend of the female homeowner broke into the residence to confront a man and woman.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO