spencercountyonline.com
Photo Gallery: South Spencer Boys Basketball Holiday Tourney vs. Boonville – 12.28.2022
The South Spencer boys basketball team didn’t exactly experience the holly, jolly time they were hoping for in their first game after Christmas. Why? They lost their only game of the season. And Boonville was the one who played Scrooge. Despite a spirited comeback attempt, the Class 2A, No....
city-countyobserver.com
Ascension St Vincent New Years Baby in Evansville
Ascension St. Vincent, Labor and Delivery teams at Ascension St. Vincent are thrilled to announce our first babies born in 2023!. We’re happy to welcome baby Axel Herrera Hildago Junior, who was born at 10:56 A.M. at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville. (Last name is “Herrera Hildago”.) He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is 18 3/4inches long.
14news.com
Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst
LAMAR, Ind. (WFIE) - Some students in Spencer County are starting next semester in a new building. Lincoln Trail Elementary Principal Ben Lawalin tells 14 News that his students won’t be going back to the building due to frozen pipes bursting over Christmas break. He says Lincoln Trail students...
LOOK: Astonishing footage from Evansville warehouse blaze
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News crews were on scene after a massive fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse near Garvin and Tennessee Street. Saturday morning, our journalists could feel the heat as they shot video of the blaze nearby. You can watch the full footage our crews captured in the video player above. […]
Indiana Woman’s Tale of Surviving a Serial Killer in Kentucky Now Part of Hulu Series
Evansville, Indiana native Holly K. Dunn is the only known survivor of Angel Maturino Resendiz, the man known as the Railroad Killer, and now Holly's story is part of a series on Hulu. Sole Survivor. While out with her boyfriend one night in August of 1997, as they were walking...
14news.com
Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
14news.com
Day three of the investigation into Garvin Street warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents saw black smoke again Monday afternoon after a flare up fire at the warehouse fire in Evansville. On Saturday, a fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse on North Garvin Street, burning an estimated 260,000 square feet. [Previous: Massive fire breaks out on N. Garvin...
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
Is It Legal to Drive a ‘Right-Hand’ Car in Indiana?
Right-hand cars, also referred to as right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles are common in several countries, especially in Europe and Asia - they are not so common in America, and even less common here in Indiana. Think about it. Have you ever seen a right-hand vehicle in person, on the road? If you have, it was most likely a mail delivery vehicle - otherwise, you've probably only seen them on TV or in movies. Not me, though. I recently saw a right-hand car (a Mercedez Benz) driving around the west side of Evansville. Seeing the driver on the "wrong" side of the car certainly caught my eye, and made me question if that kind of vehicle is legal in Indiana.
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
wevv.com
New game and toy store holding grand opening in Newburgh on Tuesday
A new game and toy store is getting ready to hold a grand opening in Newburgh, Indiana. "The Loot Box" game and toy store will kick off its grand opening event at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The new gaming shop is located at 1118 State Route 662 in Newburgh, at...
WIBC.com
Evansville Murderer Surrenders to Police
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville Police say they have arrested a murderer after he surrendered himself to police Sunday. Around 1:00 in the morning, Evansville police were called by Brandon Schaefer saying that he killed someone and gave the location of the body. Another person, who had contact with Schaefer,...
14news.com
Family of man killed behind Showplace theater reacts to loss
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man was killed early Sunday morning behind an Evansville movie theater. Police already have a suspect in custody but that arrest that hasn’t made things easier for the family of the man who was killed. Tanaya Roll describes herself as a “daddy’s...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper Post welcomes newest trooper, Austin Collins
On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. From that class, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School in 2017, Collins attended Vincennes University...
14news.com
EPD: Three-car crash on Burkhardt Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A three-car crash on Burkhardt Road sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. Officials say the call came in just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Burkhardt. Evansville Police say one car rear ended another which caused that car to rear end...
wevv.com
New details released in first murder in Evansville in 2023
New details have been released relating to the first murder of 2023 in Evansville. According to Evansville Police, Brandon Schaefer is accused of shooting a man in the head behind Showplace Cinemas along North Third Avenue. Evansville Police were dispatched to a shots fired run after 1 A.M. on New...
Change is in the air as newly elected officials sworn in
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Only days after ringing in the new year, Vanderburgh County has seen plenty of change. Eyewitness News was there as several newly elected officials were sworn at an inauguration ceremony Monday afternoon. Republican Diana Moers was sworn in as Vanderburgh County’s new prosecutor. Noah Robinson was also at the event […]
visitowensboro.com
Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday in Owensboro
“In Dolly We Trust” will feature karaoke, a look-alike contest, drink specials, photo opportunities and more! The singer, actress and philanthropist is turning 77, so this 21-and-over event is for decades of Dolly fans. Aside from selling 100 million records worldwide, winning 11 Grammys and having 25 No. 1...
14news.com
Henderson man arrested on multiple charges, including 1st-degree rape
Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst. Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst. Union Co. Middle School delays return to class due to water damage. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. Union Co. Middle School...
14news.com
Henderson crews rescue man trapped in truck stuck in high water
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms crews responded to a truck stuck in high water in Henderson. They say that call came in around 6:19 a.m. for a truck stuck in the 9000 block of John Tapp Road. Dispatch says one person was trapped inside the vehicle. Other areas in...
