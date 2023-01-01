ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: 49ers QB Trey Lance Undergoes Second Surgery on Ankle

By Madeline Coleman
 3 days ago

The third pick of the 2021 draft had been sidelined for most of the season following an ankle injury in September.

Trey Lance, who began the 2022 campaign as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, underwent a second ankle surgery, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport .

The 22-year-old’s operation was to “remove hardware” inserted during his first surgery. Rapoport reported Lance experienced irritation with the hardware. While he reportedly will be on crutches for a couple of weeks, the quarterback is expected to be back for OTAs in the spring. He was declared out for the season in September after breaking his fibula and tearing ligaments.

In a statement to NFL.com , the 49ers confirmed the news, saying in part, “Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance’s ankle. During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irritation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle.”

Brock Purdy is making the start for San Francisco against Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. Jimmy Garoppolo is also sidelined after breaking his foot against Miami.

