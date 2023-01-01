Beshear family reads mean tweets in comedic video
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Before ringing in the new year, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family got in on a trend popularized by Jimmy Kimmel.
Gov. Beshear was joined by First Lady Britainy Beshear and their son to read mean and witty tweets aimed at the family. The lighthearted video also featured several uplifting messages from supporters to balance out the negativity.Gov. Beshear announces nearly $36M in grants to prepare children for kindergarten
Before wrapping up, Gov. Beshear talked about how Kentuckians used generosity and care for one another to make it through a tough year. You can watch the full video above.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 26