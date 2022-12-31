ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Roundup: The Holiday Classic just part of Saints' heavy schedule before league play

By John Maffei
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

St. Augustine's Jaden Mating (0) shoots over St. John's College's Malik Mack (2) during Holiday Classic championship game. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

With a veteran team returning from a San Diego Section Open Division championship, St. Augustine High boys basketball coach Mike Haupt was determined to test the Saints with the toughest schedule in school history.

“The only way you can contend for a state championship is to challenge yourself during the regular season,” Haupt said.

Friday night, the Saints — ranked No. 1 in San Diego and No. 5 in California by MaxPreps — put up a great fight before falling 71-65 to St. John’s College of Wash., D.C., in the championship game of the National Division of The Holiday Classic at Torrey Pines High.

The Saints (12-3) led 55-50 with 6:49 to play and the game was tied at 57 with 4:00 remaining before St. John’s (12-0), ranked No. 24 in the nation, went on a 14-8 run to end the game.

St. Augustine beat Centennial (ranked No. 31 in Arizona), San Juan Capistrano JSerra (ranked No. 6 in California) and San Ramon Dougherty Valley (ranked No. 21 in the state) to reach the finals.

The Saints’ other losses are 79-70 to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 17 in the nation, and 84-76 to Kell (Ga.), ranked No. 21 nationally — both in the Tark Classic in Las Vegas.

The Saints have two more national-type games — Jan. 14 against East Catholic, ranked No. 1 in Connecticut, in the Spalding HoopHall Classic in Springfield, Mass., and Jan. 25 against Sherman Oak Notre Dame, ranked No. 44 in the state, in the Nike Extravaganza at Santa Ana Mater Dei.

The Saints, however, know they’ll be a target when they play in San Diego.

There is a trap game Tuesday at home against talented La Costa Canyon.

And the Western League won’t be a picnic with San Diego (9-4), Mission Bay (12-4), archrival Cathedral Catholic (9-6), Hoover (7-7) and Patrick Henry (3-10) looking to make a mark.

“Most definitely playing in Las Vegas has helped us,” said Saints senior Derrius Carter-Hollinger, who is committed to Arizona Christian and is one of the most improved players in the state.

“We play hard, we play together. I’m proud of the way we play.

“We know we’re going to get every team’s best shot.

“No one is going to roll over just because their playing the Saints. So we’re going to have to dial it up, play with confidence and compete every minute.”

Other championships

  • Lehi (Utah) edged Los Angeles Westchester 50-44 for the American Division title.

  • Mater Dei Catholic (13-3), led by Kris Gonzalez, lost 65-59 to Santa Ana Foothill (15-1) in the Senator’s championship.

  • Portola Valley The Priory School (12-0) beat Danville Monte Vista in the Governor’s championship.

  • Victory Christian Academy (9-4) beat Coronado 74-59 in an all-San Diego finale in the Mayor’s Division. Isaiah Owens led Victory Christian with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jayden Gray added 17 points with Quinton Richardson adding 13 and Derek Edmon 12.

Ranked teams

The Holiday Classic featured seven teams ranked in the Top 50 in California — No. 5 St. Augustine, No. 6 JSerra, No.10 Dougherty Valley, No. 16 Archbishop Mitty, No. 25 Santa Ana Foothill and No. 46 Carlsbad.

Nick Herrmann MVPs

The MVP awards for each division have been named after Nick Herrmann, the former Torrey Pines point guard who passed away after a battle with cancer.

The division MVPs are:

National: Donnie Freeman, St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)

American: Cooper Lewis, Lehi (Utah)

Senator’s: Travis Paleo, Santa Ana Foothill

Governor’s : Nes Emeneke, Portola Valley The Priory

Mayor’s: Jaylen Gray, Victory Christian

All-tournament team

The 20-player all-tournament team included seven local players: Christian Brown (La Costa Canyon), Derrius Carter-Hollinger (St. Augustine), Jurian Dixon (St. Augustine), Derek Edmond (Victory Christian), Jake Hall (Carlsbad), Kris Gonzalez (Mater Dei Catholic) and Brycen Mackenzie (Santa Fe Christian).

