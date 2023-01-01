ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person dies in crash after not pulling over for police in Cecil County

By WMAR Staff
 3 days ago
An independent investigation is being open for a deadly crash following an attempted traffic stop in Cecil County.

Maryland State Police received a call about a car driving erratically on Interstate 95 shortly after noon on Saturday.

A state trooper tried to pull over a car that matched the description provided in 911 calls. After failing to stop, the trooper, Curtis Manuel, followed the car northbound for about 9 miles.

The driver, 26-year-old Julie Clark, lost control of the vehicle on an exit ramp about milepost 108, crashing into a tree.

The driver was the only one in the car and died at the scene.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Independent Investigations Division at (410) 576-7070 or by email at IID@oag.state.md.us.

The trooper’s dashboard camera and microphone were activated during the incident. The IID will generally release body camera footage or dashboard camera footage within 14 days of an incident.

Chuck_
3d ago

Good riddance. He ran from the police. There's NO legitimate excuse. Thank God the POS didn't take an innocent person with him.

Mike Mcmillion
3d ago

a lotta hate goin on praising a man to die.nice people .what if he was drunk trying to make it home n it was foggy and scared to go to jail.ever been drunk .ya lose your senses n thoughts.maybe had people like u guys as friends and said drive ur self home.nobody deserves to die over a traffic stop

MARSHALL GINN
3d ago

🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲 You can not fix STUPID. At least he is no longer in the gene pool, and that is a good thing. 🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲

