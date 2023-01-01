Read full article on original website
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
87-year-old woman dies almost 3 weeks after crash in northwest Las Vegas valley
An 87-year-old woman died almost three weeks after a crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley.
8newsnow.com
Dog found shot multiple times on side of road in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal Protection Services rushed a “sweet and loving” dog named Max to the Animal Foundation for medical care after he was found shot multiple times on the side of the road on the far east side of Las Vegas. Max was found on...
news3lv.com
Exclusive one-on-one interview with new Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3's Denise Rosch was granted an exclusive one-on-one interview with Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill. Speaking in very general terms, addiction and mental health are at the top of the list of issues McMahill plans to tackle head-on as he works to cut crime in the valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Man stabbed to death after family altercation near Flamingo, Koval
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday night near the Las Vegas Strip. Police tell FOX5 it took place in the 3900 block of Koval Lane near Flamingo Road around 7:20 p.m. Police say they responded to a call of a...
One Green Planet
Nevada Man Arrested After Poisoning Dog With Antifreeze and Dumping Another Dog in a Pit
A man was arrested after allegedly abandoning a dog at a dump and poisoning another dog with anti-freeze, according to Nevada police. 85-year-old Apolonio Aniceto was arrested after Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) found a dog that had been left to die at a dump. In a Facebook post,...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police investigating murder-suicide south of airport
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide in a commercial area south of Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, according to police. The incident was reported on Pamalyn Avenue, near Sunset Road and the Airport Connector, just after 7:50 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email.
Boyfriend stabbed in apartment near the Las Vegas strip, police say
Las Vegas police are on scene near the strip as they are investigating a homicide Monday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
KSLTV
Utah troopers arrest 2 accused of stealing Lamborghini from Vegas dealership
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Two people accused of driving a stolen Lamborghini from Las Vegas were arrested in southern Utah Saturday after a standoff forced the temporary closure of I-15 in both directions. Utah Highway Patrol troopers received a report of a stolen vehicle from a Las Vegas dealership....
news3lv.com
87-year-old woman dies weeks after two-car crash at Summerlin intersection
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 87-year-old woman has died nearly three weeks after a two-vehicle crash in Summerlin last month, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported in the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 15, at Rampart and Del Webb boulevards, LVMPD said in a statement released Tuesday.
news3lv.com
Vigil to remember North Las Vegas couple killed on New Year's Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A small vigil was planned for Tuesday to remember a couple who were on a North Las Vegas sidewalk when a car hit and killed them on New Year's Day. Bouquets of flowers rest on the corner of Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive to remember Tracy Sundberg and 68-year-old Randall Ray, who friends identified to News 3.
news3lv.com
Dog found shot multiple times in east Las Vegas now recovering at The Animal Foundation
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A dog found suffering from multiple gunshots is now receiving care for his injuries at The Animal Foundation. Max was found lying on the side of a road suffering from gunshot wounds on the far east side of Las Vegas, near Frenchman Mountain. X-rays later...
pvtimes.com
Driver hurt in rollover crash on US-160
One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash along South Highway 160 near Betty Avenue at approximately 1:40 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 1. Pahrump fire crews responded and arrived on location to find the white SUV resting on its roof on the east side of...
news3lv.com
Second pedestrian dies after alleged DUI crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A second pedestrian has died after a crash this weekend in North Las Vegas, police said Tuesday. The collision was reported around 2:38 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive, near the 215 Beltway. The driver in the crash, 21-year-old...
Las Vegas man kills roommate during dispute, waits hour to call 911: police
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man Monday after they said he shot and killed his roommate, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Fox5 KVVU
Motorcyclist dead after crash near Lake Mead, Loz Feliz
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died in a motorcycle crash near Lake Mead Boulevard and North Loz Feliz Street headed towards Frenchman Mountain, according to Nevada State Police troopers. Drivers should expect intermittent road closures in the area for the next few hours. No other details have...
news3lv.com
Verbal argument leads to man being killed by roommate near Pecos, Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One man is dead, and another is in police custody after an alleged verbal argument turned deadly on the north side of town. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to a residence near the 3500 block of San Francisco Avenue at around 6 am Monday following reports of an unconscious man with a possible gunshot wound.
news3lv.com
Suspect in custody after leading law enforcement on chases across Nevada, Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect is in custody after leading several law enforcement agencies on multiple pursuits across two states late Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers began helping Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol with a traffic stop just before 10 p.m., said Lt. David...
Women killed in East County murder-suicide were sisters, authorities say
The two women killed in a murder-suicide last week have been identified, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday.
Family of CCSD student left on bus defends driver after she was fired
A bus driver for the district has lost her job after being dismissed and detained by CCSD police as children return to school on Tuesday following winter break.
news3lv.com
Woman accused of fatal hit-and-run on Fremont Street posts $100K bond
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The woman accused of driving drunk and fatally hitting two New Mexico residents in downtown Las Vegas has been released after posting a six-figure bond. Court records show Mykael Terrell was set to appear in court Wednesday after posting her $100,000 bond. Terrell is accused...
