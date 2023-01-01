TOMORROW X TOGETHER Are K-Pop’s ‘It Boys’—An Intro to All 5 of TXT’s Members & How They Were Discovered

One dream! TOMORROW X TOGETHER wants you to know that they’re good boys gone bad. TXT’s members are truly one of a kind and together, they are the biggest fourth-generation K-Pop act today.

Who is TOMORROW X TOGETHER?

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (read as Tomorrow by Together, and also known by their initials TXT or Tubatu) is a K-pop group that consists of five members: Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai. The group debuted on March 4, 2019, with the extended play The Dream Chapter: Star, and the lead single “CROWN.” They’re signed to Big Hit Entertainment which also houses K-Pop superstars BTS . In 2020, Big Hit announced that they would transition as part of HYBE Corporation which also has SEVENTEEN , ENHYPEN , LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans and Fromis_9 on their roster.

According to Billboard , TOMORROW X TOGETHER gets their name from when they all came “together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow.” Since their debut, they have had a total of 10 releases and won plenty of accolades, such as Best Asia Act at the 2022 MTV EMAS and Hero of the Year at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards. They’re widely known as K-Pop’s 4th Generation and Gen Z “It Boys.” “It’s a title that’s more than we deserve, and we’re grateful for it,” leader Soobin told Dazed Korea . “The idea that we’re representing a generation makes me feel really proud, and it also makes me think that I need to work even harder.” Their fans are known as MOA, which stands for Moment of Alwaysness, adore the group and profess their messages of love and youthfulness, and TXT definitely gives their love back through song. They have a song called “MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari)” which is entirely dedicated to their fanbase.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER released their EP minisode: Thursday’s Child on May 9, 2022, with their first world tour ACT: Lovesick following its release. They also became the first K-Pop group to perform at Lollapalooza in July 2022 and performed at Disneyland for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve to ring in 2023. Their new EP The Name Chapter: Temptation will be released on January 27, 2023.

Who are TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s members?

Here’s an introduction to TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s five members.

Soobin

Position: Leader, Lead Vocalist

Birthday: December 5, 2000

Soobin is the leader and lead vocalist of TOMORROW X TOGETHER. His real name is Choi Soobin and he was born in Sangnok-gu, Ansan, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. He got discovered by sending in an audition tape to Big Hit Entertainment but didn’t hear back from them for weeks because he put in the wrong number in his form. Nevertheless, the company was persistent and reached out to him to tell him that he was accepted to be a trainee.

He’s represented by a bunny emoticon and has a pet hedgehog named Odi who he keeps in the dorms when they’re not touring. Soobin also served as an MC in the South Korean music show Music Bank from 2020 to 2021. As the shy yet strong leader of the group, he revealed to Paper Magazine how the group’s relationship dynamic changed over the course of their music career.”Our relationship has evolved,” he said. “I used to think that we were like a family that couldn’t get any closer, but each month we do become closer. I can read their expressions so well. I look at them, and I can predict what they’re going to say and how they’re going to act. We’ve become more family than family.”

Yeonjun

Position: Rapper, Vocalist

Birthday: September 13, 1999

Yeonjun is a rapper, vocalist and the oldest member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER. His real name is Choi Yeonjun and he was born in Seoul, South Korea, briefly living in California in his youth. His representative emoticon is a fox. Yeonjun was discovered two different times by Big Hit Entertainment. Once through social media, and another through street scouting. He trained for five years and formerly was also a trainee at Cube Entertainment.

A very skilled rapper and dancer, he’s dubbed by most fans and media as THE “4th Gen It Boy.” If you don’t believe us, watch his super-talented dance stage at the 2022 SBS Gayo Daejun . He is currently a host on the South Korean music show Inkigayo. On how he built his confidence up from being shy and timid at the start of his career, he told Weverse Magazine, “I guess I’m able to say that because of everything I have been through and struggled with. I wouldn’t have made it here without the experiences I considered failures at that time. I never liked to lose or be compared to others, but I was timid as a kid and always comparing myself to those around me and putting myself down. At some point, I finally thought I should love myself more and tried to fix that about myself.”

