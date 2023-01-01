ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J-Hope’s Net Worth Makes Him The Richest Member in BTS—How Much The Lead Dancer Makes

By Lea Veloso
 3 days ago
More? More. J-Hope’s net worth easily proves how he’s one of the most sought-after K-Pop acts in the world. As the lead dancer, rapper, and sub-vocalist for the most popular K-Pop group in the world, BTS, Jung Hoseok’s, also known as J-Hope, explosive talent will truly bring hope every time he performs.

Bangtan Sonyeondan, better known as BTS, debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment with their first song “No More Dream.” Since then the Bangtan Boys’ seven members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook —have become some of the most recognizable names, not only in K-pop, but music history. The Bangtan Boys have collaborated with Halsey, Steve Aoki and Nicki Minaj, and have performed at the Grammys, the American Music Awards and other award shows. In August 2020, BTS earned their first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with their single, “ Dynamite ,” the band’s first song fully recorded in English.

During their 2022 Festa video celebrating the anniversary of their debut, the band announced that they would be taking a break. The boy band would not be breaking up, but instead, they would be focusing on their solo projects and J-Hope would be the first member of BTS to release solo material. His first studio album Jack In The Box was released on July 15, 2022. He also made history when he was the first K-Pop headliner at a U.S. festival when he performed on the main stage at Lollapalooza 2022. He made history again by being the second K-Pop solo act after Psy to perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking Eve in Times Square to ring in 2023. So, what is J-Hope’s net worth? Read below to find out.

What is J-Hope’s net worth?

What is J-Hope’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth , J-Hope’s net worth is $20 million, which is about the same for every member of BTS. However, according to multiple sites like Seoul Space and KpopStarz , J-Hope is reportedly the richest member of BTS, having a net worth of around $30 million.

J-Hope was the first member to buy an apartment for himself in 2016 worth $1.6 million. He also contributes a lot of his earnings towards charitable causes and is a member of the “Green Noble Club”, which recognizes high-value donors of Child Fund Korea. It’s estimated that he’s donated $634,532 to the foundation since 2018. In 2022, he donated $80,000 to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association to help those who suffered during the South Korean Floods that year.

What is BTS’ net worth?

According to the Celebrity Net Worth, BTS’ net worth is at a total $140 million if you add up each of the individual member’s net worth. the K-Pop group earned $170 million in touring revenue in 2019 for their Love Yourself World Tour, a record for any musical group. Though the group didn’t tour in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they offered virtual online concerts to their fanbase (known as ARMY) such as Map of the Soul O:NE and Permission to Dance on Stage Online . Once restrictions were lifted, the boys returned to the stage with Permission to Dance on Stage performances in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Seoul. All those concerts sold out in a heartbeat, and the Los Angeles show sold out on Ticketmaster during the presale rounds before the general public sale.

BTS members are also brand ambassadors for a plethora of brands such as McDonald’s, Samsonite, Seoul Tourism, Louis Vuitton, Formula E, Puma, FILA, Coway, LG, Hyundai, Samsung and Lemon-a and even more! The Korea Times reported that the band is paid between 3 billion won ($2.69 million) and 5 billion won ($4.48 million) per endorsement.

BTS’ music also has an immense impact on their earnings. According to Billboard , the band was responsible for one-third of all U.S. K-Pop sales and streams in 2021. Their latest album BE sat on top of the Billboard Charts for weeks and it was their fifth album that reached number one, with 242,000 album-equivalent units, including 177,000 sales. It also hit number one on South Korea’s Gaon Album Chart with over 2.2 million copies sold in its first week. It almost became the highest opening week sales figures in the chart’s history, but their previous album Map of the Soul: 7 still takes the record.

Before Jack in the Box , J-Hope released his first mixtape Hope World on March 08, 2018. On creating the mixtape, he told Time about why he wanted it to lead with themes of peace and hope. “I thought it would be hugely meaningful for me if I can become, like my namesake, hope for someone in the world — not even some grandiose peace but just a small shard of it,” he said. “I first started out by thinking, “It’d be fantastic to become a part of someone’s personal peace through my music,” and while working on the beats thought about the kind of message I can send out to my own generation living with their worries and burdens.” After Hope World , J-Hope also released his hit single “Chicken Noodle Soup” which featured Becky G and a remake of the original song by Webstar and Young B. The song peaked at 81 on the Billboard 100 chart.

Big Hit Entertainment announced J-Hope’s first studio album Jack in the Box through the fan community app Weverse on June 15, 2022. It was released on July 15, 2022, and debuted at 17 on Billboard 200 chart. The theme of the album corresponded to his name as J-Hope, derived from the Pandora’s Box myth. In an interview with Rolling Stone , he explained why he chose to change concepts for his debut studio album. “I felt the need to show some of my darker aspects … and I think I really wanted to do something like this. I wanted people to realize that J-Hope isn’t limited to bright things. He can do these concepts and has a wide spectrum. I wanted to call attention to this ability by challenging myself. I didn’t think much of the future. Just wholly focused on what I wanted to do, what I wanted to express, what I wanted to show — that was the focus, and Jack in the Box has those raw elements.”

In October 2022, Big Hit announced that the oldest member of the group Jin would be enlisting in the Korean military (which is mandatory for able-bodied Korean men under the age of 30), with the rest of the members joining later. The company also noted that the band is “looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

