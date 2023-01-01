ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Iowa’s Jack Campbell finds out grandfather’s death after bowl game

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Iowa All-American linebacker Jack Campbell starred in the Music City Bowl on Saturday and was informed afterward that his grandfather was killed in an accident on Friday night in Nashville, Tenn.

According to published reports, William Smith Jr. died at age 76 after being struck by a hotel passenger van just after 10:15 p.m. ET.

Smith was hit after stepping into the roadway and reportedly was warned by family members not to cross the street.

The resident of Waterloo, Iowa, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he died.

Nashville police said no charges are expected to be filed against the hotel shuttle driver.

According to Iowa officials, Campbell’s parents decided not to tell their son so he could have “one last time to play with his Iowa Hawkeye teammates.”

Campbell made 10 tackles — two for loss — with a sack to help the Hawkeyes shut out Kentucky 21-0. The Campbell-led defense allowed just 185 yards.

“Our hearts are with Jack and his entire family as their grieve the tragic death of their grandfather and father, William Smith Jr.,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. “We know Mr. Smith had a strong influence on his grandson and (was) a faithful Hawkeye supporter. All of us — players, coaches and staff members — will keep the Campbell family in our thoughts and prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

Campbell had 138 tackles this season and was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker, and earned unanimous All-American honors for his latest stellar campaign. He had 143 tackles in 2021.

Campbell had 305 career tackles in 43 games (28 starts) during four seasons with the Hawkeyes.

–Field Level Media