Beomgyu

Position: Center, Vocalist, Rapper

Birthday: March 13, 2001

Beomgyu is the center, vocalist and rapper of TOMORROW X TOGETHER. His real name is Choi Beomgyu. He’s the true center of TXT (age and visual-wise) and he was born in Taejeon-dong, Buk-gu, Daegu, South Korea. His representative emoticon is a bear. He was scouted on the street in his hometown of Daegu, but couldn’t make it to the auditions in Seoul because of exams. Big Hit then went back the next day to Daegu for Beomgyu’s audition and he made it to be a trainee.

Beomgyu plays guitar and is a producer, producing a lot of songs for the group such as “Maze in the Mirror” and “Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go.” When asked by Weverse Magazine about writing the title track for Thursday’s Child , he recalled, “This was around the end of last year or the beginning of this year: I got this sudden urge to write some feel-good music and felt like I had to write it right away. And that’s the track I wrote. I wanted it to be a good song for everyone to dance along to together at concerts, listen to when taking a drive or to take a good mood and make it even better. I kept these positive thoughts in mind while working on it. It’s a little bit different from other music I’ve written.”

Taehyun

Position: Lead Vocalist, Rapper

Birthday: February 5, 2002

Taehyun is the lead vocalist and rapper of TOMORROW X TOGETHER. His real name is Kang Taehyun and was born in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea. His emoticon representative is a squirrel. He was scouted when Big Hit researched about him and waited outside his school to offer him an audition. He didn’t come out of the school and Big Hit contacted his friend to reach out to him. He was also a child model when he was younger.

Other than dancing and singing, Taehyun loves to go to the gym and work out. In an interview with NME , he talked about why he wants to make TXT’s records relatable to the masses. “Aren’t most people inspired by emotions they understand?” he asked. “The more we understand something, the deeper we can dive into it. We’ve made a lot of progress – both musically and personally speaking – but because we’re still people who are growing, it was natural for us to address issues and experiences that were relevant to us.”

Hueningkai

Position: Lead Vocalist, Rapper, Maknae

Birthday: August 14, 2002

Hueningkai is the lead vocalist, rapper and youngest member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER. His real name is Kai Kamal Huening and was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. He’s of half German-American and Korean descent. His sisters are also idols, with his older sister Lea Navvab, who was in VIVA and Bahiyyh, who is a member of the K-Pop girl group Kep1er. He actually auditioned for another company with his older sister and got rejected. But when one of the staff of the other company got hired at Big Hit, he reached out to Hueningkai to audition again for their company and he got in.

Hueningkai’s representative emoticon is a penguin. As the “maknae” (youngest of the group), he loves to collect plushies and play piano and guitar. In an interview with GQ Korea, Hueningkai said that his main goal was “touching people’s emotions through music.” When asked about how he would achieve that goal, he responded, “That’s hard. I think I would say, ‘I’m currently still in the process.’ I think I still have a long way to go.”

What are TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s albums?

What are TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s albums? TOMORROW X TOGETHER has 10 releases which include three studio albums, one reissue and six EPs. Their third studio album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE entered the Billboard 200 chart at Number 5, and they became the third male K-pop group in history to chart an album for nine consecutive weeks on the chart. Their latest EP Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child debuted at Number 4 on the Billboard 200 and charted for 14 weeks. Their upcoming EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation will be released on January 27, 2022.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER EPs

The Dream Chapter: Star (Released: March 4, 2019)

The Dream Chapter: Eternity (Released: May 18, 2020)

minisode 1: Blue Hour (Released October 26, 2020)

minisode 2: Thursday’s Child (Released: May 9, 2022)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Japanese EP

Chaotic Wonderland (Released: November 10, 2021)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Studio Albums

The Dream Chapter: Magic ( Released October 21, 2019)

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE (Released May 31, 2021)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Japanese Studio Albums

Still Dreaming (Released January 20, 2021)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Studio Album Reissue

The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE (Released: August 17, 2021)