Players from California schools who were named all-tournament include: USF-bound Ryan Beasley (Dougherty Valley), Alec Blair (De La Salle), Kade Bonam (St. John Bosco), Jonathan Choyce (Westchester), Aidan Fowler (JSerra) and Reese Widerburg (Oxnard).

Out-of-state players on the all-tournament team were Mason Williams (O’Dea, Wash.), Sebastian Mack (Centennial, Nev.), Kenyan Murphy (Centennial, Nev.), Cooper Lewis (Lehi, Utah), Grayson Brousseau (Lehi, Utah), Daquan Lewis (St. John’s College, D.C.) and Jacob Cofie (Eastside Catholic, Wash.).

Nasty tweets

San Ysidro coach Terry Tucker had to deal with a nasty tweet after Memphis commit Mikey Williams didn’t play Friday and JJ Taylor played just the first half in a blowout loss to St. John Bosco.

The tone of the tweet was that something is wrong with the Cougars.

“Farthest thing from the truth,” Tucker said.

Williams had crashed to the floor several times Thursday in an overtime loss to JSerra and was dealing with a sore hip. He was on the bench and in street clothes Friday.

“With league and other tough games coming up, it was in the best interest of the team not to play Mikey,” Tucker said.

“JJ has been sick. At the half, we talked as a team and decided we didn’t want JJ to get worse, or get the other kids sick.

“Mikey and JJ drove to the game together, so I allowed them to leave early.

“There are no problems here. No issues.”

No defense

In four tournament games, San Ysidro went 1-3 and gave up 385 points.

“In the month of December, I’m the worst defensive coach in the country,” Tucker said. “We’re a press team.

“We’re working on press defenses against Division I college players. We’re trying to figure out who fits where while we’re playing games.

“We’ll get it figured out.”

Big men rule

Junior Donavan Freeman of St. John’s College, who stands 6-foot-9, was probably the best big man in the tournament.

Sebastian Rancik of JSerra, who is 6-9, was outstanding, as was 6-10 Jacob Cofie of Eastside Catholic and Tee Bartlett of Coronado. Nev.

Vista’s Cyprian Hyde, who is 6-10, had an outstanding tournament. He’s committed to Portland.

Other tournaments

  • Lincoln improved to 13-2, capturing the Golden Crown Holiday Tip Off.
  • Montgomery improved to 12-3 in winning the Aztec Holiday Classic, beating Helix 66-64 in the championship game.

Girls tournaments

  • La Jolla Country Day (16-1), ranked No. 5 in the nation, beat Beaverton (Ore.) 65-42 on Friday to win the Holiday Classic in Portland. The Torreys’ only loss is to Long Island Christian (NY), ranked No. 19 nationally. The Torreys have games remaining against No. 2 Sierra Canyon and No. 4 Etiwanda.
  • Mater Dei Catholic beat Oakridge 70-48 to win the NCAA West Division of the SoCal Holiday Classic. Poway beat Fallbrook 39-34 to win the FIBA West Division and Torrey Pines beat Cantwell-Sacred Heart 52-33 in the FIBA East finale. Culver City edged St. Joseph Academy 48-43 in the NAIA East final.
  • Eleven girls were named to the all-tournament team at the SoCal Holiday Classic. They included Lexi Litchev (Westview), Kiera Colestock (La Costa Canyon), Gizel Navarro (Cathedral Catholic), Allie Hawkins (St. Joseph Academy), Ella Cottrell and Coco Akride (Mater Dei Catholic), Kylee Trujillo (Mission Hills), Zanna Hurst (Mount Miguel), Laura Rucks (Torrey Pines), Katelyn Johnson (Poway) and Claire Nordeen (Fallbrook).

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

