ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Beshear family reads mean tweets in comedic video

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3neLdt_0jzvoJrn00

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Before ringing in the new year, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family got in on a trend popularized by Jimmy Kimmel.

Gov. Beshear was joined by First Lady Britainy Beshear and their son to read mean and witty tweets aimed at the family. The lighthearted video also featured several uplifting messages from supporters to balance out the negativity.

Gov. Beshear announces nearly $36M in grants to prepare children for kindergarten

Before wrapping up, Gov. Beshear talked about how Kentuckians used generosity and care for one another to make it through a tough year. You can watch the full video above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 26

Mary Cox
3d ago

Really! This a so shameful and to think he’s running our state. You would think they would care what people think of them and not laugh laugh about it!! When he’s out of office they can GET THROUH IT TOGETHER!!!’ Good grief!!!!!

Reply(5)
9
J-Lo
3d ago

I love Gov. Andy! He is the 9th most popular Governor in the U.S. He is a wonderful example to have for KY.

Reply(5)
10
Benjamin Settles
3d ago

I love our governor Andy and wife Brittany. I’ve meet the governor on t o accession down to earth governor.

Reply
10
Related
Kentucky Lantern

Updated with Craft, Cameron reports. Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals.

This article has been updated with new information. FRANKFORT, KY – Gov. Andy Beshear’s re-election campaign on Tuesday reported raising $646,700 during the last quarter of 2022, bringing the total Beshear has raised to date to $5,180,200. The campaign reported having a bit over $4.7 million of that on hand. While the haul during the […] The post Updated with Craft, Cameron reports. Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Biden praises McConnell, touts infrastructure law in Kentucky

President Biden on Wednesday made an appeal to the value of bipartisanship during a trip to Kentucky, providing a stark split-screen moment with the chaos unfolding in the House back in Washington, D.C. Biden delivered remarks in the shadow of the Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Kentucky and Ohio over the Ohio River, to tout […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Eric Deters throws hat in the ring for Kentucky governor

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Just hours after Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced his run for Kentucky governor, another Republican is looking to get his foot in the door and do the same thing. Eric Deters announced on Tuesday that he has filed papers to run for the position. The motto he is running with for his […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Tri-State Congressmen remain loyal to McCarthy for Speaker

WASHINGTON (WEHT) — Despite Republicans failing in multiple rounds of voting to elect a speaker, the four Congressman of the Tri-State have continued to back Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. According to the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. McCarthy received votes from Larry Bucshon of Indiana, Brett Guthrie and James Comer of Kentucky, as well as […]
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Stevenson files for Kentucky AG

State Representative Pamela Stevenson of Louisville formally filed her candidacy for Kentucky Attorney General on Tuesday. The Democrat is quoted in a news release as saying, “I was born and raised in Kentucky. Now I’m going to fight the most important fight of my life for the people of my home state—defeating extreme overreach from an out-of-control legislature, defending the most vulnerable from vile attacks, and protecting the rights of all Kentuckians.”
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Democratic lawmakers take three-tiered approach to cannabis in Kentucky

Democratic legislators are taking a three-tiered approach — legislation, executive action, and constitutional amendment — to cannabis in Kentucky in 2023. On the first day of the 2023 Legislative Session, Northern Kentucky Rep. Rachel Roberts (D-Newport) filed a near duplicate of the bill she filed in 2022 which seeks to fully legalize recreational cannabis in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

President Biden plans trip to Kentucky this week

COVINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The White House announced that President Joe Biden will making his way west to visit Kentucky again on January 4. The last time President Biden came to the Commonwealth was in August 2022 to survey flood damage left behind in the eastern portion of the state. On Wednesday, Biden will be […]
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated

Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Kentucky to receive $36M for early childhood education

(The Center Square) – The Beshear Administration announced Kentucky will receive nearly $12 million a year in federal funding over the next three years to help prepare more children for kindergarten. The money will come from a grant program administered by the U.S. Department for Health and Human Services. Its Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five initiative had $266 million available, which it said would fund initiatives in about 35 states. ...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana lawmakers seek to improve student literacy

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers want to focus on improving students’ reading skills this session. Last year, Indiana’s IREAD scores revealed roughly one in five Hoosier third graders can’t read proficiently. Indiana Education Secretary Katie Jenner wants to turn things around. “We set a goal for 95% of all children in Indiana to be reading by […]
INDIANA STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky House GOP plans to pass income tax cut this week

FRANKFORT — Republican House Speaker David Osborne says his GOP supermajority in the House of Representatives plans to pass a bill this week that would continue to cut the state’s income tax, a big priority that GOP leadership telegraphed well ahead of this year’s legislative session.  Osborne on the first day of the legislative session […] The post Kentucky House GOP plans to pass income tax cut this week appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky legislature should have AHEART, put pandemic windfall to work building affordable housing

FRANKFORT — A proposal by nonprofits working to keep Kentuckians housed is almost touching for its modesty: $150 million as a downpayment on affordable housing seems like the least the legislature could do this session, considering both the enormity of the need and the state’s pandemic windfall. In Eastern Kentucky, flooded homes that were salvageable […] The post Kentucky legislature should have AHEART, put pandemic windfall to work building affordable housing appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
TODAY.com

Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky

Suspected tornadoes touched down in Louisiana and Kentucky carving a path of destruction. Around 22 million people are at risk for severe weather after the storm system after bringing a devastating deluge to California. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.Jan. 3, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy