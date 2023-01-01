ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

Angela Bassett's Son Cruelly Pranks Her by Saying Michael B. Jordan Died

Angela Bassett had an emotional reaction to an ill-informed prank her 16-year-old son Slater played on her. The teen participated in a popular TikTok prank in which a person tells another a celebrity died. In his case, he told the Black Panther star that he co-star, Michael B. Jordan, died. He deleted the video after receiving major backlash, and also shared a public apology. Some comments took aim at Bassett and her husband, fellow actor Courtney B. Vance, for their son's actions.
News Breaking LIVE

Reality Star Dies

There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was phenomenal. TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and returning pro Mark Ballas danced their way to mirrorball glory. Long-time judge Len Goodman stunned the ballroom by announcing his retirement. And dance pro Cheryl Burke also departed the show. In June 2022, judge (and former pro dancer) Derek Hough popped the question to […] The post Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos

The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Spotted Out With Damson Idris After Michael B. Jordan Split: Photos

It’s cuffing season, and Lori Harvey may end the year with a new romance. Months after Lori, 25, parted ways with Michael B. Jordan following a year-plus of dating, she stepped out in a ruched dress to attend Zack Bia’s holiday event at Los Angeles’ Catch Restaurant over the weekend. Lori wasn’t going solo, per Just Jared. Shortly after she arrived at the eatery, her rumored flame, Damson Idris, pulled up to the restaurant and joined Steve Harvey’s daughter. The two have been rumored to be dating for a couple of weeks now, but they made sure to keep any possible romance under wraps during this outing.
soaphub.com

Joshua Benard, Son Of GH Star Maurice Benard, Suffers Medical Crisis

Joshua Benard has checked into General Hospital as college student Adam. Now, the young actor has checked into a real emergency room after suffering a painful injury to his back. Joshua Benard Reports He Broke His Back. “I just broke my back,” Joshua Benard posted on Twitter. Understandably, he’s in...
POPSUGAR

Jason Momoa Looked as Hot as Ever Delivering a Christmas Tree to Ex Lisa Bonet's House

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet may have split up, but family is still their No. 1 priority if Momoa's recent spotting is any indication. Momoa, who shares two children — Lola and Nakoa-Wolf — with Bonet, was photographed packing up a Christmas tree in his truck and driving it to Bonet's Miami, CA, residence on Monday, Dec. 19. While Monet is not clothed in a Hawaiian malo like in his viral November "Jimmy Kimmel Live" appearance, he still looks as fit and hunky as ever in just a T-shirt and jeans.
StyleCaster

Miley Cyrus’ Net Worth Makes Her Richer Than Dad Billy Ray—Where She Makes Most of Her Money

Each of the family members is a millionaire, but Miley Cyrus’ net worth makes her the richest of them all, including her dad—country music legend Billy Ray. A former child star, Miley got her start in show business in 2001 at age eight in the TV series Doc, which was alongside her father. Her big break would come at age 12 when she starred as Hannah Montana in Disney’s tween sitcom of the same name. In it, she played a teenage girl balancing two lives: one as a regular teenager and the other as famous pop star Hannah Montana, an alter...

