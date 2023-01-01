FENTON, Mo. — A family-owned sporting goods store in Fenton was burglarized for the fourth time in four years on Tuesday. Sean Mcnamera, who is the general manager of the Denny Dennis Sporting Goods on Gravois Road, told 5 On Your Side they caught five thieves on their surveillance cameras around 4 a.m. smashing in their front door and getting away with seven guns.

FENTON, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO