Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Dog found shot multiple times on side of road in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal Protection Services rushed a “sweet and loving” dog named Max to the Animal Foundation for medical care after he was found shot multiple times on the side of the road on the far east side of Las Vegas. Max was found on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police investigating murder-suicide south of airport

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide in a commercial area south of Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, according to police. The incident was reported on Pamalyn Avenue, near Sunset Road and the Airport Connector, just after 7:50 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

87-year-old woman dies weeks after two-car crash at Summerlin intersection

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 87-year-old woman has died nearly three weeks after a two-vehicle crash in Summerlin last month, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported in the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 15, at Rampart and Del Webb boulevards, LVMPD said in a statement released Tuesday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vigil to remember North Las Vegas couple killed on New Year's Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A small vigil was planned for Tuesday to remember a couple who were on a North Las Vegas sidewalk when a car hit and killed them on New Year's Day. Bouquets of flowers rest on the corner of Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive to remember Tracy Sundberg and 68-year-old Randall Ray, who friends identified to News 3.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Driver hurt in rollover crash on US-160

One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash along South Highway 160 near Betty Avenue at approximately 1:40 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 1. Pahrump fire crews responded and arrived on location to find the white SUV resting on its roof on the east side of...
PAHRUMP, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Motorcyclist dead after crash near Lake Mead, Loz Feliz

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died in a motorcycle crash near Lake Mead Boulevard and North Loz Feliz Street headed towards Frenchman Mountain, according to Nevada State Police troopers. Drivers should expect intermittent road closures in the area for the next few hours. No other details have...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Verbal argument leads to man being killed by roommate near Pecos, Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One man is dead, and another is in police custody after an alleged verbal argument turned deadly on the north side of town. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to a residence near the 3500 block of San Francisco Avenue at around 6 am Monday following reports of an unconscious man with a possible gunshot wound.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman accused of fatal hit-and-run on Fremont Street posts $100K bond

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The woman accused of driving drunk and fatally hitting two New Mexico residents in downtown Las Vegas has been released after posting a six-figure bond. Court records show Mykael Terrell was set to appear in court Wednesday after posting her $100,000 bond. Terrell is accused...
LAS VEGAS, NV

