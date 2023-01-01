ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MO

KSDK

Multiple guns stolen at sporting goods store in St. Louis County

FENTON, Mo. — A family-owned sporting goods store in Fenton was burglarized for the fourth time in four years on Tuesday. Sean Mcnamera, who is the general manager of the Denny Dennis Sporting Goods on Gravois Road, told 5 On Your Side they caught five thieves on their surveillance cameras around 4 a.m. smashing in their front door and getting away with seven guns.
FENTON, MO
FOX2Now

Teen in critical condition after St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS – A teenage boy is in critical condition after a St. Louis shooting Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim in the 4500 block of Davison Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, though it’s unclear if that was the exact location he was shot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Multiple guns stolen from Fenton store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Seven guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods, police tell News 4. The store is in Fenton off Gravois near the Meramec River. The St. Louis County Police Department said a white sedan and a black SUV were involved in the theft. The make and model are still unknown.
FENTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Box trailer stolen from outside Arnold-area business

A trailer was stolen from outside United Construction Solutions, 625 Landmark Drive, in the Arnold area. The theft was reported at about 8:30 a.m. Dec. 27 after employees arrived for work at the construction contracting company and found the white 20-foot box trailer missing, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Items worth nearly $7,000 stolen from Cedar Hill construction site

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home under construction on O’Brien Drive in Cedar Hill. It looked like someone forced open the front door to the home and stole two 100-pound propane tanks, a 50-foot propane hose and numerous tools, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
CEDAR HILL, MO
FOX2now.com

Crews responding to crash on I-270 NB Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – Road crews are responding to a crash on I-270 on Tuesday morning. The crash at I-270 northbound and Theiss was initially blocking the center lane and has now moved to the right, causing delays fore drivers. No word if anyone was injured. FOX 2 will update...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Missouri man accused of shooting at state trooper found dead in Flordia

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri man who opened fire at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in December 2022, has been found in Florida. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G, Christopher Storlie was found dead in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Florida Friday. According to...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

