Michelle Pfeiffer stuns with new blunt bob haircut: 'A long overdue chop'
Michelle Pfeiffer is trading in her long, blonde locks for a blunt, bob hairstyle. The actress debuted her look in an Instagram post on Monday, and received a lot of praise from fans.
Popculture
Angela Bassett's Son Cruelly Pranks Her by Saying Michael B. Jordan Died
Angela Bassett had an emotional reaction to an ill-informed prank her 16-year-old son Slater played on her. The teen participated in a popular TikTok prank in which a person tells another a celebrity died. In his case, he told the Black Panther star that he co-star, Michael B. Jordan, died. He deleted the video after receiving major backlash, and also shared a public apology. Some comments took aim at Bassett and her husband, fellow actor Courtney B. Vance, for their son's actions.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Accuses Husband Kody of Turning Meri and Robyn ‘Against’ Her
Divided family. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown accused husband Kody Brown of not wanting to see his kids and turning fellow sister wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown “against” her in a heated debate over the family’s holiday plans following Christine Brown’s departure. Janelle, 53, and...
Reality Star Dies
There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
Popculture
Sandra Bullock Reportedly 'Incredibly Upset' and 'Blindsided' by Shocking Arrest of Ex Jesse James' Son
Jesse Eli James Jr., the son of Jesse James, has found himself in serious legal trouble as of late. According to Radar Online, his ongoing legal troubles have upset his former stepmother, Sandra Bullock. The Oscar winner was previously married to James from 2005 to 2010. Back in April 2021,...
Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident
Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was phenomenal. TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and returning pro Mark Ballas danced their way to mirrorball glory. Long-time judge Len Goodman stunned the ballroom by announcing his retirement. And dance pro Cheryl Burke also departed the show. In June 2022, judge (and former pro dancer) Derek Hough popped the question to […] The post Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident appeared first on Reality Tea.
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Lori Harvey Spotted Out With Damson Idris After Michael B. Jordan Split: Photos
It’s cuffing season, and Lori Harvey may end the year with a new romance. Months after Lori, 25, parted ways with Michael B. Jordan following a year-plus of dating, she stepped out in a ruched dress to attend Zack Bia’s holiday event at Los Angeles’ Catch Restaurant over the weekend. Lori wasn’t going solo, per Just Jared. Shortly after she arrived at the eatery, her rumored flame, Damson Idris, pulled up to the restaurant and joined Steve Harvey’s daughter. The two have been rumored to be dating for a couple of weeks now, but they made sure to keep any possible romance under wraps during this outing.
soaphub.com
Joshua Benard, Son Of GH Star Maurice Benard, Suffers Medical Crisis
Joshua Benard has checked into General Hospital as college student Adam. Now, the young actor has checked into a real emergency room after suffering a painful injury to his back. Joshua Benard Reports He Broke His Back. “I just broke my back,” Joshua Benard posted on Twitter. Understandably, he’s in...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe Robyn Brown’s Kids ‘Don’t Stand a Chance’ Alongside Christine and Janelle’s ‘Well-Adjusted’ Children
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe that Robyn Brown's five kids 'don't stand a chance' against Christine and Janelle Brown's 'well-adjusted' children.
Kerry Washington and Husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s Relationship Timeline
A talented pair! Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha met by chance in 2009 and the couple’s connection has only grown since. The former Oakland Raiders player met the Scandal alum while she was doing a production of Race. “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life,” she revealed in an October 2021 […]
Jason Momoa Looked as Hot as Ever Delivering a Christmas Tree to Ex Lisa Bonet's House
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet may have split up, but family is still their No. 1 priority if Momoa's recent spotting is any indication. Momoa, who shares two children — Lola and Nakoa-Wolf — with Bonet, was photographed packing up a Christmas tree in his truck and driving it to Bonet's Miami, CA, residence on Monday, Dec. 19. While Monet is not clothed in a Hawaiian malo like in his viral November "Jimmy Kimmel Live" appearance, he still looks as fit and hunky as ever in just a T-shirt and jeans.
AOL Corp
Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence snubbed in the 2023 Golden Globes nominations
Christmas came early for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) and Margot Robbie (“Babylon”) are just of the few A-list actors who landed spots in Monday’s Golden Globes nominations. The controversial...
Miley Cyrus’ Net Worth Makes Her Richer Than Dad Billy Ray—Where She Makes Most of Her Money
Each of the family members is a millionaire, but Miley Cyrus’ net worth makes her the richest of them all, including her dad—country music legend Billy Ray. A former child star, Miley got her start in show business in 2001 at age eight in the TV series Doc, which was alongside her father. Her big break would come at age 12 when she starred as Hannah Montana in Disney’s tween sitcom of the same name. In it, she played a teenage girl balancing two lives: one as a regular teenager and the other as famous pop star Hannah Montana, an alter...
Jeremy Renner’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriage To Ex Sonni Pacheco
Sonni Pacheco is a Canadian actress and model. She was married to Jeremy Renner for one year. She has one daughter with Jeremy. She accused Jeremy of threatening to kill her after their divorce. Jeremy Renner, 51, has enjoyed major success as an actor in Hollywood. He’s best known for...
Sophie Turner Shares Unseen Photos from Her Pregnancy With Her, Joe Jonas’ 2nd Daughter
A memorable 2022! Sophie Turner has reflected on her year, which included the birth of her second daughter. “What a year friends,” the Game of Thrones alum, 26, captioned a Friday, December 30, Instagram carousel of snaps from recent events, including milestones from her second pregnancy. In one pic, Turner — who married Joe Jonas in 2019 — posed for […]
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s Family Photos With Son Otis and Daughter Daisy
Looking back! Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde welcomed two children together before splitting in November 2020. The former couple started dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later. Their son, Otis, and their daughter, Daisy, arrived in 2014 and 2016, respectively. For the actor, he sees “staying around” was the key to being a […]
Ireland Baldwin Is Pregnant, Expecting Her 1st Child With Boyfriend RAC
New year, new baby. Ireland Baldwin revealed she is pregnant with her first child by sharing a photo of her sonogram on Saturday, December 31. “Happy New Year ❤️,” the model, 27, captioned the snap via Instagram. The photo was a joint post from Ireland, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, and longtime […]
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics From Her Multiple Weddings to Ben Affleck in 2022 Recap Video
Jennifer Lopez gave her followers a look inside her year with Ben Affleck! Over the weekend, the 53-year-old "Jenny From the Block" singer shared a video montage of her 2022 and celebrated the year to come. "2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ was one of the best years yet!!! I cannot wait for all that’s...
Andy Cohen Asks Nick Cannon About Having More Kids: 'Clearly, I Don't Have a Plan,' Says Dad of 12
Nick Cannon is being honest about his plans for fatherhood. During CNN's broadcast of New Year's Eve Live in Times Square, Andy Cohen asked the Masked Singer host about an "endgame" when it comes to having more children, joking that Cannon, 42, appears to be "single-handedly repopulating the Earth" after the birth of his 12th child, a girl born Dec. 14 to model Alyssa Scott.
