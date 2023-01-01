ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois' Plan To Eliminate Cash Bail Remains Uncertain Following Judge's Ruling

By Shruti Rajkumar
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhaju_0jzvotCb00

Illinois’ plan to eliminate cash bail at the start of the year now faces uncertainty following a judge’s ruling that certain provisions in the legislation are unconstitutional.

The no cash bail statute, also known as the Pretrial Fairness Act , was set to make Illinois the first state to officially eliminate cash bail and would require judges to determine if a detained individual should be released.

Just a few days before the measure was set to go into effect, Chief Judge Thomas W. Cunnington of the state’s 21st Judicial Circuit found the bail reform and pretrial release provisions to be a violation of Illinois’ constitution . The ruling followed a class action lawsuit filed by sheriffs, prosecutors and dozens of Illinois counties in opposition to the legislation.

The Pretrial Fairness Act is a part of an update to the Republican-opposed Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Act ( SAFE-T Act ), which outlines numerous reforms to the pretrial detainment protocols, the criminal justice system and police system.

The police murder of George Floyd served as a catalyst for the SAFE-T Act, which has been in effect since February 2021. Some reforms included police training requirements, use-of-force reports and limitations, the filing of anonymous complaints against police officers and the use of body cameras.

While the consequences of Cunnington’s ruling remain uncertain, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul (D) said in a statement that he plans to bring the decision directly to the Illinois Supreme Court for appeal and that all other measures of the SAFE-T Act remain intact. Raoul also clarified that the ruling only applies to the 65 counties that were involved in the lawsuit, and the implementation of no cash bail will proceed in the other counties.

“The right of individuals awaiting criminal trials – people who have not been convicted of a crime and are presumed innocent – to seek release from jail without having to pay cash bail will go into effect in a few short days, despite the court’s ruling against those provisions,” Raoul said in the statement.

Republicans claimed that the no cash bail measure would result in the release of “ violent criminal suspects ” with no assurances they’d return for trial.

But proponents of the no cash bail statute argued that it is unfair that someone with limited resources would have to stay in jail before a trial, while someone who is wealthier could be bailed out.

According to the Prison Policy Initiative , more than 400,000 people in the U.S. are currently being detained pretrial, many of whom can’t afford money bail. This issue also disproportionately impacts Black and brown communities, which face higher rates of incarceration and poverty .

“This lawsuit and resultant ruling are the culmination of a concerted effort to undermine reform; those who attempt to vilify these reforms are proponents of a system that has contributed to the racial injustices of mass incarceration and the over-policing of Black and Brown communities, which has diminished safety, resiliency and trust for many residents,” officials from Cook County, which includes Chicago, wrote in a joint statement .

Comments / 2

Related
Nevada Current

A judge in Texas uses a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns

Policy, politics and progressive commentary For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But […] The post A judge in Texas uses a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns appeared first on Nevada Current.
TEXAS STATE
WAND TV

Judge Rules Elimination of Cash Bail in SAFE-T Act Unconstitutional, Kankakee State's Attorney Says

(NBC Chicago) — A Kankakee County judge has ruled portions of the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional, putting a pause on the elimination of cash bail in most of Illinois. According to a press release sent by Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe, one of the lead plaintiffs in the class-action suit, the law will not go into effect on Jan. 1 in the 65 counties that signed onto the complaint filed against the administration of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
ILLINOIS STATE
Agriculture Online

Prop 12 enforcement will wait in California for Supreme Court ruling

A California state judge has extended his ban on enforcement of voter-approved Proposition 12 until July 1, to allow time for the Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of the animal welfare law. Justices heard arguments on the farm-group challenge of Prop 12 in October and a decision is expected by the end of June.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Florida Judge Will Not Be Granting Trump's Request To Tell New York Attorney General How To Do Her Job

Safe to say US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks is tired of Donald Trump’s bullshit. The South Florida jurist just got through the first round of sanctioning Trump’s lawyers in that garbage fire RICO suit against Hillary Clinton and James Comey. And now New York Attorney General Letitia James removed that insane complaint Trump filed against her in Palm Beach County Circuit Court to federal court, landing on his docket.
Washington Examiner

Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
WCVB

BU professor: If Trump is charged with insurrection, Supreme Court could decide if he can run again

BOSTON — The Jan. 6 committee is planning to hold its final public meeting on Monday, where it is expected to approve its final report and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. If those criminal referrals include former President Donald Trump, asABC News is reporting, it could force the Supreme Court to decide on his political future.
BOSTON, MA
HuffPost

Newly-Elected Georgia Rep Steps Down After Drug Arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois bill defines these guns as ‘assault weapons’

A measure being debated at the Illinois statehouse defines dozens of semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and rifles as “assault weapons.” House Bill 5855 from state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, is being debated in a House committee this week. If passed, the measure would prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the armed services. The bill would also prohibit the sale and possession of any magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Among other provisions include extending gun-related...
ILLINOIS STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

243K+
Followers
13K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy