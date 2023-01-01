Read full article on original website
Man shot, killed in north St. Louis County
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Monday in north St. Louis County.
KSDK
Multiple guns stolen at sporting goods store in St. Louis County
FENTON, Mo. — A family-owned sporting goods store in Fenton was burglarized for the fourth time in four years on Tuesday. Sean Mcnamera, who is the general manager of the Denny Dennis Sporting Goods on Gravois Road, told 5 On Your Side they caught five thieves on their surveillance cameras around 4 a.m. smashing in their front door and getting away with seven guns.
Woman identified in fatal St. Louis New Year’s hit-and-run
Police responded to the 1100 block of N. Kingshighway Blvd. on January 1 around 1:40 a.m. for a hit-and-run.
Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-64 WB Wednesday morning
Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Interstate-64.
Teen in critical condition after St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS – A teenage boy is in critical condition after a St. Louis shooting Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim in the 4500 block of Davison Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, though it’s unclear if that was the exact location he was shot.
KMOV
Multiple guns stolen from Fenton store
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Seven guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods, police tell News 4. The store is in Fenton off Gravois near the Meramec River. The St. Louis County Police Department said a white sedan and a black SUV were involved in the theft. The make and model are still unknown.
Metro East man charged for battery on officers after domestic dispute
A Metro East man faces several felonies after a violent exchange with officers Monday following a domestic dispute.
WB I-44 at Highway 50 in Franklin County reopens after crash
UNION, Mo. — Westbound lanes of Interstate 44 are shut down near Highway 50 in Franklin County following a serious crash. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Union, Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The interstate was expected to remain closed until after 6 a.m....
Missouri state trooper hit by truck on New Year’s Eve, airlifted to St. Louis
A Missouri state trooper was airlifted to Mercy Hospital St. Louis after being hit by a truck on New Year's Eve.
myleaderpaper.com
Box trailer stolen from outside Arnold-area business
A trailer was stolen from outside United Construction Solutions, 625 Landmark Drive, in the Arnold area. The theft was reported at about 8:30 a.m. Dec. 27 after employees arrived for work at the construction contracting company and found the white 20-foot box trailer missing, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Detectives investigate shooting death of man in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday evening. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Thunderhead Drive near Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County. Police said St. Louis...
1 dead after crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A 72-year-old man was killed on Friday after a crash in St. Charles County. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday on eastbound Interstate 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a...
Two hospitalized, dog dies after St. Peters house fire
Two people are hospitalized and one dog has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in St. Peters.
myleaderpaper.com
Items worth nearly $7,000 stolen from Cedar Hill construction site
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home under construction on O’Brien Drive in Cedar Hill. It looked like someone forced open the front door to the home and stole two 100-pound propane tanks, a 50-foot propane hose and numerous tools, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deadly hit-and-run in north St. Louis City Sunday morning
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in north St. Louis City.
Man charged after road rage leads to gunfire in Clayton
A man is behind bars after a road rage incident last week led to gunfire in Clayton.
FOX2now.com
Crews responding to crash on I-270 NB Tuesday morning
ST. LOUIS – Road crews are responding to a crash on I-270 on Tuesday morning. The crash at I-270 northbound and Theiss was initially blocking the center lane and has now moved to the right, causing delays fore drivers. No word if anyone was injured. FOX 2 will update...
KYTV
Missouri man accused of shooting at state trooper found dead in Flordia
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri man who opened fire at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in December 2022, has been found in Florida. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G, Christopher Storlie was found dead in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Florida Friday. According to...
scctd.org
St. Clair County MetroLink Extension Shiloh-Scott to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Facilities – Single Track
St. Clair County Transit District will receive sealed bids until 2:00 P.M. on February 14, 2023, at: St. Clair County Transit District 27 North Illinois Street Belleville, Illinois 62220. All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at that time. The sealed bids must be delivered to and received...
Police investigate Fenton sporting goods store burglary Tuesday morning
Police are at a Fenton sporting goods store Tuesday morning after burglars targeted the business.
