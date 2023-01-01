ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford moves NYE celebrations inside

By Michael DeFusco
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford moved many of its New Year’s Eve celebrations inside Saturday due to the weather.

The city hosted a variety of free family-friendly programming throughout its downtown area including puppet shows, magic shows and fire dancing.

“Even beyond the 5-8 programming…. a lot of the restaurants that we have downtown are going to be doing some great things at their locations as well,” said Ashley Payne, Director of Tourism and Marketing for the city of New Bedford.

Payne also said that the city will hold its fireworks show at 8:30.

FUN 107

Stunning Fall River Mansion May Be Available on Airbnb Soon

On Highland Avenue in Fall River, there sits a historic mansion built in 1928 by Nathan Durfee that sold for an impressive $1 million last year. According to a recent agenda posted by the Zoning Board of Appeals, this 8,000-square-foot mansion may soon be available on Airbnb as the owner plans to share his massive estate with guests looking for a unique getaway.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

New Bedford cancels NYE fireworks show

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Saturday that the city is postponing its New Year’s Eve fireworks show after a diesel spill in the harbor.  The show has been moved to Sunday night at 9:00 p.m.  It is currently unclear what caused the spill.  This is a breaking news story […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

There’s an ‘Adult Iced Coffee’ Flight That Gives the Ultimate ‘Buzz’ From This Taunton Restaurant

Just about every restaurant these days is offering up booze or food flights and I'm here for all of it. Each establishment across the SouthCoast is in a race to find a creative way to market those fancy little flight boards. Regardless if they come with mac and cheese or espresso martinis, the concept in general is well-rounded and not to mention a fun way to enjoy a day/night out.
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

ABC 6 celebrates 60 years on-air in Southern New England

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At the stroke of midnight, January 1st, 1963, WTEV channel 6 signed on the air for the first time to fully serve ABC network programming to Providence, Fall River, New Bedford, Cape Cod and the Islands. In 1963, the studio was located at County and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

A soon-to-open Fall River daycare was robbed twice in two nights, then something magical happened

Thanks to the Fall River area community, a soon-to-open day care is back on track after two robberies in two days. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on December 10 and 11, Fall River Police Department Officer Jennifer Deleon responded to two separately reported breaks and larcenies at the Pumpkin Patch Daycare located at 1310 South Main Street.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Woman stabbed in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

New NICU at New Bedford hospital allows more privacy

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — After giving birth, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is not the place a parent wants their baby to be, but one New Bedford hospital offers a more personalized approach. St. Luke’s Hospital opened a new unit that will treat critically ill newborns and their mothers. “They each have their […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
theweektoday.com

New Year’s Plungers chill out in Onset Bay

On the morning of Monday, Jan. 2, the water in Onset Bay was 38 degrees. “It’s a little cold,” 5-year-old Fiona McPherson told her mother Mary. Monday was Mary’s first time participating in the annual New Year’s Plunge. She joined 50 brave souls who celebrated the start of 2023 by running into the frigid bay and splashing around.
WAREHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

