New Bedford moves NYE celebrations inside

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford moved many of its New Year’s Eve celebrations inside Saturday due to the weather.

The city hosted a variety of free family-friendly programming throughout its downtown area including puppet shows, magic shows and fire dancing.

“Even beyond the 5-8 programming…. a lot of the restaurants that we have downtown are going to be doing some great things at their locations as well,” said Ashley Payne, Director of Tourism and Marketing for the city of New Bedford.

Payne also said that the city will hold its fireworks show at 8:30.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.