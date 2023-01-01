Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Bully Ray vs. Odinson Announced for Live Edition of NWA Powerrr
– NWA has announced a new matchup for the upcoming live edition of NWA Powerrr on January 31. It will be held in Knoxville, Tennesee. Bully Ray will face Odinson in what’s been dubbed a “No Tables” Match. Here’s the updated lineup:. * No Tables Match:...
411mania.com
Invictus Pro The Many Saints of Ridgefield Park Results 12.30.22: Grand Title Defended, More
Invictus Pro held its The Many Saints of Ridgefield Park show over the weekend, with Ken Broadway defending the Invictus Grand Championship and more. You can see the full results from the Ridgefield Park, New Jersey show, which aired on IWTV, below per Fightful:. * Invictus Tag Team Championship Match:...
411mania.com
WWE News: Austin Theory Beats Seth Rollins On Raw, Dominik Mysterio Comments on ‘Arrest’
– Austin Theory managed to get by Seth Rollins with his US Title reign intact on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show was main evented by Theory defending the United States Championship against Rollins. Theory was able to pick up the win after a ref bump and the distraction of a second ref, which allowed him to low Rollins and hit the A-Town Down to retain.
411mania.com
Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
411mania.com
Joe Hendry to Defend Digital Media Title Against Moose at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill
– Impact Wrestling has announced that Joe Hendry will defend his Digital Media Championship against Moose at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill. The event will be held on Friday, January 13 at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. You can see the announcement below.
411mania.com
Wrestling Legend Mike Pappas Passes Away
Mike Pappas, who was known as “The Flying Greek” during his wrestling career, has passed away. Jason Braiser, who directed a documentary about Pappas, took to Twitter to announce that the wrestling legend (born Manoli Savvenas) passed away after a battle with colorectal cancer. He was 83 years old.
411mania.com
Should Sami Zayn Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania?
For over 850 days, Roman Reigns has pushed aside all challengers to his WWE Universal Championship. Debate about Roman’s real value aside, whoever finally takes the belts from him will be a made man. That, then, is the crux of the issue. WWE has one shot. One opportunity to use the end of Reigns’ historic title reign to give one of the biggest rubs in the entire industry to another wrestler and, in the process, cement a new top babyface. This is changing of the guard type stuff.
411mania.com
Note On Another Wrestler Who Will Join Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Wrestling’s current worst-kept secret is that Sasha Banks will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday. However, she may not be alone. PWInsider reports that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, is currently scheduled to be with Banks in Japan. At this time it’s unknown if she will appear on...
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone, Former Sasha Banks, Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
411mania.com
AEW News: Swerve Strickland Hypes Dynamite in Seattle, Jim Ross Celebrates Birthday, Elevation Video Highlights
– AEW released a video featuring Swerve Strickland hyping ticket sales for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite in Seattle, Washington:. – WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross celebrates his birthday today, turning 71 years old. AEW also wished him a happy birthday via Twitter:. – The following video...
411mania.com
Matches Set For Battle Slam: Dream
Battle Slam has announced its first matches for its next event, Battle Slam: Dream. The company posted to Twitter to announce the following bouts for its January 15th show, which will take place in Atlanta and air on FITE:. * Mike Bailey vs. Myron Reed. * Queen Aminata vs. Tasha...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: New Look, Jericho vs. Starks
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which will feature a new look for the show. The lineup includes:. * AEW TNT Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Darby Allin. * AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 01.02.23 – Sami Zayn, Alpha Academy, and Judgment Day Join The Show!
-Prayers for Bills player and former Pitt player, Damar Hamlin! As some may know based on information I post here, I am a massive sports fan and that includes High School sports. I love my Uniontown Red Raiders and for 20 plus years have been on a sportsboard where I have learned all about high school football and basketball in Western PA. Hamlin is a Western PA native and went to Central Catholic (Pittsburgh) High School. I have heard about him since his days in HS as a Viking. I cheered for him when he became a Pitt Panther and it has been cool seeing a Western PA kid make good in the NFL. What happened tonight was terrifying and again, all I can offer is my prayers. Now I make the awkward transition to RAW Talk. Let’s get to it!
411mania.com
Eddie Kingston Looks Back on Match With Jun Akiyama Match At AEW Full Gear, Names Dream Opponents
Eddie Kingston battled Jun Akiyama in a bucket list match at AEW Full Gear 2022, and he recently looked back at the match. Kingston spoke with the Puroresu Flow Twitter account and commented on the match, as well as his remaining “dream opponents” and more. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Various News: Amazing Red & Brian XL vs. The Mane Event Set for HoG Show in February, Fred Rosser Available for Bookings, Mark Sterling Looks Back on 2022
– House of Glory Wrestling has announced that The Mane Event will defend the tag team titles against The Amazing Red and Brian XL at The Greatest Show on Earth card scheduled for February 3 at Club Amazura in Jamaica, Queens. You can see the announcement below:. – NJPW star...
411mania.com
Josh Alexander Officially Becomes Longest-Reigning Impact Wrestling World Champion
Impact Wrestling has sent out a press release to announce that Josh Alexander is now the longest-reigning World Champion. Alexander hit the mark at 257 days, surpassing the record previously held by Bobby Roode. He will defend the title against former champion Bully Ray at Hard to Kill on Friday.
411mania.com
WrestleCon Holding Pop-Up Convention With Free Admission During Royal Rumble Weekend
– WrestleCon has announced that they will be holding a free pop-up convention, Destination WrestleCon, during WWE Royal Rumble Weekend on Saturday, January 28. The event will be held at the Marriott Rivercenter in San Antonio, Texas. You can see the announcement tweet below. WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Trish...
411mania.com
Kenny Omega On What Drew Him to Japanese Wrestling, Would Love to Go Back
Kenny Omega made his name in the wrestling world with his time in Japan, and he recently talked about his time there in a new interview. Omega, who is set to face Will Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, spoke with Monthly Proresu for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Livestream For NWA Powerrr Season Finale Is Online
NWA is airing its season finale of Powerrr tonight, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the episode, which is described as follows:. We’re ending the latest season of NWA Powerrr with a BANG as we wrap up the semifinal round of the Champions Series! Team Tyrus vs Team Rebelión! Team Great vs Team Rock N’ Roll! It comes to a head TONIGHT!
